fourstateshomepage.com
“Nearshoring” is increasing in popularity — for good reason
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local center is looking at ways to help business owners keep products in stock for their customers, especially as they continue to recover from pandemic supply issues. Nearshoring is defined as reducing the amount of distance between where a product is made, and where it’s...
fourstateshomepage.com
Aurora program equips students for success beyond high school
AURORA, Mo. — Aurora High School’s JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) program continues to thrive. The program focuses on developing skills needed for students to succeed beyond high school. It has been a study at aurora high school for three years now and has seen a 100%...
fourstateshomepage.com
PSU announces plans to bring Kelce College of Business downtown
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is seeking to expand the school’s business program with a new building downtown and the redevelopment of an iconic Pittsburg structure. ‘Pittsburg: Gorilla Rising’, as the university calls it, aims to bring the new forefront of the school’s Kelce College of Business...
Freeman announces "Out of This World" theme for upcoming 5K
JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Health System today announced its "Out of This World" theme for its upcoming 5K run & walk for Autism.
fourstateshomepage.com
Ground breaks on $22mil Lawrence Co. Enforcement Center
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Ground is broken in Mt. Vernon for something that’s been in the works for more than two years. It’s the new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center. The new $22-million facility will be built at 1525 Missouri Drive — and will replace the current jail that was built in 1984. It will also allow the Sheriff’s Office to move its operations under one roof.
fourstateshomepage.com
Local school wins award recognizing student performance
ORONOGO, Mo. — There is a national spotlight regarding student performance at Harry S. Truman Elementary in Oronogo. It’s been awarded the national “ESEA” award. It’s connected to the federal “Elementary and Secondary Education Act”, recognizing continued excellence and academic growth. Teachers say the award was a surprise, but add it highlights what they see as a supportive educational environment.
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
fourstateshomepage.com
Nestlé company to take over Miami’s Red Collar Pet Foods
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami city leaders hope the acquisition of Red Collar Pet Foods will take a bigger bite of the county’s unemployment rate. Nestlé Purina PetCare announced on Wednesday plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods. “We are very proud of the Red Collar team and...
Joplin store added to list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
JOPLIN, Mo. - More Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Kansas and Missouri, including Joplin's location.
KYTV
Greene County leaders say no setbacks in the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Kansas Expressway extension project in Springfield is well on its way. The first phase should wrap up this November. Crews blocked off Weaver and Farm Road 145 for through traffic on February 8. Work will happen there through March. Greene County highway leaders said like...
fourstateshomepage.com
Patient experience at new Joplin urgent care “unlike anything they’ve ever seen before”
JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a new facility in Joplin to meet the urgent care needs of residents. The Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care Clinic sits at 1421 S. Rangeline Rd. and basically replaces the health system’s convenient care facility near Academy Sports Outdoors and the 15th street Walmart. That...
fourstateshomepage.com
JHS Principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth announces retirement; “I will miss JHS!”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin High School principal said his time on campus is coming to an end. Dr. Stephen Gilbreth will retire from the position this year. He’s been with the Joplin School District since 1996, starting first as a teacher at North Middle School. He’s also served as both an assistant principal and principal at Joplin schools before moving to the central office, where he was the Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services for two years. He moved over to become the high school principal in 2019.
fourstateshomepage.com
MCHS culinary art students put skills to the taste test
ANDERSON, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School (MCHS) students immersed themselves in the business of food service. They’re culinary arts students, who, yesterday, prepared and served their creations in a competition of sorts. It’s for an upcoming Gateway Readers awards luncheon at the school, where about 150...
fourstateshomepage.com
How two people played a major role in preserving Joplin’s history
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people would like to leave the world a better place after they’ve left the earth, and a Joplin couple did their best to make sure that happened. If you’ve ever been to the “Post Art Library” section of the Joplin Public Library and wondered ‘who are the people in the two portraits?’ you aren’t alone. These Joplinites are Winfred and Elizabeth Post.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Schools confirm morning bus crash
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district. The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.
fourstateshomepage.com
Authorities find relative in missing Picher girl case; awaiting DNA results
MIAMI, Okla. – An older sister of Cheryl Taylor, a Picher girl missing for 45 years, is providing Texas authorities with a DNA sample in hopes it is a match to the unidentified body of a woman found in 1981. The sister, who asked not to be immediately identified,...
Watch Border Collie in Missouri Dive Bomb Frozen Lake and Lose
There's enough serious news in the world that I think this video moment can provide some welcome relief. It's the moment when a border collie in Missouri saw a frozen lake as a challenger and decided to take on the non-moving water source head on. Literally. This dog versus pond...
fourstateshomepage.com
High School Hero receives “Life Saving Award”
ALTAMONT, Kans. — Seniors at Labette County High School are filling the auditorium for something extra special. 17-year-old Noah Hentzen seems concerned, but he’s about to get a surprise from the sheriff. “So, I’m sure you’re all wondering what we’re doing here today, right?” said Sheriff Darren Eichinger,...
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
Kait 8
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
