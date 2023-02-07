ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

“Nearshoring” is increasing in popularity — for good reason

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local center is looking at ways to help business owners keep products in stock for their customers, especially as they continue to recover from pandemic supply issues. Nearshoring is defined as reducing the amount of distance between where a product is made, and where it’s...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Aurora program equips students for success beyond high school

AURORA, Mo. — Aurora High School’s JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) program continues to thrive. The program focuses on developing skills needed for students to succeed beyond high school. It has been a study at aurora high school for three years now and has seen a 100%...
AURORA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

PSU announces plans to bring Kelce College of Business downtown

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is seeking to expand the school’s business program with a new building downtown and the redevelopment of an iconic Pittsburg structure. ‘Pittsburg: Gorilla Rising’, as the university calls it, aims to bring the new forefront of the school’s Kelce College of Business...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Ground breaks on $22mil Lawrence Co. Enforcement Center

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Ground is broken in Mt. Vernon for something that’s been in the works for more than two years. It’s the new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center. The new $22-million facility will be built at 1525 Missouri Drive — and will replace the current jail that was built in 1984. It will also allow the Sheriff’s Office to move its operations under one roof.
MOUNT VERNON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Local school wins award recognizing student performance

ORONOGO, Mo. — There is a national spotlight regarding student performance at Harry S. Truman Elementary in Oronogo. It’s been awarded the national “ESEA” award. It’s connected to the federal “Elementary and Secondary Education Act”, recognizing continued excellence and academic growth. Teachers say the award was a surprise, but add it highlights what they see as a supportive educational environment.
ORONOGO, MO
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Nestlé company to take over Miami’s Red Collar Pet Foods

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami city leaders hope the acquisition of Red Collar Pet Foods will take a bigger bite of the county’s unemployment rate. Nestlé Purina PetCare announced on Wednesday plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods. “We are very proud of the Red Collar team and...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

JHS Principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth announces retirement; “I will miss JHS!”

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin High School principal said his time on campus is coming to an end. Dr. Stephen Gilbreth will retire from the position this year. He’s been with the Joplin School District since 1996, starting first as a teacher at North Middle School. He’s also served as both an assistant principal and principal at Joplin schools before moving to the central office, where he was the Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services for two years. He moved over to become the high school principal in 2019.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

MCHS culinary art students put skills to the taste test

ANDERSON, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School (MCHS) students immersed themselves in the business of food service. They’re culinary arts students, who, yesterday, prepared and served their creations in a competition of sorts. It’s for an upcoming Gateway Readers awards luncheon at the school, where about 150...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

How two people played a major role in preserving Joplin’s history

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people would like to leave the world a better place after they’ve left the earth, and a Joplin couple did their best to make sure that happened. If you’ve ever been to the “Post Art Library” section of the Joplin Public Library and wondered ‘who are the people in the two portraits?’ you aren’t alone. These Joplinites are Winfred and Elizabeth Post.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage Schools confirm morning bus crash

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district. The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

High School Hero receives “Life Saving Award”

ALTAMONT, Kans. — Seniors at Labette County High School are filling the auditorium for something extra special. 17-year-old Noah Hentzen seems concerned, but he’s about to get a surprise from the sheriff. “So, I’m sure you’re all wondering what we’re doing here today, right?” said Sheriff Darren Eichinger,...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

McDonald County flooding sends man to hospital

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man was taken to an area hospital on Wednesday after being briefly submerged in Big Sugar Creek when his vehicle stalled on a low-water bridge, according to Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Director. Sweeten said the man and a woman were crossing Big...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

