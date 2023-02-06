Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wibqam.com
Over $120,000 donated to dozens of Wabash Valley nonprofits
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over $120,000 were donated to 60 Wabash Valley-area non-profit organizations at First Financial Bank Wednesday, celebrating the legacies of four Terre Haute individuals. The money came from charitable trusts from Oscar Baur, Frederick R. Benson, Mary Smith Young and Sheldon Swope. Carol Myers, the senior...
wibqam.com
Local lawmaker wants Vigo Co. to be part of court-appointed lawyer pilot program
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local legislator is hoping to bring a pilot program to Vigo County appointing lawyers for certain children in the welfare system. Senator Jon Ford authored a bill that would study a pilot program regarding attorney representation for children 12 and older who are in the welfare system in six Indiana counties.
wibqam.com
Hobby Lobby to open new location next week
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crafters in Terre Haute will soon have a new location to pick up supplies, even if it’s just across the road from the old location. The Hobby Lobby location in the old Kmart building in Terre Haute is set to open its doors for business on Monday, Feb 13.
wibqam.com
‘I see nothing but growth in the future’: Terre Haute Airport Director announces retirement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Executive Director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport announced his plans to retire this week. Jeff Hauser says he plans to retire by the end of the year. He says his reason for announcing the move so early is so that the Airport Board has time to search for a new director.
wibqam.com
US 40 house fire displaces two adults, three children
SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on US 40 Friday afternoon. According to Seelyville Fire Deputy Chief John Hendricks, crews arrived at the scene of the fire on US 40 east of Seelyville around 1 p.m. Friday. The single-story residential structure is considered a loss due to the damage caused by the fire.
wibqam.com
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute...
wibqam.com
Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
Comments / 0