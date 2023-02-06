ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wibqam.com

Over $120,000 donated to dozens of Wabash Valley nonprofits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over $120,000 were donated to 60 Wabash Valley-area non-profit organizations at First Financial Bank Wednesday, celebrating the legacies of four Terre Haute individuals. The money came from charitable trusts from Oscar Baur, Frederick R. Benson, Mary Smith Young and Sheldon Swope. Carol Myers, the senior...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Local lawmaker wants Vigo Co. to be part of court-appointed lawyer pilot program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local legislator is hoping to bring a pilot program to Vigo County appointing lawyers for certain children in the welfare system. Senator Jon Ford authored a bill that would study a pilot program regarding attorney representation for children 12 and older who are in the welfare system in six Indiana counties.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Hobby Lobby to open new location next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crafters in Terre Haute will soon have a new location to pick up supplies, even if it’s just across the road from the old location. The Hobby Lobby location in the old Kmart building in Terre Haute is set to open its doors for business on Monday, Feb 13.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

US 40 house fire displaces two adults, three children

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on US 40 Friday afternoon. According to Seelyville Fire Deputy Chief John Hendricks, crews arrived at the scene of the fire on US 40 east of Seelyville around 1 p.m. Friday. The single-story residential structure is considered a loss due to the damage caused by the fire.
SEELYVILLE, IN
wibqam.com

Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
PARKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy