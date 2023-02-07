Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
golaurens.com
Latimore urges PTC fall graduates to match passion with purpose
A jarring experience with law enforcement when she was a young child resonated permanently with Piedmont Technical College (PTC) alumna and newly minted U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina Chrissie Latimore. The trauma of that night ultimately led her to be a change agent in police culture. Latimore shared her story with PTC fall graduates at last month’s commencement ceremonies.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson School District One Board approves personnel
The Anderson School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the following list of new hires, transfers, retirements and resignations:. Recommendations – Christina Bell, Special Education, Wren Elementary; Patrick Carter, Mat, Powdersville High; Mallory Comerford Special Education, Cedar Grove Elementary; Emily Gerdes, Early Childhood/Elementary Education,, AD1; Ebaja Lewis, Math and Business, Powdersville High; Julia Loy, Early Childhood/Elementary, AD1; Julianne Merck, Elementary Education, Spearman Elementary; Ashlin O’Connell, Early Childhood Education, AD1; Allison Tallman, Early Childhood Education, AD1; – Julie Herndon, Special Education, Wren High; Allison Land, Special Education, AD1; Taylor Lott, Elementary Education, Powdersville Elementary; Meghan Norris, Art, Powdersville High.
FOX Carolina
Upstate school districts block app used for cheating
The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. Midday Eats: Double Dogs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in...
golaurens.com
Four honored at Laurens 2023 State of the City address
At the second annual State of the City Address in Laurens on Tuesday night, city officials presented four awards to outstanding members of the community. The first award of the night was the 2022 Quincy Cook Volunteer of the Year award presented to Richard Heisey. “If you didn’t know our...
greenvillejournal.com
Bon Secours St. Francis Surgical Weight Loss program named No. 1 in the Upstate
Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced Feb. 6 its Surgical Weight Loss program has been named the No. 1 robotic bariatric program in the Upstate. The health care system began offering robotic bariatric procedures in 2020. By 2022, the program performed 129 procedures, more than any other program across Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson counties.
Efforts underway to revitalize former Spartanburg Co. mill community
Efforts are underway to revitalize a former Spartanburg County mill and historic iron bridge.
wspa.com
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
holycitysinner.com
Taco Boy Coming to Greenville, SC, this Summer
Taco Boy, which has been in the Charleston area since 2006, today announced that they plan to open a new location in Greenville, SC this summer. The new restaurant will located at 1813 Laurens Road, which was the former home of Farmhouse Tacos. The opening will follow a complete transformation of the interior and exterior spaces.
golaurens.com
Presbyterian falters in road loss at Longwood
FARMVILLE, Va. –The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-21, Big South: 1-12) suffered a road setback at the Longwood Lancers (17-9, Big South: 9-4), 66-46, on Wednesday evening. Owen McCormack led the Blue Hose with 10 points with all the points coming in the second half. McCormack also grabbed six rebounds. Terrell Ard, Jr. and Kobe Stewart tallied eight points apiece.
tourcounsel.com
Haywood Mall | Shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina
Haywood Mall is a shopping mall in Greenville, South Carolina, United States. The mall is the largest in the state, with 1,237,411 square feet (114,959.2 m2) of retail space. The super-regional mall opened in 1980 at the intersection of Haywood Road and I-385/Golden Strip Freeway. Haywood's anchor stores are Belk (originally Belk Simpson), Dillard's, J. C. Penney, and Macy's (originally Rich's), with one vacant anchor last occupied by Sears.
spartanburg.com
Bees and Beekeeping in Spartanburg
Honey bees play an important role in Spartanburg County’s environment and South Carolina’s economy. Honey bees add millions of dollars statewide to the value of fruit, vegetable, and seed crops. In addition, they contribute to a diverse and healthy ecosystem, acting as key pollinators for most flowering plants...
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closes its doors
Most Spartanburg residents are familiar with the Wild Wing Cafe, sitting on the corner of Main Street and Church Street downtown.
police1.com
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
blufftontoday.com
Free speech at heart of lawsuit against Spartanburg County over Confederate flag
Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 68 is challenging Spartanburg County's land use and zoning laws. The lawsuit cites free speech in the group's efforts to fly a Confederate flag. Spartanburg County defends its land use and zoning laws, citing the flagpole and not the flag is at issue. Freedom of...
WYFF4.com
Police complaint call in Laurens neighborhood leads to gift to community from officers
LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate police department recently answered a complaint call with a gift and brought more than just smiles to the community. Last week, the Laurens Police Department got a noise complaint call about kids playing in the street. When when officers arrived, they found a group...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Recently discovered Clinton battle site precursor to famed Battle of Cowpens
Clinton, South Carolina – In a wooded area near Greenplain Road outside Clinton, about 40 people, including cyclists on a morning ride and history buffs searching for Revolutionary War stories, came together for an outdoor history lesson. The rural setting is where 150 Loyalist soldiers were either killed or...
golaurens.com
David Lee Anderson - Laurens
Mr. David Lee Anderson, age 63, of 112 Melrose Drive, Laurens, SC, passed away on Monday, February 6,2023 at his home. He is survived by one son, Geoffrey (Quira) Wideman; two daughters, Precious (Scotty) Sims and Donita Washington; his mother, Ms. Fannie Mae Anderson; five brothers, Willie (Barbara) Walker Jr., John T. Anderson, Michael Anderson, Wilbert (Lynette) Walker, Timothy Walker; one sister, Sharon (Jeffrey) Guillebeaux; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
wspa.com
Big Dave’s All American BBQ
If you are looking for some good grub for the big game Big Dave’s All American BBQ can help. Big Dave joins us today to tell us more.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville hospitality group to open sixth restaurant in Mauldin
A new mixed-use development in Mauldin is filling out with a tenant familiar to the Upstate. Hughes Investments Inc. has revealed that Table 301 restaurant group will be adding its sixth brick-and-mortar restaurant at BridgeWay Station. Table 301 President Carl Sobocinski will be introducing a new concept at the under...
Comments / 0