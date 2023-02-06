Read full article on original website
Upstate man sentenced to 15 years on drug charge
A Clinton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug distribution charge.
Authorities respond to a fatal shooting at a Fountain Inn residence
A shooting incident earlier this afternoon leaves two dead and one hospitalized in Fountain Inn. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting just after 3:30 this afternoon at a home on Ivy Wood Ct.
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
Former Upstate caregiver who put elderly victim in headlock avoids prison time
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former caregiver with the National HealthCare Corporation pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the abuse of a vulnerable adult. Ursula Davis, 54, was working at NHC Laurens in July 2022 when she abused a 79-year-old resident. Investigators said she put the elderly victim in a headlock and struck the victim in the head.
1 shot at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex
One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Spartanburg County apartment complex.
Newberry Sheriff’s Office arrest two men on multiple drug, weapon charges
Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on Highway 121 at Belfast Road on Feb. 7 after seeing Darby operating a vehicle. The deputy had prior knowledge that his license was suspended. When Darby stopped the vehicle, the passenger, Ruff, ran on foot and Darby fled in the vehicle, according...
Woman arrested on trafficking methamphetamine charge in Oconee Co.
A Upstate woman was arrested during a traffic stop Monday morning on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.
Upstate man sentenced to 30 years for fatal laundromat shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in reference to a 2019 homicide at a Greer laundromat. Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 7NEWS previously reported that on Halloween […]
Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
Search for suspect underway after Chester County deputies led on chase
Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of leading Chester County deputies on a chase after fleeing a checkpoint.
Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted
CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
Dangerous drugs resembling children's vitamins circulating through Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Dangerous drugs that look like children's vitamins are now being sold on the streets in Newberry according to the Newberry County Sheriff's office. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office colorful vitamin sized fentanyl were confiscated during a traffic stop on Tuesday. During the same...
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall in Greenville Co.
Police say one person suffered minor injuries in a robbery Thursday evening in Greenville's Haywood Mall.
South Carolina Deputies Shot a Man After Repeatedly Stabbing a K-9 During Standoff
A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, however, the dog is expected to recover from the attack. According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, they responded at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened the police with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom. Holcomb’s family in the house was evacuated from the home before deputies began negotiating with him. After both negotiations and rip gas failed, then deputies eventually broke into the room where Holcomb had blockaded himself.
