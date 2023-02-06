A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, however, the dog is expected to recover from the attack. According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, they responded at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened the police with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom. Holcomb’s family in the house was evacuated from the home before deputies began negotiating with him. After both negotiations and rip gas failed, then deputies eventually broke into the room where Holcomb had blockaded himself.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO