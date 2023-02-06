ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

golaurens.com

Clinton man sentenced to 15 years on drug distribution charge

A Clinton man is headed to prison for the next 15 years after pleading guilty earlier this week to a drug distribution charge, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Thursday. Travis O’Neal Pressley Jr., 37, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of possession with intent to distribute...
CLINTON, SC
WIS-TV

Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Upstate caregiver who put elderly victim in headlock avoids prison time

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former caregiver with the National HealthCare Corporation pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the abuse of a vulnerable adult. Ursula Davis, 54, was working at NHC Laurens in July 2022 when she abused a 79-year-old resident. Investigators said she put the elderly victim in a headlock and struck the victim in the head.
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Triple shooting in Fountain Inn home leaves two dead, deputies say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Deputies are responding to a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Fountain Inn, according to Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to Flood, Greenville County Communications received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim at a...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate man sentenced to 30 years for fatal laundromat shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in reference to a 2019 homicide at a Greer laundromat. Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 7NEWS previously reported that on Halloween […]
GREER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry man arrested for driving without a license, carrying drugs

Authorities say when they performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, the responding investigator could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jones admitted to not having a driver’s license. The investigator observed a handgun when Jones was exiting the vehicle, say officials. Jones fled on foot...
NEWBERRY, SC
WYFF4.com

Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
PENDLETON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington suspect wanted in alleged credit card theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police needs help identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot on Jan. 22. The cost totaled over $500 say officials. According to authorities, the suspect drove a dark blue, older model, Ford...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted

CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
CAYCE, SC
orangeandbluepress.com

South Carolina Deputies Shot a Man After Repeatedly Stabbing a K-9 During Standoff

A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, however, the dog is expected to recover from the attack. According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, they responded at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened the police with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom. Holcomb’s family in the house was evacuated from the home before deputies began negotiating with him. After both negotiations and rip gas failed, then deputies eventually broke into the room where Holcomb had blockaded himself.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

