Shooting in Lodi under investigation
LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi. Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
Family of man who died in Sacramento County Sheriff’s custody files federal lawsuit
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a man who died after an arrest by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies is now suing the County in federal court. 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital on Dec. 16, after an arrest by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies in the early morning of Dec. 6 left him unconscious.
23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
2 of 5 people identified in deadly Highway 160 crash, driver arrested
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Elk Grove Thursday after leaving the area of a deadly crash on Highway 160. California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 160 about a mile south of Freeport Bridge around 5:30 p.m. Based on...
'Everyone makes mistakes' | Defense delivers closing arguments in death of Stockton fire captain
STOCKTON, Calif. — The fate of Stockton resident and businessman Robert Somerville is now in the hands of a San Joaquin County jury. Somerville is accused of second degree murder in the shooting death of veteran Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna. In the second and final day of closing...
5 dead after Hwy 160 crash in Sacramento County
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Five people are dead after a solo-vehicle crash along Highway 160 Thursday evening. Officer Mark Leavitt, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, said the crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Freeport Bridge. Leavitt said an Escalade hit a tree and the collision ultimately killed three women and two men.
Three people accused of stealing dozens of bottles of alcohol, leading police on pursuit
(KTXL) — Two adults and one teenager were arrested early Monday morning after allegedly stealing $12,500 of alcohol from a Vacaville BevMo and leading police on a pursuit throughout Solano County, according to the Vacaville Police Department. According to police, officers received reports that a glass alarm had been broken at a local BevMo. When […]
3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
Beloved bakery owner in grave condition following Oakland robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition following a violent altercation with thieves in Oakland, investigators said. The victim was identified by friends as Jen Angel, who owns a beloved local bakery, Angel Cakes. Angel remained in the hospital on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after she was reportedly dragged by a […]
mymotherlode.com
Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento
(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
Mountain Democrat
Hundreds in Cameron Park may be victims of mail theft
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies made an arrest Feb. 7 after receiving a series of reports of mail theft in Cameron Park. During the investigation detectives discovered hundreds of residents were potentially victimized, sheriff’s officials said. Inmate records at the county jail show Johnathan James Stoltzmoore, 25, was...
Sacramento police use US anti-terrorism funds to pay for armored vehicle 'The Rook'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than one week has passed since Sacramento City Councilmembers voted 7-2 to allow the police department's purchase of a third armored vehicle, and now officials are sharing more details. They said the $440,000 purchase of 'The Rook' armored response vehicle will be of no cost...
Pounds of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl seized in Roseville home
(KTXL) — A investigation into a “problem” Roseville house resulted in the seizure of illegal firearms and several pounds of drugs, according to the Roseville Police Department. Between December 2022 and January 2023 the Placer Special Investigations Unit were monitoring a home on Alnwick Drive in western Roseville. Investigators learned that a resident, a convicted […]
Suspect arrested for deadly air rifle shooting in Merced, police say
A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting involving an air rifle last year in Merced.
San Joaquin County correctional officer arraigned on new charges: DA
(KTXL) — The San Joaquin County correctional officer who was arrested had an arraignment on Monday for computer-related charges. Deputies said they arrested a county correctional officer on Feb. 1 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell, illegally possessing an assault weapon and possessing marijuana with the intent to sell, according […]
2 arrested in connection with Vacaville apartment complex shooting
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Two people were arrested Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant in relation to an earlier shooting in Vacaville, according to police. Abrahan Angulo Torres, 22 from Napa, and Elissia Vega, 23 from Vacaville, were arrested after a high-risk search warrant was served in the 1200 block of Trower Avenue in Napa, according to the Vacaville Police Department.
2 wanted for Fresno homicide arrested in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Two people wanted for murder in Fresno were arrested in Folsom this week. According to a news release, the homicide happened on Aug. 27, 2022, in the parking lot of an apartment complex on North Cornelia Avenue in Fresno. The victim was 20-year-old Monte Jordan. The...
Lockdown lifted at San Joaquin Delta College after report of person with gun
(KTXL) — Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to campus police. The Stockton campus was on lockdown for about an hour, from 2:30 p.m. to just before 3:30 p.m. •Video Above: Sacramento Police investigate shooting that involved officers The […]
WATCH: Suspect tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection
STOCKTON — A brazen act of vandalism was caught on camera.Stopped at an intersection, a suspect got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside. Cell phone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.Cello Arcia was in the passenger seat of the car targeted. His mom was the driver, and both watched the suspect's bizarre behavior."Honestly, at first I was kind of terrified," Arcia said. "What was going through your head,...
