Was Nick Sirianni asked the worst Super Bowl question ever?

Second-year Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is set to coach the biggest game of his life in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs . The stage does not get any bigger than the Super Bowl , which makes a question that Sirianni was asked on Monday potentially the worst question ever asked by a reporter.

Monday night featured players and coaches answering questions from the media. Sirianni was asked whether this was a “must-win game” against the Chiefs on Sunday. He seemed to be dumbfounded by the question, answering with a resounding yes to the extremely obvious question.

Coaches can practically make their careers off just one Super Bowl win. It is a rarity for any coach or player to even reach a Super Bowl, so this question is one that this reporter probably shouldn’t have even bothered asking.

This question and answer by Sirianni quickly circulated around social media on Monday. Many were in disbelief that Sirianni was even asked this.

There is a saying that no question is a bad question. However, it is hard to defend this question for one of the biggest worldwide sporting events in the world.

Regardless, Nick Sirianni and the Eagles will look to bring home the organization’s second Super Bowl championship in this very clear must-win game on Sunday night.

[ Jomboy Media on Twitter , Photo Credit: ESPN]

