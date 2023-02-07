Court TV Podcast: Judgment of ‘Evil Twin’ Jeena Han (Episode 175)

Some say the idea of an evil twin is the stuff of soap operas and classic movies. But those people never met identical twins Jeena and Sunny Han, whose rivalry was so intense it led to a murder plot and trial filled with twists and turns that must be heard to believed.

This week’s episode of the Court TV Podcast tells the story of these two feuding twins with an episode of the original series “Judgment with Ashleigh Banfield.” This is “Judgment of ‘Evil Twin’ Jeena Han.”

To see the full CA v. Jeena Han et al trial, click here.

If you missed any previous episodes of The Court TV Podcast, catch up here .