ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court TV

Court TV Podcast: Judgment of ‘Evil Twin’ Jeena Han (Episode 175)

By Court TV
Court TV
Court TV
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8BXO_0kehwInu00

Some say the idea of an evil twin is the stuff of soap operas and classic movies. But those people never met identical twins Jeena and Sunny Han, whose rivalry was so intense it led to a murder plot and trial filled with twists and turns that must be heard to believed.

This week’s episode of the Court TV Podcast tells the story of these two feuding twins with an episode of the original series “Judgment with Ashleigh Banfield.” This is “Judgment of ‘Evil Twin’ Jeena Han.”

To see the full CA v. Jeena Han et al trial, click here.

If you missed any previous episodes of The Court TV Podcast, catch up here .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Night Court' Revival's Fate at NBC Revealed

The verdict is in! After becoming the most-watched and highest-rated premiere of this broadcast TV season, NBC has renewed the Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court reboot for Season 2. The network handed out the renewal on Tuesday, Feb. 2, revealing that the series, a revival of the original...
EW.com

How That '90s Show handles Danny Masterson's character Steven Hyde

Every single original That '70s Show main character returns in Netflix's That '90s Show revival — except for one. The new series is set during 1995 and reunites most of the original That '70s Show characters as Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) teenage daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) spends the summer with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Eric and Donna make multiple appearances throughout the season visiting Leia and seeing their parents, including Donna's dad Bob (Don Stark). Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie (Mila Kunis) appear in the premiere to visit the Formans before their "second remarriage" and drop the bomb on Red and Kitty that Leia's new crush Jay (Mace Coronel) is actually their teenage son. And Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) returns in episode 2 as the owner of a salon chain called "Chez Fez" and gives Kitty a haircut and gossip session explaining why he and Jackie broke up (they were together when the original series ended).
IndieWire

TV Show About Seeing Ghosts Basically Dead on Arrival

Any time a TV show opens with the main character providing exposition, the bar is pretty much set. ABC’s “Not Dead Yet,” from creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson, opens with Nell (Gina Rodriguez) narrating essentially the series logline and synopsis. “Five years ago, Nell Serrano threw away a promising career to move to London for a man. She went all in on love, until it dropkicked her in the face.” Nell gets drunk on weekdays and falls behind on laundry and offers lots of other flailing-adult signifiers right down to the actual line “How did I end up here?” She’s back...
POPSUGAR

The Biggest Revelations From Hulu's Unsettling Sarah Lawrence Cult Documentary, "Stolen Youth"

Content warning: This post contains mentions of emotional and psychological abuse. "Stolen Youth," Hulu's new docuseries that explores Larry Ray's reign of psychological terror over a group of Sarah Lawrence college students, is extremely difficult to watch. The three-part series, released on Feb. 8, contains many real videos taken during the students' time living with Ray, and many feature verbal and physical abuse.
Decider.com

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Airing A New Episode Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Streaming Info

What should you stream while you wait for Yellowstone to return? Great question. If you have yet to watch Graham Yost’s sensational neo-Western Justified, well partner, you’re in for a treat. Available on Hulu, this critically acclaimed crime drama about a charismatic U.S. Marshal (the great Timothy Olyphant) who’s reassigned to his childhood home in rural Kentucky is as refreshing as a glass of top-shelf bourbon.
KENTUCKY STATE
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric. Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister. Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Confronts ‘The View’ Heckler Who Called Her an ‘Old Broad’ on Live TV: ‘I Am One and Happy About It’

Whoopi Goldberg is an “old broad” and she’s not mad about it. “The View” moderator started the Jan. 18 episode of the ABC talk show by confronting a heckler who allegedly called her an “old broad” live on the air (via Entertainment Weekly). Goldberg was taking her seat around “The View” table at the start of the episode when an audience member shouted at her. “Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?” Goldberg asked the audience member as “The View” cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. “She said,...
ComicBook

HBO's The Nevers Will Release New Episodes on Tubi

Another one of HBO's latest streaming casualties has found a new home. On Friday, it was confirmed that The Nevers will now be streaming exclusively on Tubi, after its existing six episodes were recently removed from HBO Max. The series will be available to stream on Tubi beginning on Monday, February 13th, with the previously-unseen ...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Deadline

Hulu To Stream British Comedy Horror Series ‘Wreck’

Hulu has bought U.S. rights to British comedy horror Wreck. The six-part series comes from Euston Films (Dublin Murders) and emerging British writer Ryan J. Brown. It launch on Hulu on March 1 following a deal with distributor Fremantle. Wreck is billed as “a tense thriller, mixing comedy with a slice of slasher, set aboard a mega cruise ship.” It follows 19-year-old new recruit Jamie, as he infiltrates a 1,000-strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister, who worked on the same ship but vanished mid-charter. An overworked and underpaid crew live lives of partying and excess and they remain oblivious to...
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

You season 4 part 1 recap guide: All 5 episodes explained

Netflix’s hit thriller series You has finally returned, and not only are we meeting a whole new batch of characters this time around, but we’re also in a new location! As you might remember, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) faked his own death after murdering his wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) in the season 3 finale. In the final moments of the season, we saw Joe jetting off to Paris, France to find the new object of his affection, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).
Collider

'The Nevers' Unseen Episodes Will Stream on Tubi

HBO's The Nevers has found a new home after it was unceremoniously axed and pulled from HBO Max. On Friday, it was confirmed that Tubi landed the exclusive streaming rights to the drama series and will stream all six episodes starting Monday, February 13. On top of that, six previously-unseen episodes will air beginning on Tuesday, February 14 starting at 2:38 p.m. ET and wrapping with Episode 12 on Wednesday, February 15 at 4:50 p.m. ET.
HollywoodLife

‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Reveals Who Should Play Trevor’s Brother & Hints At ‘More’ With Hetty (Exclusive)

After Trevor’s remains are found, his parents show up to walk the grounds of the haunted estate in the February 9 episode of Ghosts. Trevor discovers that his parents got divorced in the years after his disappearance, but they had problems long before Trevor died. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ghosts star Asher Grodman about peeling back more layers of Trevor.
Court TV

Could Murdaugh Have Been a Functioning Opioid Addict?

Court TV's Vinnie Politan and Chanley Painter examine Alex's Murdaugh's alleged opioid addiction with forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman and Murdaugh podcast creator Matt Harris. (2/9/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Deadline

Ridley Scott To Produce True-Crime Docuseries ‘Still Missing Morgan’ For Hulu With ABC News Studios

Ridley Scott and his Scott Free Productions banner is getting in on the true-crime trend. The director is exec producing a four-part documentary series for Hulu that comes from ABC News Studios’ burgeoning slate. Still Missing Morgan documents two parallel kidnapping cold cases as investigators uncover new leads in the case of missing six year old Morgan Nick, two decades after disappearing. The series, which will air on the streamer on February 16, tells the story of the tragedy that struck the Nick family when 6-year-old Morgan Nick vanished while playing just a few feet from her mother, Collen Nick, in the summer...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Vanessa Hudgens Spiritual Witchcraft Movie Lands at Tubi (EXCLUSIVE)

Tubi is getting into some witchy business with Vanessa Hudgens. The platform has acquired the unscripted film, “Dead Hot,” a passion project from Hudgens that follows her and musician GG Magree, as they embark on a journey to Salem, Mass., where they learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world.  “Dead Hot” hails from Bunim-Murray Productions and is distributed by Banijay Rights. The film will debut on April 14. Hudgens and Magree are self-taught students of witchcraft and have been experimenting and connecting with the spirit world for much of their lives. But after a ghost hunt gone wrong, the...
Court TV

Court TV

Atlanta, GA
675
Followers
206
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials.

 https://www.courttv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy