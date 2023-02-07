Read full article on original website
Lynnette Jordan
3d ago
Thank God no one was injured!! Thank you first responders for all you do for us. Prayers of a safe place to stay for the family.
WRAL
Pik-N-Pig reopens after destructive fire
CARTHAGE, N.C. — To the community, it was devastating to hear the news that the famous Pik-N-Pig barbecue restaurant had burned to the ground. Now, nearly a year and a half later, the line of customers spilled out the front door, and the dining room was packed for the restaurant's first day back open Thursday.
cbs17
Railroad construction to force road closures in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is temporarily closing several roads in the Fayetteville area connected to railroad tracks next week, it announced. Contract crews plan to start their track maintenance on more than 20 crossings Monday that will affect several city streets in the...
'I was bleeding out:' Pregnant woman shot 7 times outside Fayetteville store loses unborn child
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pregnant woman who was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in Fayetteville has lost her unborn child. She shared her story with WRAL Fayetteville reporter Gilbert Baez. The shooting was breaking news when WRAL reported it on Monday. Witnesses said 25-year-old Brittany Rich was...
Baby shot, 2 adults found dead inside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home and a baby was also hospitalized after getting shot. Police did not have an update on the baby's condition after officers arrived at about 8:28 p.m. Tuesday to the home on Bunce Road near Lagoon Drive.
91-year-old woman in critical condition, NC man arrested for hit-and-run: sheriff
After arriving, officials found a 91-year-old woman with critical injuries.
WRAL
WRAL Investigates what happened during December 2022 power outages in North Carolina
On Dec. 3, 2022, someone shot up two substations in Moore County, cutting power to about 45,000 homes and businesses for days. Three weeks later, on Christmas Eve, the temperatures dipped to around 10 degrees. With concerns about demand out pacing generation, Duke instituted rolling blackouts, leaving more than 500,000 customers in the cold.
NC State grad from Turkey saves lives, mourns family deaths after 7.8 earthquake
DURHAM, N.C. — In the last week, Kemal Akoglu helped save numerous lives. He also watched helplessly as many slipped away. Akoglu is from Antakya, Turkey, an area hard hit by the earthquakes. He got his doctorate from North Carolina State University and lived in Raleigh for several years.
91-year-old woman injured in Robeson County hit-and-run
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 91-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened in the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area, according to deputies. The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital with critical […]
WMBF
4 injured in Scotland County drive-by shooting, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Laurinburg Wednesday evening according to police. Laurinburg police Capt. Chris Young said the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday evening in the area of Marcellus Street. when officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and discovered two more people were driven to Scotland Memorial Hospital.
Moore County man charged in deadly shooting of roommate
EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. — A Moore County man was charged Thursday with first-degree murder following a shooting in Biscoe. Around 4:15 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Sings Creek Lane, where they found Michael Gluck, 52, who had been shot. Gluck was...
After fighting it for years, Fayetteville neighbors concerned by building of nearby halfway house
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Residents in a Fayetteville neighborhood can only watch as a 100-bed federal prison halfway house is being built near their backyards. Some residents still have concerns about the project that they previously fought for years. About a year ago, the selected part of Cain Road was...
WECT
Officials identify man found dead in Columbus County house fire
Mable Munn was the first female Black firefighter in Columbus County. The Giblem Lodge was built in 1871 on Princess Street. It became Wilmington's first African American Masonic Lodge. Local film “Remember Yesterday” to begin streaming on Prime Video and other channels. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Local...
Four injured in drive-by shooting
LAURINBURG — Four people were injured Wednesday evening during a drive-by shooting. According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Marcellus Street around 6:20 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers located two gunshot victims and were told that two additional people had already been taken with a private vehicle to Scotland Memorial Hospital.
WRAL
Baby, 2 men die after shooting inside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. A baby injured in the shooting died Wednesday morning at a hospital. According to police radio traffic, the 6-month-old girl had multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived at the home...
Man charged after 91-year-old woman critically injured in hit-and-run
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday, one day after a 91-year-old woman was badly injured in a hit-and-run crash. Crews on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. responded to the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road, where a 91-year-old woman was struck by a car. The woman was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Moore County altercation leads to shooting: sheriff
The shooting happened after an altercation between two men who both resided at the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
2 killed, infant wounded in deadly Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead and an infant wounded.
Crash slows traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It was reported at about 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near W. Carthage Road, NCDOT said. The crash closed the right lane about 1 mile after the W. Carthage Road […]
Wake County reduces pet adoption fee to $25 for week of Valentine's Day
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Animal Center is reducing its adoption fee for Valentine's Day week. Between Saturday, Feb. 11, and Friday, Feb. 17, adoption fees for dogs older than six months will be $25. Cats will be name-your-price. According to Wake County, there are currently 72 dogs...
2 stabbed during fight at Mexican restaurant in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Officers were dispatched to a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday regarding a fight that left two hurt, according to the Lumberton Police Department. It happened inside the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant located at 2950 West 5th Street in Lumberton, police said. The fight had been broken up before officers arrived at the […]
