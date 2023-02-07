ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 1

Lynnette Jordan
3d ago

Thank God no one was injured!! Thank you first responders for all you do for us. Prayers of a safe place to stay for the family.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Pik-N-Pig reopens after destructive fire

CARTHAGE, N.C. — To the community, it was devastating to hear the news that the famous Pik-N-Pig barbecue restaurant had burned to the ground. Now, nearly a year and a half later, the line of customers spilled out the front door, and the dining room was packed for the restaurant's first day back open Thursday.
CARTHAGE, NC
cbs17

Railroad construction to force road closures in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is temporarily closing several roads in the Fayetteville area connected to railroad tracks next week, it announced. Contract crews plan to start their track maintenance on more than 20 crossings Monday that will affect several city streets in the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Baby shot, 2 adults found dead inside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home and a baby was also hospitalized after getting shot. Police did not have an update on the baby's condition after officers arrived at about 8:28 p.m. Tuesday to the home on Bunce Road near Lagoon Drive.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

91-year-old woman injured in Robeson County hit-and-run

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 91-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened in the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area, according to deputies. The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital with critical […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

4 injured in Scotland County drive-by shooting, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Laurinburg Wednesday evening according to police. Laurinburg police Capt. Chris Young said the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday evening in the area of Marcellus Street. when officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and discovered two more people were driven to Scotland Memorial Hospital.
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL News

Moore County man charged in deadly shooting of roommate

EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. — A Moore County man was charged Thursday with first-degree murder following a shooting in Biscoe. Around 4:15 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Sings Creek Lane, where they found Michael Gluck, 52, who had been shot. Gluck was...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Officials identify man found dead in Columbus County house fire

Mable Munn was the first female Black firefighter in Columbus County. The Giblem Lodge was built in 1871 on Princess Street. It became Wilmington's first African American Masonic Lodge. Local film “Remember Yesterday” to begin streaming on Prime Video and other channels. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Local...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Four injured in drive-by shooting

LAURINBURG — Four people were injured Wednesday evening during a drive-by shooting. According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Marcellus Street around 6:20 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers located two gunshot victims and were told that two additional people had already been taken with a private vehicle to Scotland Memorial Hospital.
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Baby, 2 men die after shooting inside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. A baby injured in the shooting died Wednesday morning at a hospital. According to police radio traffic, the 6-month-old girl had multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived at the home...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It was reported at about 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near W. Carthage Road, NCDOT said. The crash closed the right lane about 1 mile after the W. Carthage Road […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy