San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Woman on the run after being accused of forgery in Windcrest

WINDCREST, Texas — Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is wanted for forgery that happened in December in the City of Windcrest. Police say that she is about 5'4" tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities ask the public if they have information regarding her whereabouts to call...
WINDCREST, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two arrested for theft after stealing property from construction site

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for stealing property from a new construction site. A new construction site off I-410 and Pearsall Road, in partnership with the SAPD South Property Crimes Unit, has been getting heavily burglarized. According to the police, a lot of the property has been stolen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

VIDEO: Man wants justice after deputy opens fire on his dog

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio truck driver Patrick Horner is speaking out after a Bexar County Sheriffs deputy fired shots at the man’s dog in October. Luckily, Horner's dog Bella is okay and was not hit. Horner was taking his dog Bella outside in his newly developed West...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone

ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
ATASCOSA, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in the leg at Northwest Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot in the leg on the Northwest Side of town. The shooting happened around 7:54 p.m., Thursday, on the 4400 block of Gardendale. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transferred to a university hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Search is on for migrant that escaped Karnes County ICE facility Thursday

KARNES CITY, Texas — A man escaped the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center just after midnight Thursday. Alejandro Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 19, is from Honduras and is being charged with illegal entry. Police say that Martinez-Hernandez was at the Processing Center since January 29th and managed to escape by crawling...
KARNES COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

VIDEO: Resident files complaint after Bexar Co. deputy is seen firing 2 shots at his dog

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County resident said a routine stop turned into what they call "a case of racial profiling and police misconduct." The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 when Patrick Horner said he was out walking his dog when a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy pulls up. Horner's dog was out without a leash and the video from his Ring camera shows the dog seeing a new face and running towards the deputy. The deputy is seen firing two shots at the dog.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Border county says recent human smuggling arrests involve SA women

The border crisis is not slowing down and one southwest county has felt the impact just in the last week. Zavala County Sheriff Eusevio Salinas says action has ramped up recently, a look at the sheriff's Facebook page shows the extensive amount of arrests in the past week. This particular...
ZAVALA COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman rams into husband's car after catching him with another woman

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting her husband with her car. According to the arrest affidavit, Arlene Renteria found out that her husband had been talking to another woman. According to the husband, Renteria then allegedly took a baseball bat and broke his truck headlights, she also took a rock and smashed his windshield with it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

