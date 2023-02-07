Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect wanted after punching person trying to stop him from stealing from Macy's
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking your help to identify a suspect who assaulted a person while recently stealing from Macy's Department Store. The robbery took place on Jan. 12 at Macy's at the Ingram Square Mall off Northwest Loop 410 near Wurzbach Road. Police said the suspect was with...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman on the run after being accused of forgery in Windcrest
WINDCREST, Texas — Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is wanted for forgery that happened in December in the City of Windcrest. Police say that she is about 5'4" tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities ask the public if they have information regarding her whereabouts to call...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect intentionally runs over another man following argument on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect accused of running over a man with his car on the West Side. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on South San Marcos near Interstate 10. Police said two men were having an argument in...
news4sanantonio.com
Two arrested for theft after stealing property from construction site
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for stealing property from a new construction site. A new construction site off I-410 and Pearsall Road, in partnership with the SAPD South Property Crimes Unit, has been getting heavily burglarized. According to the police, a lot of the property has been stolen.
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
news4sanantonio.com
VIDEO: Man wants justice after deputy opens fire on his dog
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio truck driver Patrick Horner is speaking out after a Bexar County Sheriffs deputy fired shots at the man’s dog in October. Luckily, Horner's dog Bella is okay and was not hit. Horner was taking his dog Bella outside in his newly developed West...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being gunned down during argument outside North Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO - An argument leads to a deadly shooting outside a North Side convenience store. The deadly shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday outside the Northwest Food Mart off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. Witnesses told police that the two men were arguing outside the store...
news4sanantonio.com
Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone
ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in the leg at Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot in the leg on the Northwest Side of town. The shooting happened around 7:54 p.m., Thursday, on the 4400 block of Gardendale. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transferred to a university hospital in stable condition.
news4sanantonio.com
Search is on for migrant that escaped Karnes County ICE facility Thursday
KARNES CITY, Texas — A man escaped the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center just after midnight Thursday. Alejandro Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 19, is from Honduras and is being charged with illegal entry. Police say that Martinez-Hernandez was at the Processing Center since January 29th and managed to escape by crawling...
news4sanantonio.com
Teen opened fire on SUV during shootout in West Side neighborhood, forced school lockdown
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenager was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a shootout between two vehicles that forced a lockdown of a West Side high school. The 17-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of Deadly Conduct with a Firearm. We are not naming the suspect due to him still being a minor.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot 3 times by big rig driver during fit of road rage on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for the driver of a big rig who they say shot a man during a fit of road rage on the Northeast Side. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. off Interstate 35 near Remount Drive. Police said when they got to...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for San Antonio teenage girl who didn't come home from school on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - Police are in search of a teenage girl who went missing on the East Side. Natasha Gray, 18, was last seen on Feb. 9 off Hays Street and and North Mesquite Street. She was reported missing by her family when she didn't come home from school. Her parents say she suffers from seizures.
news4sanantonio.com
VIDEO: Resident files complaint after Bexar Co. deputy is seen firing 2 shots at his dog
SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County resident said a routine stop turned into what they call "a case of racial profiling and police misconduct." The incident happened just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022 when Patrick Horner said he was out walking his dog when a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy pulls up. Horner's dog was out without a leash and the video from his Ring camera shows the dog seeing a new face and running towards the deputy. The deputy is seen firing two shots at the dog.
news4sanantonio.com
Border county says recent human smuggling arrests involve SA women
The border crisis is not slowing down and one southwest county has felt the impact just in the last week. Zavala County Sheriff Eusevio Salinas says action has ramped up recently, a look at the sheriff's Facebook page shows the extensive amount of arrests in the past week. This particular...
news4sanantonio.com
Stolen cars and guns from San Antonio making their way to Mexican drug cartels
SAN ANTONIO - Cars and guns stolen off of San Antonio streets are reportedly heading straight to the cartels. It's a trend law enforcement is watching out for, and they're urging that you do the same. Sheriff Javier Salazar says we've seen many instances of teens breaking into cars lately....
news4sanantonio.com
Woman rams into husband's car after catching him with another woman
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting her husband with her car. According to the arrest affidavit, Arlene Renteria found out that her husband had been talking to another woman. According to the husband, Renteria then allegedly took a baseball bat and broke his truck headlights, she also took a rock and smashed his windshield with it.
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies, 2 others injured after motorcyclist hits pedestrians crossing West Side street
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead and two others are injured after a motorcyclist hit two people late Wednesday crossing a West Side street. The accident happened just before 9 p.m. on North General McMullen Drive and West Martin Street. Police said the 19-year-old motorcyclist was driving down North...
news4sanantonio.com
Vigil held for teen who was gunned down during West Side car club meet up
SAN ANTONIO - A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday for 18-year-old Paul Ortiz, who was gunned down during a West Side car club meet up. Family and friends gathered to remember the teen who they say was loved by everyone he came in contact with. Now, they say they'll carry...
news4sanantonio.com
UPDATE: San Antonio police say missing 15-year-old girl has been found
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl, who has a diagnosed medical condition. Alyssa Raylenn Fabrow was last seen on Sunday on the 8800 block of Dugas Dr. Alyssa is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown...
