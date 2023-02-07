Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
DeSantis highlights $2 billion in tax free plans for Floridians
West Palm Beach, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted his $2 billion tax relief plan that would lower the costs of several items and help Florida families save money. DeSantis held a news conference on Wednesday in Ocala where he said inflation is expected to last at...
cbs12.com
Man caught driving missing Lyft driver's vehicle could be extradited to Florida soon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating the death of Gary Levin, 74, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens whose remains were found last week near Okeechobee. Mathew Flores, 35, of Arcadia is behind bars in North Carolina on charges of felony speeding to elude arrest, DUI and a parole violation.
cbs12.com
Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week: Hurricanes & Flooding
The second week of February is Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. Every day this week the CBS 12 StormTrac Team will detail the common severe weather risks in South Florida. Thursday is hurricane and flooding awareness day. When spring shifts to summer, south Floridians shift their attention to the...
cbs12.com
Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week: Extreme Temperatures & Wildfires
The second week of February is Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. Every day this week the CBS 12 StormTrac Team will detail the common severe weather risks in South Florida. Friday is temperature extremes and wildfire awareness day. Floridians are no strangers to the heat and humidity of living...
cbs12.com
Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week: Thunderstorms & Tornadoes
The second week of February is Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. Every day this week the CBS 12 StormTrac Team will detail the common severe weather risks in South Florida. Wednesday is thunderstorm and tornado awareness day. Severe weather is common in South Florida, especially during the spring and...
cbs12.com
More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.
PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
cbs12.com
Sheriff: School custodian arrested on drug charges, may have been selling
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A school custodian is facing drug charges and the sheriff's office is investigating claims that he sold drugs on school grounds. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Gary Henderson, of Port St. Lucie, on Thursday evening for possession of drugs on a school campus.
Comments / 0