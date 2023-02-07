ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

WITN

Rocky Mount police investigate death of four-year-old boy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating the death of a child earlier today. Rocky Mount police said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home on Hurt Drive for an unresponsive child. The four-year-old boy was taken to Nash UNC Health Care...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnston County Wednesday night

A motorcycle crash in Johnston County killed one person Wednesday. According to officials at the scene, the call for the crash went out at 9:30 p.m. regarding a crash near the Cleveland Dreaft House on North Carolina Highway 42. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials at the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Doorbell camera caught 2 running from Henderson shooting scene

Police are looking at surveillance video from Gholson Avenue in Henderson as they investigate a shooting that took place there on Tuesday morning. Police are looking at surveillance video from Gholson Avenue in Henderson as they investigate a shooting that took place there on Tuesday morning.
HENDERSON, NC

