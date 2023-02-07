Read full article on original website
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks groundThe Triangle TribuneSelma, NC
Authorities Accused Missing North Carolina Girl Of Running Away. Now They Realize She Was AbductedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLa Grange, NC
Make history in Goldsboro this springThe Triangle TribuneGoldsboro, NC
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, NC
Your steak could be lab-grown and shipped from a factory in Israel or soon grown in a factory in North CarolinaAmarie M.Wilson, NC
WRAL
Mentors mourn Hillside High School student killed Wednesday in shooting
Tiffany Swoope is the CEO of Graced Inc, helping young people find their paths. The young man killed yesterday was part of her program.
WRAL
Deputies say child was beaten to death, deadly shooting investigation underway in Nash County
Two major investigations are underway in Nash County. A shooting that killed one man and injured another. The other scene, an 8-year-old dies after suffering a brutal beating.
WRAL
Nash County grandmother accused of killing 8-year-old granddaughter appears in court
A WRAL investigation has now found that social services was called to the girl's elementary school back in December, after staff reported the girl had been brutally beaten. WRAL News is now pressing the county to explain why the girl wasn't taken from her grandmother at the first sign of abuse.
WRAL
Nash County deputies investigate deadly shooting involving coworkers near engine plant
One man died and another was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
WRAL
On cam: Footage shows arrest of Darryl Williams, who died in police custody
The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody.
WRAL
34 people in Wake County taken into custody for school threats in last year
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman supports a juvenile detention "time-out" in serious school threat cases.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigate death of four-year-old boy
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating the death of a child earlier today. Rocky Mount police said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a home on Hurt Drive for an unresponsive child. The four-year-old boy was taken to Nash UNC Health Care...
WRAL
Victim says she pretended to be dead during deadly home invasion
Vance County deputies say an intruder was shot and killed after entering a home on Friday.
WRAL
Family traumatized after bullet flies through baby's nursery in Johnston County
A mother is traumatized after a bullet zipped through her 4-month-old baby's room over the weekend. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Keith BakerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
2nd suspect identified in Durham County road-rage shooting incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a woman as the second suspect in the road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.
WRAL
One dead, another shot in front of Cummins engine plant on US 301 in Nash County
Two people were shot near the Cummins plant along Highway 301 in Whitakers on Tuesday.
‘The whole state will benefit’: Johnston County court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large
The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night.
WRAL
What radio traffic reveals about a Durham shooting that hospitalized two teenage boys
Durham police found the teens were shot at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on Riddle Road near Fayetteville Street.
WRAL
Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnston County Wednesday night
A motorcycle crash in Johnston County killed one person Wednesday. According to officials at the scene, the call for the crash went out at 9:30 p.m. regarding a crash near the Cleveland Dreaft House on North Carolina Highway 42. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials at the...
WITN
Deputies don’t have motive in beating death of 8-year-old; grandmother charged
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Nash County said they are still trying to determine a motive in the beating death of an 8-year-old girl whose grandmother has been charged with the murder. Deputies say that shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, they were alerted that a child was taken...
cbs17
Franklin County man charged after gun pointed at water corporation workers, police say
LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees. Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home. That’s when...
WRAL
Wake County IDs suspect in threat against Zebulon Middle School on same day two others are locked down
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office has filed a juvenile petition against a suspect in the threats made last week against Zebulon Middle School. Investigators made that announcement on the same day that two other Wake County schools saw the school day disrupted by a Code Red lockdown.
WRAL
Doorbell camera caught 2 running from Henderson shooting scene
Police are looking at surveillance video from Gholson Avenue in Henderson as they investigate a shooting that took place there on Tuesday morning.
WRAL
Wake County Sheriff's Office resuming wellness checks for seniors living alone
The Wake County Sheriff's Office is reinstating wellness check calls for senior citizens 65 or older who live alone. The program will be reinstated Tuesday, Feb. 14. Seniors who wish to participate can sign up to receive phone calls at 9 a.m. seven days a week. A recorded message from...
