CBS Sports
Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia
New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
Rumor: Mavericks Interested in Suns Center Deandre Ayton
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton could potentially unite with the same player who was debated against him for the No. 1 pick years ago.
Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says
BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news
New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia officially closed his deal to buy the team on Tuesday. Before the day was over he already had his first controversy. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday night that Ishbia “intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office.” Read more... The post Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mikal Bridges Reacts to Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Trade
The Phoenix Suns included Mikal Bridges in their Kevin Durant trade with the Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant Trade Makes Phoenix Suns the NBA's New Power Team
The Kevin Durant trade shifted the balance of power in the NBA.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns On The Verge Of Acquiring Kevin Durant
In a shocking turn of events ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns are on the verge of acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade
The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia addresses Isaiah Thomas rumors
Mat Ishbia cleared up rumors on Wednesday, addressing the media about the next chapter in Suns history.
NBA
How Tom Gores’ decision to move Detroit Pistons downtown helped catalyze sweeping $2.5 billion development partnership with Henry Ford Health, Michigan State University
Detroit’s New Center area is not a destination neighborhood. But through a significant partnership between Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University, New Center could be on its way to being one of Detroit’s premier neighborhood hubs. At a Wednesday morning news conference...
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE JAMES WISEMAN FROM GOLDEN STATE IN FOUR-TEAM DEAL
DETROIT – Feb. 9, 2023 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors in a four-team trade which sends forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks and forward Kevin Knox to the Portland Trail Blazers. Wiseman, 7-0,...
Detroit Sports Nation
Suns acquire Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade
The NBA does not sleep! Just after 1:00 a.m. EST, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski hopped on Twitter to break the news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Kevin to the Phoenix Suns. According to ESPN sources, the Nets made a trade with the Suns that involved Durant. The Nets received a package in return that includes forward Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four future first-round picks without any protection.
Kevin Durant deal resuscitates the Suns and the Valley’s sports scene
Super teams are tantalizing. They are fueled by swagger and star power. Their ceilings seem celestial, infinite, limitless. Warning: They rarely live up to the hype. The Valley will try to buck NBA history and a 55-year championship drought with Kevin Durant, an acquisition that rocked the fanbase and resuscitated the Suns’ sagging title hopes.
Darvin Ham Says Lakers “Don’t Fear Anyone” After Suns Land Kevin Durant
The Los Angeles Lakers are ready to take on the challenge of toppling the Phoenix Suns after they acquired Kevin Durant.
NBA
Pool Report on Final Seconds of the Sacramento Kings at Houston Rockets Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Kelly Iko (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Gediminas Petraitis following tonight’s Kings at Rockets Game. QUESTION: Why was the Fox three-point attempt with 0.3 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter deemed a foul?. PETRAITIS: Gordon makes illegal contact to the lower body...
NBA
Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
NBA
Magic Acquire Patrick Beverley, Future Second Round Draft Pick and Cash Considerations as Part of a Four-Team Trade
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have acquired guard Patrick Beverley and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as a future second round draft pick (2024 selection) from the Denver Nuggets, as part of a four-team trade also involving the L.A. Clippers, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Orlando sends center Mo Bamba to the L.A. Lakers as part of the deal.
Yardbarker
Suns Deny Report on Isiah Thomas Joining Front Office
Ishbia officially took over ownership of the Suns on Tuesday, and a report surfaced that he would hold a “prominent role” in the front office. Apparently, that will not be the case. Thomas, a former standout guard with the Pistons, is on the board of directors of United...
NBA
Tyronn Lue replaces Monty Williams on USA Basketball men’s coaching staff
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix’s Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men’s national team coaching staff for this year’s World Cup and next year’s Paris Olympics. Lue joins head coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the...
