CBS Sports

Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia

New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says

BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news

New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia officially closed his deal to buy the team on Tuesday. Before the day was over he already had his first controversy. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday night that Ishbia “intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office.” Read more... The post Suns fans celebrate Isiah Thomas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Sixers add Jalen McDaniels, trade Matisse Thybulle to Blazers in 4-team deal

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Matisse Thybulle in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. The 76ers add fourth-year forward Jalen McDaniels, while New York obtains Josh Hart from Portland. 76ers receive:. 2024 second-round pick (from Charlotte) 2029 second-round pick (from Portland) Hornets...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade

The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

How Tom Gores’ decision to move Detroit Pistons downtown helped catalyze sweeping $2.5 billion development partnership with Henry Ford Health, Michigan State University

Detroit’s New Center area is not a destination neighborhood. But through a significant partnership between Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores, Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University, New Center could be on its way to being one of Detroit’s premier neighborhood hubs. At a Wednesday morning news conference...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Suns acquire Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade

The NBA does not sleep! Just after 1:00 a.m. EST, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski hopped on Twitter to break the news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Kevin to the Phoenix Suns. According to ESPN sources, the Nets made a trade with the Suns that involved Durant. The Nets received a package in return that includes forward Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and four future first-round picks without any protection.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade

PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Magic Acquire Patrick Beverley, Future Second Round Draft Pick and Cash Considerations as Part of a Four-Team Trade

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have acquired guard Patrick Beverley and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as a future second round draft pick (2024 selection) from the Denver Nuggets, as part of a four-team trade also involving the L.A. Clippers, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Orlando sends center Mo Bamba to the L.A. Lakers as part of the deal.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Suns Deny Report on Isiah Thomas Joining Front Office

Ishbia officially took over ownership of the Suns on Tuesday, and a report surfaced that he would hold a “prominent role” in the front office. Apparently, that will not be the case. Thomas, a former standout guard with the Pistons, is on the board of directors of United...
PHOENIX, AZ

