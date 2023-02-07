Jill Ann Blackmore, age 69, died February 4, 2023, in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on October 8, 1953, to Vernon Chance and Frances Colleen Gentry in Liberal, Kansas. Jill graduated Liberal High School and attended some college. On June 29, 1974, she was united in marriage to her husband, John Benjamin Blackmore in Liberal, Kansas. Jill raised two daughters, Crystal and Jennifer. She worked as an administrative assistant for Seward County and later worked in banking. Jill had a full life with volunteering at Southwest Medical Center, being a great wife, loving mother, and a much-loved grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting afghans, working in the church and as a Sister in the Soldiers of Christ. Jill will be fondly remembered by family and friends.

