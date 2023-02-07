Read full article on original website
Resident Stabbed in Seward County
On Monday, February 6th 2023, at approximately 5:30 AM the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Seward County EMS responded to a residence in the county for an emergency where an adult male had been a victim of a stab wound. The adult male was transported to Southwest Medical Center for immediate treatment. A suspect was quickly identified during the investigation and later apprehended by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office without incident. Charges have been filed with the Seward County Attorney’s Office.
Residential Apartment Fire: 520 N Pershing Ave. in Liberal
At approximately 11:10 am Wednesday, the Liberal Fire Department received a direct call to the North Station reporting a smoldering towel and smoke in an apartment. One engine initially responded to investigate. Upon arrival firefighters noted heavy smoke from the vents and turbine on the roof of a two-story four-plex apartment building. At approximately 11:13 am a full page for City fire units to a working structure fire was broadcast.
Garden City church loses $100,000 in debit card theft
The First Baptist Church in Garden City contacted the police on January 31 after discovering the theft.
Liberal Boys Swim at WAC Meet in Garden City
The Liberal boys swim team competed in the Western Athletic Conference Swim Meet at Garden City Thursday. Liberal finished fifth.
2 Garden City schools locked down as police make drug arrests
Two Garden City schools were locked down briefly on Wednesday as police officers conducted what they call a "high-risk traffic stop."
Man arrested after Kansas church loses $100,000 in debit card fraud
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in southwest Kansas have arrested a 36-year-old man after a local church reported he had been using its debit card and about $100,000 was missing. The Garden City Police Department said Manuel Terrazas was booked Tuesday for 162 counts of criminal use of a...
Hedy Jean Hull
Hedy Jean Hull , 67, of Liberal, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 5, 2023 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. She was born on March 15, 1955 to Lowell and Norma (Calhoun) Short at Great Bend, KS. Hedy married to Craig Hull on April 17, 1981; they later...
Roland Robert Wyer
Roland Robert Wyer, 66, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at his home. He was born April 16, 1956, to LaVerne Wyer and Rolisa Johnson. He married Jane Smith July 23, 1987, in Perryton, Texas at the Ochiltree County Courthouse. He graduated from Liberal High School in 1974. While in high...
Delsa Faye Burrows
Delsa Faye Burrows, 86, of Liberal, passed away on February 8, 2023 at the Beaver County Nursing Home in Beaver, OK. She was born on January 31, 1937 to Victor and Lois (Day) Rucker at Turkey, TX. On January 14, 1972 she married Thomas “Tommy” Franklin Burrows at Olton, TX:...
Jill Ann Blackmore
Jill Ann Blackmore, age 69, died February 4, 2023, in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on October 8, 1953, to Vernon Chance and Frances Colleen Gentry in Liberal, Kansas. Jill graduated Liberal High School and attended some college. On June 29, 1974, she was united in marriage to her husband, John Benjamin Blackmore in Liberal, Kansas. Jill raised two daughters, Crystal and Jennifer. She worked as an administrative assistant for Seward County and later worked in banking. Jill had a full life with volunteering at Southwest Medical Center, being a great wife, loving mother, and a much-loved grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting afghans, working in the church and as a Sister in the Soldiers of Christ. Jill will be fondly remembered by family and friends.
LHS Finishes WAC Wrestling Season
The Liberal High School boys and girls wrestling teams wrapped up the WAC season Tuesday at Dodge City. The Dodge City girls won the WAC by beating LHS 51-18 and the LHS boys lost to the Red Demons 53-18. LHS boys and girls finish 0-4 in the WAC. Here are Liberal’s boys winners:
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Offense Comes Alive in Seward Win at Garden City
The Seward Lady Saints shot 53 percent on the way to an 83-71 win over the Garden City Lady Busters Wednesday night in Conestoga Arena in Garden City. Seward made 10 of their 24 three point attempts in the win. D’Arrah Allen scored a career high 34 points in the win.
LHS Bowls at Great Bend
Varsity boys finished with 1859 total pinfall. Lexton led the team with highest game of 173, and series of 485 . “We were missing a few athletes today so we had lots of adversity to face. Four out of the five bowlers on varsity are first year bowlers. Great Bend is typically a difficult place to bowl at. But we will us today and reflect on aspects we need to continue to work at and get stronger.” Coach Potter on the varsity team.
Lady Red Breaks Out in Win Over Guymon
After winning a game by one in overtime at Guymon on January 27, the Liberal Lady Redskins left no doubt in the rematch with Guymon Tuesday night in the Big House. LHS routed the Lady Tigers 63-35. Liberal shot 54 percent in the win. The Lady Red built a lead...
