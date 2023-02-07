ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Man shot in apartment complex near Rosemont, sheriff's office says

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
(KTXL) — A man was shot in an apartment complex near Rosemont in Sacramento County Monday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of South Watt Avenue.

While the sheriff’s office did not say the exact age of the victim, they said that he was in his 20s.

According to the sheriff’s office, the injuries the man sustained do not appear to be life-threatening.

