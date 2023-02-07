A Johnson City protest against police brutality following the killing of Tyre Nichols has resulted in 15 arrests. On Feb. 1, a crowd of about 50 people gathered to protest peacefully and remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who was beaten by Memphis police officers in a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died in a hospital days after. Those gathered were also protesting the alleged use of excessive force in the arrest of Binghamton resident Hamail Waddell on Jan. 1. Wegmans’ staff soon requested that police remove the protesters from their property, which resulted in 15 people being arrested and multiple demonstrators and members of the press being pepper-sprayed.

JOHNSON CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO