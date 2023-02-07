Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal weapons found at home in Binghamton
Yesterday, February 9th, the Binghamton Metro SWAT team and Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 21 Mather Street in Binghamton.
5 Year-Old In Upstate New York School Found With Gun Ammo & More
The stories begin to become more frequent but no less disturbing. Five weeks ago, a six year old in Virginia intentionally shot his first grade teacher. Tuesday, a kindergartener in upstate New York, was found with a mini arsenal in their backpack. According to a report by Darian Stevenson of...
State police hold briefing on missing PA woman
NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a cold case mystery 12 years in the making, the disappearance of a Bradford County woman. Now, Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the missing person’s case as they held a press conference Wednesday morning regarding the investigation of 34 -year-old Maria […]
whcuradio.com
Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
whcuradio.com
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
15 arrested in Johnson City protest against police brutality
A Johnson City protest against police brutality following the killing of Tyre Nichols has resulted in 15 arrests. On Feb. 1, a crowd of about 50 people gathered to protest peacefully and remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who was beaten by Memphis police officers in a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died in a hospital days after. Those gathered were also protesting the alleged use of excessive force in the arrest of Binghamton resident Hamail Waddell on Jan. 1. Wegmans’ staff soon requested that police remove the protesters from their property, which resulted in 15 people being arrested and multiple demonstrators and members of the press being pepper-sprayed.
rewind1077.com
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
UHS installs weapons detection systems
People entering Binghamton General Hospital and Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City must now go through a weapons detector.
Felon pleads guilty to assaulting fellow inmate
Today in Broome County Court, a Vestal man pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree.
Upstate NY town assessor used hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, troopers say
Webb, N.Y. — A town assessor from Herkimer County used a hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, state troopers said. Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, was charged recently with one count of eavesdropping, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman. Masters placed the camera in town...
Binghamton man arrested for depositing fraudulent checks
According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, Osei illegally obtained funds by depositing fraudulent checks at a local bank.
WKTV
Oneonta man accused of providing false information while trying to buy gun from sporting goods store
ONEONTA, N.Y. – An Oneonta man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly providing false information while trying to buy a gun. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Tracy Thomas put incorrect information on a transaction record in an attempt to buy a firearm from a sporting goods store in Oneonta.
FBI offering reward for missing woman who was planning a trip with husband to West Virginia
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
Retired police officer charged with Walmart theft
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were caught, including a retired police officer in Lackawanna County, changing price tags on items from Walmart to pay them at a cheaper price, police say. According to the Taylor Police Department, on January 15 around 2:15 p.m., police were called for a reported theft at the Walmart […]
9 Co-Workers Split $2M Powerball Powerplay Prize-One From Upstate NY
A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.
Horse detained on State Street after brief traffic disruption Wednesday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A horse briefly interrupted traffic on East State Street during Wednesday afternoon’s sunny commute after escaping from a trailer that was traveling on the road. The horse, name and age unknown, appeared mostly calm as vehicles paused their routes around it, but headed toward Schuyler Place as...
WATCH: Buffalo area quake caught on cameras in homes across WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Security cameras caught Mondays 3.8 earthquake on video inside and outside homes across Buffalo and Western New York.
Chemung County Law Enforcement Noting Decline in Interest with Recruitment
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Chemung County law enforcement is noting a decline in interest when recruiting on the road patrol side and corrections division and it has been a problem for the past few years according to Chemung County Sheriff, Bill Schrom. “We are currently down three full timers and 14 part timers. We don’t […]
Sheriff’s Office investigating Barker firearm theft
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft that occurred on February 4th in the area of Route 79 and Alexander Road in the Town of Barker.
