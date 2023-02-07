Read full article on original website
KWQC
Davenport park to get new obstacle play feature
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emis Park is set to get a new obstacle play feature, according to Davenport City officials. The new play feature is part of the ARPA park improvements, according to a Facebook post by city officials. The park will replace the current structure, city officials said. Installation...
KWQC
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
KWQC
Generations for tea, Moline Parks and Recreation
eaglevoice.com
Iowa City campus closing: President announces move to Regional Center in Coralville
Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg recently announced the closing of the Iowa City Campus. Starting in the Fall of 2023, the campus will relocate to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville. In an e-mail to students, Sundberg stated, “The college came to this...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Musco, Kent to make presentations to Council Thursday
Three presentations are on the Muscatine City Council agenda for their February in-depth meeting, including one of proposed updates to the building code regulations. The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. this evening in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall. The public is welcomed to attend the meeting...
KWQC
Increased train traffic could wreak havoc on Davenport’s Nahant Marsh
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Conservation officials in the Quad Cities are speaking out against the potential multi-billion dollar merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. The Surface Transportation Board is expected to make a decision on the merger in the coming weeks. Its Office of Environmental Analysis found...
KWQC
Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closes after 41 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closed the doors for the final time on Monday. After 41 years of business, owners Cliff and Jan Tappa have decided its time to retire. What began as a sports bar in 1982 grew to be much more than that for Cliff...
KWQC
Muscatine Parks and Recreation to host job fair
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a job fair this weekend. The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Clubhouse of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course to recruit dependable, hardworking individuals to fill seasonal positions for the spring and summer of 2023, stated a media release from parks and recreation officials.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council denies W. Benton and Orchard Streets rezoning after community input
Iowa City residents filed a petition and won Tuesday to stop the Iowa City City Council’s consideration to rezone land north of West Benton Street and west of Orchard Street. Following the council’s decision to defer the matter during its Jan. 24 meeting, the council received a petition with...
KWQC
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A family-owned grocery store known for “high-quality foods, friendly service and great prices” could soon have new ownership. Hy-Vee Assistant Vice President of Communications Dawn E Buzynski stated “We are in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods. We have notified employees today, but at this time we do not have a timeline or further details.”
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate theft at Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2 wanted men
KWQC
Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. Friday, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen Hazen who died after...
KWQC
Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief
KWQC
Unity Point Health- Trinity SEARCH Program receives Hand In Hand’s ‘Happy Joe Whitty Award’
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Unity Point Health- Trinity SEARCH Program received the fourth annual Happy Joe Whitty Award at Hand In Hand’s Chili Cook-Off last weekend. The Happy Joe Whitty Award is given to companies or organizations in the QCA that make hiring those with disabilities a priority, stated a media release from Hand In Hand. Organizations that receive this award provide people with disabilities opportunities that build confidence, self-esteem, and provide social interaction.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf is a beautiful city in Scott County, Iowa, in the United States of America. It is the third largest city among the quad cities (Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline), having a population of over 35,000. It will interest you to know that the Mississippi river passes through Bettendorf....
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
KWQC
Country Style Ice Cream moving locations
DAVENPORT, Iowa, and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport ice cream shop will be relocating, but good news, the business will not be moving too far away. Country Style Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the business will be relocating its Utica Ridge shop to Bettendorf, 3591 Tanglefoot Lane, this spring.
KWQC
Sunny and cooler today
KWQC
New Rock Island public library and YMCA set to open next week
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The new Rock Island Public Library and YMCA have a new home as city officials and administration held a ribbon tying ceremony Tuesday morning. From reading a book, to working out, to studying for that big test coming up; you can do all that and more under one roof at this new facility.
KWQC
Davenport Police respond to hit-and-run accidents
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to reports of hit-and-runs Thursday evening near Arlington Avenue and East Locust Street that police say left one with minor injuries. At approximately 5:23 p.m. Davenport Police responded to the 1000 block of Arlington Avenue in reference to a hit and run, police...
