Nearly 6,500 feet of water main to be replaced in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water announced on Monday that they will start a project to replace nearly 6,500 feet of water main in Lackawanna County.

The $1.7 Million project seeks to improve reliability for users, increase water flows for firefighters, and reduce service disruptions as they replace pipes dating as far back as the 1900s.

According to the release, the new water main installation is planned for George Street in Throop.

There are also multiple roads in Blakely that will also be part of the project.

Crystal Street

O’ Brien Street

Jane Street

Brook Street

Myers Street

Gasperini Drive

Crews will work between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and traffic restrictions will be in place as they work.

Pennslyvania American Water expects that the water main project will be complete by early summer with paving to begin in the fall.

Users may experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower-than-normal water pressure as construction continues.

