Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Chiefs paused for some fun portraits at Opening Night for Super Bowl

The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Forget cheese ... say, “Chiefs!”

Some Kansas City Chiefs players paused for fun portraits during Monday evening’s Super Bowl Opening Night event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The images, captured by the Associated Press, showcased the lighthearted nature of the annual Opening Night event.

Fans were in attendance, as were numerous reporters, to watch the teams get introduced and 10 players representing both rosters — the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — answer questions from members of the media.

It was all part of the spoils of Super Bowl week, and no one, from Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones (among others) to KC head coach Andy Reid seemed to mind all that much.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a portrait at Opening Night for Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix on Monday. Doug Benc/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12. Doug Benc/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12. Doug Benc/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12. Doug Benc/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12. Doug Benc/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12. Doug Benc/AP

