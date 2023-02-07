Read full article on original website
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Clarksville crash
Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
Motorcyclist killed in Robertson County crash
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Edd Ross Road in Cedar Hill.
WSMV
Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Hopkinsville
The Hopkinsville Police Department is asking the community for help following a deadly shooting from Wednesday night.
clarksvilletoday.com
Jacob Goodheart flips truck on Rossview Road, charged with DUI
23-year-old Jacob Goodheart reportedly flipped his Nissan Titan truck during a crash on Rossview Road on Saturday. He was standing outside of the vehicle when police arrived and reeked of alcohol. A witness at the scene stated the Titan truck was weaving and swerving before it flipped. Goodheard says he was driving home from Nashville and had consumed alcohol prior to driving. Goodheart refused to participate in field sobriety tests, stating it was too cold. He was transported to booking and charged with DUI.
WKRN
Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
whopam.com
Man shot to death Wednesday night in Hopkinsville
A man was shot to death Wednesday night on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville. A call of shots fired went out just after 11 p.m. and an adult male victim was soon located on Breathitt. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 42-year old Tony Burse of McHenry Street, Hopkinsville sustained multiple...
clarksvilletoday.com
Omar Obregon-Cuebas avoids DUI by getting out of car at Walmart
24-year-old Omar Obregon-Cuebas was charged with public intoxication on February 4th by Officer Matthew Johnson of the Clarksville Police Department. A citizen called 911 to report a drunk near the Sango Walmart, who was reportedly driving all over the road, and nearly hit another vehicle before pulling into the Walmart parking lot. The officer arrived and located Omar, who was exiting his blue Toyota Corolla. Omar admitted to drinking White Claws and stated he was too drunk to be driving and just wanted to go home. The officer transported him to booking, where he was charged with public intoxication.
Suspect sought after Hendersonville shooting, police chase
Hendersonville Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday afternoon followed by a police chase that led into Davidson County.
Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion at quarry
The Franklin Fire Department was called to the Williamson County rock quarry near Down's Boulevard and Columbia Avenue just after 1 p.m.
WKRN
Truck stolen while on test drive
1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
Man charged with stealing vehicle during test drive
What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck that resulted in a man's arrest.
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night
Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-24 split in Nashville
Metro police say a pedestrian who was walking on the interstate has died after they were struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Police investigating hit-and-run with dump truck, nine-month-old was in car
Being a victim in a hit-and-run can be frustrating enough, but Gallatin police are investigating a rare case involving something much bigger than just a car.
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
