Clarksville, TN

wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Jacob Goodheart flips truck on Rossview Road, charged with DUI

23-year-old Jacob Goodheart reportedly flipped his Nissan Titan truck during a crash on Rossview Road on Saturday. He was standing outside of the vehicle when police arrived and reeked of alcohol. A witness at the scene stated the Titan truck was weaving and swerving before it flipped. Goodheard says he was driving home from Nashville and had consumed alcohol prior to driving. Goodheart refused to participate in field sobriety tests, stating it was too cold. He was transported to booking and charged with DUI.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
FRANKLIN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting

Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

clarksvilletoday.com

Omar Obregon-Cuebas avoids DUI by getting out of car at Walmart

24-year-old Omar Obregon-Cuebas was charged with public intoxication on February 4th by Officer Matthew Johnson of the Clarksville Police Department. A citizen called 911 to report a drunk near the Sango Walmart, who was reportedly driving all over the road, and nearly hit another vehicle before pulling into the Walmart parking lot. The officer arrived and located Omar, who was exiting his blue Toyota Corolla. Omar admitted to drinking White Claws and stated he was too drunk to be driving and just wanted to go home. The officer transported him to booking, where he was charged with public intoxication.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Truck stolen while on test drive

Truck stolen while on test drive
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night

Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

Missing student found dead in cornfield
TENNESSEE STATE

