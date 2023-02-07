Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
West Fargo legislator wants to ban ‘approval voting’ in North Dakota; Fargo mayor opposes the bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – A West Fargo lawmaker wants to prohibit “approval voting” in North Dakota. Fargo is the only city with that voting method. A voter can cast ballots for as many candidates as he or she wants – and the candidate with the most votes wins.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead nonprofit receives $100K Giving Hearts Day donation from Gate City Bank
(Fargo, ND) -- Gate City Bank has announced donations totaling $125 thousand to 6 local charities as part of Giving Hearts Day. "One of the favorite parts of my role is when I get to tell a charity that we're able to provide them with funding and make that donation. You can hear pure joy in their acceptance of a donation," said Amanda Torok, the bank's Senior Vice President of Culture.
valleynewslive.com
Vocal music teacher named Fargo Public Schools Teacher of the Year
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - South High School vocal music teacher Sara Lichtblau has been named the Fargo Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi surprised her with an announcement at South High School on Thursday. Lichtblau has served as the vocal music teacher at...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: According to West Fargo Police, the schools were prompted to lockdown after an incident at a local business with a firearm. There was a police presence at Gunderson’s Jewelers, and police say it appears several people were attempting to rob the store. A security guard quickly locked the door and the people approaching the building got back into their vehicle and left.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Official responds to complaints about childcare background checks at North Dakota Health and Human Services
(Fargo, ND) -- The Deputy Commissioner for North Dakota Health and Human Services is refuting complaints about how long it's taking her department to complete background checks for people who want to work in the childcare industry. "If we get a full kit, which means someone has resided in North...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commissioner comments on pedestrian bridge project closure amid "Immense public outcry"
(Fargo, ND) -- The future of a pedestrian bridge near city hall is currently off the books, but the far future could see a resurrection of the project. The comments were made by John Strand, one of five Fargo City Commissioners. The project would have attempted to create a pedestrian bridge that connected City Hall to a bike path on the other side of a flood wall just east of the government building. The project faced heavy criticism from members of the community, and the City Commission eventually voted to shut down the proposal earlier this week.
wdayradionow.com
Doosan Bobcat, John Deere, Fargo Public Schools among employers attending NDSU Spring Career Expo
(Fargo, ND) -- A spring career fair for students at NDSU is taking place Wednesday, February 8th at the FargoDome. "We always have some of our local but also national, global leaders, so Doosan Bobcat is definitely high on the list, John Deere, and RDO also come. We also have you know like Fargo Public Schools will be there and some of our local entities," said NDSU's Career and Advising Center Director Becky Bahe.
valleynewslive.com
SWAT team conducting training in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT team is conducting a training exercise in the metro. It will happen on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of 52nd Ave. W. The training is expected to go until 8:30 p.m. Authorities say...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo water usage rates are going up
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo’s water usage rates are increasing. Officials say it will go up $0.40 per 1,000 gallons. The new rate for a typical residential water user is now $7.40 per 1,000 gallons. The monthly fixed charge is typically $7.25, and that will stay the same. The change will appear on Feb. bills due on March 15.
valleynewslive.com
Becker Co. Sheriff sends letter to lawmakers about proposed gun laws
BECKER CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander wrote a letter to Representative Matt Bliss expressing concern over recent proposed gun bills. He’s calling on him to vote no on the proposed gun bills. Glander says the bill of most concern to him is HF396....
wdayradionow.com
NDSU Geology majors between a rock and hard place following proposed budget cuts.
(Fargo, ND) -- Some geology students at NDSU are pushing back after university administrators announced a proposal to eliminate the department, as part of a plan to help make up for a projected budget shortfall of $7.6 million. University President Dr. David Cook recently announced he's considering a plan to...
valleynewslive.com
Coalition protesting tree removal along Highway 34
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Trees are being cleared along Highway 34 in Becker County as part of a resurfacing project, and some people in the area aren’t happy about it. A protest is planned for Friday, February 10, according to the Save The Trees Coalition. The...
fergusnow.com
Otter Tail County Complete Streets Policy Adopted
Recently the Ottertail County Board of Commissioners adopted what is being called, “The Ottertail County Complete Streets Policy”. The Complete Streets Policy defines requirements for county roadway projects, provides best practices and context-specific design recommendations, and clarifies procedures for project planning, implementation, and evaluation. Implementation of this policy...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
valleynewslive.com
Sanford active shooter drill starts rumors of shooting at NDSU
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health sent an email to employees this morning telling them there would be a drill for an active shooter incident at NDSU. This is meant prepare staff for if a real mass casualty event would happen in our area. We’re told this started...
valleynewslive.com
Car crashes into Fargo Smoke 4 Less shop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a car drove into a Fargo business, damaging the building, Thursday night. Authorities were called to the Smoke 4 Less shop on 45th St. S. around 5:35 p.m. Officers say the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and struck...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Amazon helps out local Girl Scouts
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of year, Thin Mints and Samoas reign supreme, as it’s Girl Scout cookie season. Before they get to your doorstep, the thousands of boxes of cookies have to be sorted by the troops at one of their homes or facilities.
kfgo.com
PD still investigating pre-Thanksgiving double homicide near NDSU, Zibolski calls it a ‘high-priority’
FARGO (KFGO) – It has been nearly three months since Jaquan Gatewood and Kierre Davies were shot and killed outside a home near the NDSU campus and Fargo Police say they continue to investigate. Chief Dave Zibolski says his department is still looking for information about the double homicide.
kfgo.com
Williston man sentenced to 1 year in federal prison for threatening doctor, Fargo VA
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 41-year-old Williston man has been sentenced to serve a year in federal prison for threatening employees at the Fargo Veterans hospital. Curtis Lee Moran was arrested last June after he made several threatening phone calls. Moran first called the White House Veteran’s Affairs Call Center and stated that he was going to kill his doctor. He then called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voice messages stating he was going to stab and harm the doctor. The next day, Moran again called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left a voicemail stating that he was going to shoot up the hospital.
wdayradionow.com
Federal Reserve VP tells Fargo Moorhead business leaders economy in "wage price spiral"
(Fargo, ND) -- An Official with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis gave an audience in Fargo his summary of what's happening with the economy. "What's happening is people, because it's a tight labor market, are seeing their wages go up. Firms are increasing their prices to reflect that. Workers, seeing that prices go up are asking for higher wages, firms are raising their prices, workers are asking for more money. That's called a wage price spiral. That's what people are worried about," said Ron Feldman, the bank's First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
