(Fargo, ND) -- The future of a pedestrian bridge near city hall is currently off the books, but the far future could see a resurrection of the project. The comments were made by John Strand, one of five Fargo City Commissioners. The project would have attempted to create a pedestrian bridge that connected City Hall to a bike path on the other side of a flood wall just east of the government building. The project faced heavy criticism from members of the community, and the City Commission eventually voted to shut down the proposal earlier this week.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO