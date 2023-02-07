One injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured after a shooting in North Memphis Monday night.
Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Chelsea Avenue at 7:54 p.m.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
- Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler recovering after suffering stroke in Florida
- Steel manufacturer to open $6M Memphis plant, create 129 jobs
- One injured in Whitehaven shooting
Police have not released any further information.
If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0