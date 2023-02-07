One injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured after a shooting in North Memphis Monday night.

Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Chelsea Avenue at 7:54 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police have not released any further information.

If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

