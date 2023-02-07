Read full article on original website
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
Earth received a radio signal sent from a galaxy that is 9 billion light years away
It is the first time that scientists have detected a signal that originates from another galaxy located 9 billion light years away from Earth. The radio signal was captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located in Pune, India.
msn.com
Two huge black holes are on the verge of colliding. When they do, the explosion will be incalculable
Stars like our sun are violent creatures — constantly spewing out radiation, gamma rays and all kinds of nasty stuff (though luckily Earth's ozone layer and atmosphere protect us from the worst of it.) But when stars die, especially big ones, their wrath becomes even more merciless. Stars at the end of their life cycle that are sufficiently huge will collapse in on themselves, forming a black hole. These singularities are defined by their gravitational pull, which is so incredibly strong that nothing — not even light — can escape. In other words, what happens in a black hole stays in a black hole.
Digital Trends
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
Out-Of-This-World Hubble Video Reveals A Black Hole Devouring A Star
Have you ever wanted to know what it looks like when a black hole eats a star? Well, look no further. Thanks to NASA’s incredible Hubble Space Telescope, there’s a video of a black hole doing exactly that. On Jan. 12, 2023, NASA shared a video and images...
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Rare ocean creature caught on video swimming ‘sluggishly’ off Japan. See the encounter
A ferryman spotted the strange creature and alerted a local diver.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
CNET
Researchers May Have Uncovered the Long Lost Ancient Temple of Poseidon
Paging Percy Jackson. Thousands of years of history covered up an ancient temple in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Archeologists are now excavating and studying it, and it may not be just any old shrine. It may be a long lost temple of Poseidon, the mythological god of the sea.
Ancient Humans May Have Gone to North America Then Turned Around
Evidence suggests that the Americas were first settled by people who traveled from Asia.
ancientpages.com
Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
Asteroid the Size of a Bus Headed Towards Earth’s Atmosphere Soon: NASA Report
An asteroid the size of a regulation school bus headed in Earth’s direction was recently detected by NASA. According to reports from the space agency, the hurtling asteroid is known as Asteroid 2023 BU. It was found on January 21 by the agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)
A mysterious region of space shuts down spacecraft and causes astronauts to see "shooting stars"
There is a mysterious region in space that is similar to the Bermuda Triangle on Earth. The mysterious region is called the South Atlantic Anomaly and it is the cause of the weird behavior of the Earth's magnetic field.
msn.com
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the...
