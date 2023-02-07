ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
Bleacher Report

Nets Rumors: Raptors 'Insistent' on Nic Claxton's Inclusion in 'Significant' Trade

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly "insistent" that the Brooklyn Nets include center Nic Claxton in any trade talks ahead of Thursday's deadline. "One thing to note with the Nets here—they've obviously talked to Toronto a decent amount about trying to get another deal done before the deadline," SNY.tv's Ian Begley said. "And I'm told that members of the Raptors have been insistent on getting Nic Claxton back in any significant trade with the Nets."
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Won't Sacrifice Winning for Money in Blazers' Contract Talks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important. "If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons, Mitchell, Adebayo Trade Was Discussed by Nets, Heat, Jazz

Prior to going through a massive amount of tumult this season, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly had the chance to avoid at least one headache. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets "had an opportunity to get involved in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes" this past offseason. The deal would have sent Ben Simmons to the Utah Jazz, Mitchell to the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo to Brooklyn.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Report of O.G. Anunoby Trade Offer Including 3 1st-Round Picks Refuted

The New York Knicks may have interest in trading for O.G. Anunoby but not at the reported asking price. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Knicks are not planning to offer three first-round picks for Anunoby in talks with the Toronto Raptors despite a report from Sportsnet's Michael Grange stating otherwise. The disappointing Raptors are expected to consider major moves ahead of the trade deadline as they look at a potential rebuild.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Report: Suns' Mat Ishbia Pursuing Impact Move amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Mat Ishbia is not wasting time trying to put his stamp on the Phoenix Suns. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Ishbia has been "aggressive in pursuing ways to make a major and immediate impact" ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. The Suns were among the teams linked to a Kevin Durant trade over the offseason, and the All-Star's future in Brooklyn is up in the air following Kyrie Irving's trade to Dallas.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers, Bulls Interested in PG If Cut After Lakers Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a three-team trade on Wednesday that will send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, in part. ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: Hottest Reports Surrounding Los Angeles

The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers officially have the NBA's all-time leading scorer, as LeBron James broke (former Laker) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's historic mark on Tuesday night. What else these Lakers have will be determined between now and Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Can L.A. trade its way into a roster...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Matisse Thybulle to Blazers, Jalen McDaniels to 76ers in 3-Team Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly traded defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal that includes the Charlotte Hornets. TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes first reported Thybulle was being dealt to Portland. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers will acquire Jalen McDaniels, while the Hornets...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy