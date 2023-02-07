ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
Bleacher Report

Nets Rumors: Raptors 'Insistent' on Nic Claxton's Inclusion in 'Significant' Trade

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly "insistent" that the Brooklyn Nets include center Nic Claxton in any trade talks ahead of Thursday's deadline. "One thing to note with the Nets here—they've obviously talked to Toronto a decent amount about trying to get another deal done before the deadline," SNY.tv's Ian Begley said. "And I'm told that members of the Raptors have been insistent on getting Nic Claxton back in any significant trade with the Nets."
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons, Mitchell, Adebayo Trade Was Discussed by Nets, Heat, Jazz

Prior to going through a massive amount of tumult this season, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly had the chance to avoid at least one headache. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets "had an opportunity to get involved in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes" this past offseason. The deal would have sent Ben Simmons to the Utah Jazz, Mitchell to the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo to Brooklyn.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Won't Sacrifice Winning for Money in Blazers' Contract Talks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important. "If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Report of O.G. Anunoby Trade Offer Including 3 1st-Round Picks Refuted

The New York Knicks may have interest in trading for O.G. Anunoby but not at the reported asking price. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Knicks are not planning to offer three first-round picks for Anunoby in talks with the Toronto Raptors despite a report from Sportsnet's Michael Grange stating otherwise. The disappointing Raptors are expected to consider major moves ahead of the trade deadline as they look at a potential rebuild.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Danilo Gallinari, Payton Pritchard Shopped Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics have looked into packaging Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard together ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Fischer reported the Celtics are targeting a center, with the San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl and Orlando Magic's Mo Bamba linked. Pritchard has struggled this...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Mike Conley Warmed Up with Jazz so Teammates Wouldn't Know He Was Traded to T-Wolves

Mike Conley was a veteran leader for the Utah Jazz, and he did what he could for his teammates even after he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News, Conley warmed up with the team ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Timberwolves "in order to create some normalcy for the team and not tip off anyone else about the impending news."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving to Draw 'Strong' Interest in Offseason After Mavs Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't ruled out an offseason pursuit of Kyrie Irving following his trade to the Dallas Mavericks, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. Mannix reported L.A. maintains "strong interest in signing [Irving]." To that end, the team could keep Russell Westbrook through Thursday's NBA trade deadline rather than include him in a deal that would add money to the payroll for the 2023-24 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Bryn Forbes Waived by Timberwolves After Trade with Lakers, Jazz

After acquiring Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a three-team trade that also sent D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to waive guard Bryn Forbes in order to make space on their roster, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Forbes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy