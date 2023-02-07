ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Clippers overcome Nets in tight battle in Brooklyn

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdzpJ_0kehtbUE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BInf_0kehtbUE00

Kawhi Leonard hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:46 remaining as the Los Angeles Clippers ended a six-game road trip with a hard-fought 124-116 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in New York.

Los Angeles blew its second 11-point lead in the third quarter and then lost a six-point advantage before ending the game on a 15-3 run over the final 3:29 remaining.

Leonard, who scored 24 points, put the Clippers ahead for good with 2:46 remaining when he hit a 3-pointer over Cam Thomas from the left side for a 114-113 lead. After Leonard made two free throws with 2:13 left, Thomas missed a tying 3 with 1:57 left and Leonard found Ivica Zubac for a dunk that made it 118-113 with 1:41 left.

The Nets were within 118-116 on Edmond Sumner’s three-point play with 72 seconds left, but Nicolas Batum converted a three-point play and Reggie Jackson’s dunk finished it off in the final minute.

Paul George scored 29 points for the Clippers, who went 4-2 on their trip. Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Norman Powell contributed 14 points.

Thomas scored a career-high 47 points, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to scored at least 40 points in consecutive games before their 22nd birthday. Sumner added 23 for the Nets, who traded Kyrie Irving to Dallas before the game and fell to 5-8 while Kevin Durant recovers from a sprained MCL in his right knee.

Los Angeles ended the first quarter on a 16-7 run for a 29-27 lead, and Terance Mann’s layup opened a 51-40 lead with 2:48 left before the Clippers settled for a 55-53 halftime edge.

Zubac’s dunk opened a 72-61 lead with 8:44 left in the third quarter, but the Nets answered with a 16-2 run and took a 77-74 lead on dunks by Sumner and Nic Claxton on consecutive possessions with about five minutes left. Los Angeles then took a 91-88 lead into the fourth on a triple by Batum with 31 seconds left.

After Mann’s layup opened a 99-93 advantage with 10:07 left, the Nets scored 14 straight points to take a 107-99 lead on Sumner’s 3 with 6:20 left. Los Angeles scored nine straight for a 108-107 lead on Zubac’s hook with 4:39 left.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team

A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
New York Post

Kevin Durant rips Kendrick Perkins on Instagram after stunning Nets trade

Kevin Durant is changing teams — but not the way he acts on social media. On Thursday, the same day the Nets traded Durant to the Suns in a blockbuster move ahead of the league’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, NBA veteran Etan Thomas remarked how Brooklyn supporters “should be livid” at the organization’s front office in the wake of recent events, which included Kyrie Irving being shipped to the Mavericks last weekend. “I’m no GM, but if you have KD, Kyrie, and James Harden, and you end up trading all 3 but don’t get back any all stars in return, you have failed...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with infamous point guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly working on a major three-team trade that could see them reunite with an infamous former player. The Lakers are discussing a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and Mike Conley to Minnesota, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.... The post Lakers could reunite with infamous point guard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward

The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours

Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas

D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers made a move on Thursday to address their backcourt concerns. Eric Gordon has been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports. John Wall was part of the trade as well. The five-time All-Star is... The post Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy