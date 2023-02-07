POLAND OH- The rivalry between Poland and Canfield is hard to match. No matter the sport, you know when the Cardinals and Bulldogs square off that is going to be a contested game. Thursday night in Poland was no different as a battle between 2 of the top 3 YSN power ranked teams met up. Canfield proved just why they were number 1 though as they ran away late for a 56-37 win over the Bulldogs. It was senior Abby Muckleroy that set the tone early. With her teammates struggling to find the hoop early, Muckleroy hit her first four shots from beyond the arc. It let the Cardinals run out to a 17-5 lead after 1 quarter. Poland wasn’t about to lay down though. Their three point game started to click as four different players hit a deep shot in the second. They were able to cut the lead down to three before Canfield pushed before halftime, including a Carlie Harmon mid range jumper at the buzzer to go to the locker room. That would give the Cardinals enough momentum to keep Poland at bay the rest of the game.

POLAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO