As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
HOOK HITS ANOTHER MILESTONE
ANDOVER, OHIO- The Brookfield Lady Warriors made a little road trip to take on the Pymatuning Valley Lady Lakers. The Warriors went to work went to work right away Cailey Wellman and Sophia Hook were the leading ladies for the Warriors tonight. Hook dropped 28 points, including 5 three pointers, and Wellman finished the night with a double-double, 20 points and 12 rebounds. With her big night Hook was able to surpass 1,500 career points.
SPRINGFIELD NOT PHASED BY MVAC CROSSOVER
SPRINGFIELD OHIO – On Thursday evening, the Springfield Lady Tigers defeated the LaBrae Lady Vikings by way of a 67-40 final score. In the 27 point win, the Tigers knocked down 10 three point field goals. Leading the way in the scoring category for the Tigers was Jacey Mullen...
GREGORY GOES OFF IN WARRIORS WIN
AUSTINTOWN OH- In what was the final game of the basketball regular season, The Austintown-Fitch Falcons hosted The West Branch Warriors on Wednesday night for girls basketball night on the network. Both teams went into Wednesday with a 10-11 record and looking for a little momentum to take into the tournament. Game #22 swung heavily in-favor of the home team off the opening tip. With Austintown finding their shot from distance, a trio of Zayda Creque, Kylie Folkwein and Rachel Spalding knocked down shots from the arc. On the other side, Livvie Showalter was establishing her shot early and contributed a number of early buckets for The Warriors, while girls like Mikalyn Fitts came off the bench and knocked down big shots to keep the offense afloat. However, the offensive flow was in rhythm for Fitch through the first eight minutes, as they held a 25-16 lead after one quarter of play.
Austintown Fitch adds 11-time State Champions to football schedule
This will mark the first ever regular season matchup between the Falcons and Wildcats
BROOKFIELD CREATES A LOG JAM ATOP MVAC
LORDSTOWN, OHIO- The Brookfield Warriors and the Newton Falls Tigers met in Lordstown to take on each other with big league implications on the line. In what was another close game at the finish, Brookfield cause a huge log jam at the top of the league with a 53-50 win.
CARDINALS COMPLETE SEASON SWEEP IN THE BATTLE OF 224
POLAND OH- The rivalry between Poland and Canfield is hard to match. No matter the sport, you know when the Cardinals and Bulldogs square off that is going to be a contested game. Thursday night in Poland was no different as a battle between 2 of the top 3 YSN power ranked teams met up. Canfield proved just why they were number 1 though as they ran away late for a 56-37 win over the Bulldogs. It was senior Abby Muckleroy that set the tone early. With her teammates struggling to find the hoop early, Muckleroy hit her first four shots from beyond the arc. It let the Cardinals run out to a 17-5 lead after 1 quarter. Poland wasn’t about to lay down though. Their three point game started to click as four different players hit a deep shot in the second. They were able to cut the lead down to three before Canfield pushed before halftime, including a Carlie Harmon mid range jumper at the buzzer to go to the locker room. That would give the Cardinals enough momentum to keep Poland at bay the rest of the game.
CHANEY CHALKS UP ANOTHER WIN
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO – The Chaney Cowboys and the Perry Pirates met each other on the hardwood Thursday night in Youngstown Ohio where the Cowboys took down the Pirates by way of a 64-52 final score. This game was a close one throughout but Chaney was able to pull away...
MASSUCCI AND HER TIGERS TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – The Howland Tigers got the right rhythm into play in their final regular season contest against Lakeview. They needed to show the community what kind of team they would become. The Tigers would jump out to a big lead and never looked back as they downed the Bulldogs at home 62-32. The Bulldogs kept it competitive in the first quarter, with the bulk of the load coming from senior Maggie Pavlansky. She picked up all of Lakeview’s shots from downtown with six three-pointers, as in the first and second half, she picked up three each. Her night finished with her leading the team with 22 of their 32 points.
QUAKERS FIND A WAY TO GET THE EDGE
SALEM, OH- The Heartland Christian Lions traveled to take on the Salem Quakers, in what was a close matchup all the way to the end. Drew Gault and Jake Walker led the Lions in scoring as Gault had 12 points and Walker finished the night with 10 points. Salem was...
POTTERS VAULT INTO OVAC TITLE GAME
EAST LIVERPOOL OHIO – The East Liverpool boys basketball team got a big, 53-38 victory over in-conference rival Indian Creek Tuesday night. Preston Kerr headlined the scoring department for the Potters scoring 19 points, helped out by teammates Cohen Pease who had 11 points and Jake Smith who had 10 points. Those three Potters were the three players to reach double figures with four other players contributing in the overall team tally.
CARDIERO KEEPS IT COOL
GIRARD OH- The NE8 has been wild in boys basketball this season. The chaos is real. We’ve seen teams near the bottom of the standings beat the teams near the top. Every game ever night seems to be decided by one possession. With all the chaos, the teams that consistently succeed are the ones with the leaders who can keep it cool. Girard has one of those in Thomas Cardiero.
BLUE DEVILS OFFENSE SHOOTS OUT OF THE GATES
LISBON, OHIO – The Lisbon boys basketball took down the United Golden Eagles by way of a 72-56 score on Tuesday night. Junior Hunter Daily led the scoring for the Blue Devils as he scored 22 points, all of which came from two point range or the free throw line. Dailey also led the team in rebounding with nine, as teammate Trevor Siefke was right behind him with 19 points of his own and six rebounds.
HOBAN FIGHTS THROUGH THE BULLDOGS BITE
AKRON OH- With the days of high school basketball’s regular season fading, many teams have various goals during the final games of the season. Some are looking to rest their starters prior to the tournaments, others are in the midst of a conference championship and then some are just looking to prepare themselves with tough competition. On Tuesday night, much like the entirety of the season, The Archbishop Hoban boys basketball teams chose the latter! Welcoming fellow 15 win team at the time, The Green Bulldogs, into The Castle for a premier bout!
BADGER BREAKS UP THE ROCKETS TAKEOFF
VIENNA, OHIO- The Badger Braves traveled to take on their arch rival, the Mathews Mustangs. Duncan Moy led the Braves once again as he dropped 21 points. Moy also had help from Cole “Magic Man” Burnett, who finished the game with 12 points, including going 6 for 6 from the free throw line. The Braves had a 17 point lead going into the half.
RAIDERS BACK IN THE PICTURE
CANFIELD OH- The NE8 has been wild this season, and with every team in the conference so close together it makes every night important. South Range came in to Tuesday night just 1 game back of first place in the NE8. They trailed both Jefferson and Girard. Because of that, it became supremely important for the Raiders to win league games to stay on pace. They welcomed in Hubbard looking to do just that. After a close 10-10 first quarter, the Raiders took control of the game and never really let go. After the Raiders got their lead up to 17, the closest Hubbard could get was 9. The Raiders won by a final score of 50-40. Little did they know that while they were winning their game, Poland was busy knocking off Girard. This puts the Raiders right back in the picture of the NE8. They will play Jefferson next Tuesday and if the Raiders win, they could tie the Falcons for first place.
EAGLES GET BRAGGING RIGHTS IN BACKYARD BRAWL
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – The John F. Kennedy Eagles are a high-scoring unit that averages around 75 points a game. Despite first half struggles at rival Howland on Tuesday, the Eagles showed exactly why. The third quarter was monstrous as they outscored the Tigers 33-9 in the period and held off a late rally to take a 58-56 victory.
James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
Years Ago | February 8th
WFMJ archives / May 2, 1976 | Firemen hosed down a ruptured tank car filled with gasified hydrogen peroxide after the derailment of a Conrail freight train a mile south of East Liverpool 46 years ago. About 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes when it was believed that the leaking car contained vinyl chloride, a much more dangerous chemical, but was allowed to return after five hours. Four cars containing vinyl chloride derailed but were not ruptured.
Local woman hopes to taste sweet success with new candy, apparel shop
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local woman is expanding her business. Selling T-shirts and candies, Sweet Memories Vintage Tees is growing. During the Canfield Fair, Linda Barton’s business sold 1,000 shirts and raised $3,500 for Akron Children’s Hospital. Now, she’s ready to take the next step.
