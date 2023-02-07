Read full article on original website
Report: Alabama agency mishandled education funds, repeatedly violated state or federal laws
A recent audit report from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts revealed a long list of violations by the Administrative Office of Courts. In an interview with WAAY 31, Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, called for change that would create improved management within the Office of Courts. Orr is the chairman of the Education Budget Committee.
Grant helps but leaves hole in North Alabama sheriffs' offices after permitless carry funding ends
A bill is in the works to make sure sheriffs' offices in Alabama are getting enough money to cover the deficit caused by the state's permitless carry law. The permitless carry law includes a grant to help offices cover some of the loss. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community...
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Florida High School Athletic Association nixes questions on menstruation from required health form
At an emergency meeting Thursday, the Florida High School Athletic Association approved a proposal to remove all questions about menstrual cycles from medical forms required to participate in high school sports in the state. The new form will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year and will be available...
ALEA to host boating certification course
Springtime in Alabama is just around the corner, making now a great time to prepare for boating season. Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division are launching Boating Basics/License Courses, starting this weekend. The one-day, eight-hour sessions are free to the public. Anyone age 12 and...
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Helping the deaf and hard of hearing community get severe weather information
This week, Feb 5-10, is Alabama Severe Weather Awareness Week. WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello sat down the National Weather Service Meteorologist Jennifer Saari to talk about what can be come to help the deaf and hard of hearing community get severe weather information when necessary. Meteorologist Saari work...
Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday in North Alabama
Get ready to loosen your belts and purse strings, because Girl Scout cookie season starts Friday. More than 400 Girl Scout troops in North-Central Alabama will be selling the famous cookies at various businesses across the region. Each purchase helps fund local Girl Scouts' adventures year-round, from troops giving back to their community by providing dinner for families in need to building memories and lasting friendships on a trip together.
Teen charged with ‘threatening mass violence’ at Fayetteville school
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a threat at Fayetteville High School. Stephan Hicks was charged with threatening mass violence at school, according to Cmdr. Coby Templeton of the Fayetteville Police Department. On Tuesday, police said students told administrators about a possible threat posted on social media....
Will it snow in North Alabama this weekend?
You may have heard rumblings of snow potential in North Alabama this weekend. Whether or not that comes to fruition will be determined by what happens tens of thousands of feet above us. The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air about 30,000 feet above sea level that develops...
Carson's Friday Morning Forecast 2/10
Pleasant Friday with cooler temperatures, rain arrives Saturday afternoon. A wintry mix is possible over northeast Alabama Saturday night. For the time being, no accumulation or impacts are expected.
Pedestrian killed while crossing I-65 after crash near Alabama-Tennessee state line
A man was killed Tuesday night while trying to cross Interstate 65 on foot, the Limestone County coroner confirmed Wednesday. Coroner Mike West said the man had wrecked his own car and was walking across the interstate to find help when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. It happened near...
A 43-year career at Redstone Arsenal, fueled by an editor's love for the story
Each week, the Redstone Rocket delivers all things Redstone Arsenal and beyond. Often, the writers are just as inspiring as the stories they share, fueled by a passion much bigger than themselves. It's no different for longtime editor, Skip Vaughn. Vaughn never envisioned himself as a public affairs specialist for...
Pleasant Friday with cooler temperatures, rain arrives Saturday afternoon
You'll need a heavier jacket this morning as temperatures have dropped to near 40 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds and northerly breeze will keep highs near 60 this afternoon. Saturday will start off dry before rain pushes in from the south by the afternoon. Higher rainfall amounts closer to one inch are possible in our eastern counties. Folks in northwest Alabama may not see much rain at all.
Anello Answers It: Tornado Formation Explained
This week is the state of Alabama's severe weather awareness week. Since we've already covered severe weather watches vs. warnings, let's talk about exactly how some of our serious severe weather...tornadoes.. form. It all strats with two types of wind: surface wind moving in one direction and strong, higher elevation...
Dry on Friday, but more wet weather likely this weekend
After three straight days of highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, temperatures will trend closer to average to close out the week. Tonight will be mostly clear, calmer and cooler, with lows near 40. We'll wrap up the workweek with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60. The...
Warm and breezy Wednesday, strong storms overnight
Warm weather continues Wednesday. Highs reach 70 degrees despite mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers can't be ruled out today, but most stay dry until the cold front arrives overnight. Widespread rain and a few storms move into North Alabama after midnight. There remains a low end chance for damaging wind...
Rain returns late Saturday, snow possible early Sunday
The weekend will feature a mixed bag of sunshine, heavy rain and perhaps even a little snow!. Saturday morning will be dry with some sunshine. By the afternoon, showers will develop from south to north. Rain will get underway for most of us after 3 pm and should stick around virtually all of Saturday night. Totals will vary from near a half inch west to over an inch farther east.
A wet and windy Wednesday night
Get ready for a wet and windy night! A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of North Alabama until 9 am Thursday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible especially in the higher elevations. Showers and a few storms will move across the region tonight through early...
