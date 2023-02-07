Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Springfield entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSpringfield, OH
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Related
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD NOT PHASED BY MVAC CROSSOVER
SPRINGFIELD OHIO – On Thursday evening, the Springfield Lady Tigers defeated the LaBrae Lady Vikings by way of a 67-40 final score. In the 27 point win, the Tigers knocked down 10 three point field goals. Leading the way in the scoring category for the Tigers was Jacey Mullen...
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
Oak Ridge Boys sell out performance in Troy
A band known for their country songs and vocals are will perform in front of a crowd of fans in Miami County.
Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Has Died At 48
Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 48 years old. Prior to joining Ohio State's football team, Stanley played at Thomas Worthington High. He was an All-Ohio selection at running back, rushing for 1,537 yards ...
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
Former Ohio State Player Is Transferring To Big Ten Rival
The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
No injuries after I-75 SB semi crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck collision was causing delays on I-75 South in Piqua. According to the Miami County Ohio State Highway Patrol, a single semi crashed on I-75 south near mile marker 80 in Piqua around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday. All the southbound lanes were closed near the collision. OSHP reported that the […]
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
Trade school for men in recovery set to open in Xenia
The project started in December 2022 after commissioners unanimously approved a $1 million federal grant using ARPA funds.
PHOTOS: Trees downed in the Miami Valley
According to a Facebook post by Harrison Township, at least eight areas are dealing with fallen trees. One tree at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Polk Boulevard was uprooted, sending branches across the road.
Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move
This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
ohio.org
Indulge Your Love of Chocolate With a Tour of Winans' Factory
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but do you really need an excuse to celebrate with chocolate? The beloved confection is perfect any time of year and for any occasion. Chocolates at Winans Chocolates + Coffee's factory in Piqua. But have you ever seen chocolates being made? You can...
dayton247now.com
Thousands without power across the Miami Valley as strong winds pass through the area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Thousands of people are without power on Thursday afternoon as strong winds sweep through the Miami Valley. As of 3:15 p.m., there were 7,085 AES Ohio customers without power across the Miami Valley. The following is a list of outages per county:. Montgomery County: 6,517. Miami...
High winds cause hundreds of power outages across the Miami Valley
The area began seeing outages in Preble County as winds traveled through the area.
Weekend events happening around Dayton: Feb. 9-12
The weekend before Valentine's Day is upon us and 2 NEWS has created a list of things happening around the Dayton area this weekend, Feb 9 to 12.
Greene County welcomes ‘A World A’Fair’ in May
A World A'Fair was forced to cancel the event from 2019 to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
NE Ohio Train Derailment: Local reaction from people following train derailment
Emergency crews increased evacuation warnings Monday because of the 50-car fiery train derailment in northeastern Ohio Friday night.
Comments / 0