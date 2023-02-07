Read full article on original website
Senior Varsity Basketball Star Earns Full Ride Scholarship to Mount Holyoke
Though many know her as a star player on the girls’ basketball team, senior Melina Peña is also an excellent student. With her academic vigor, Peña earned the Posse Foundation Scholarship to Mount Holyoke College. Located in South Hadley, Massachusetts, Mount Holyoke College is a private liberal arts women’s college and is the oldest of Seven Sisters colleges in the United States. According to statistics, it is ranked 36th among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States.
Wilbraham & Monson alum Kyle Filipowski named finalist for 2023 Karl Malone Award
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Wilbrham & Monson alum Kyle Filipowski has been named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, according to a release from the Basketball Hall of Fame. The annual honor recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball.
Police accuse Luis Ruiz of Springfield of robbing banks in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
Longmeadow and East Longmeadow police worked together to identify and arrest a Springfield man in connection with bank robberies that occurred days apart in each town, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. Luis Ruiz, 43, is facing two counts of armed robbery while masked in connection with the robberies of...
Worcester hit 56 degrees on Friday, breaking same-day record from 1909
Worcester broke a 114-year-old record on Friday as abnormally high temperatures for February reached 56 degrees. In its Friday forecast, the National Weather Service repeatedly noted that temperatures across New England could break past records. On Feb. 10, 1909, the high in Worcester hit 55 degrees. Wind speeds hit 33...
Hunter finds remains of Westfield man missing since 2019 in Stanley Park
WESTFIELD — The partial remains of a Westfield man missing since late 2019 were discovered in Stanley Park this weekend after a hunter alerted state police. After a hunter on Saturday reported discovering human bones, Westfield Police and Massachusetts State Police located the remains deep in Stanley Park on Tuesday and determined them to be of Timothy Kolendo, missing since November 2019, when he was 53 years old.
Springfield Rep. Orlando Ramos files bill to make Montenia Shider’s “Massachusetts” the official jazz song for the state
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield resident Montenia Shider has spent the last 40 years of her life singing and further showcased her commitment to the craft of music as a former music teacher for Robert H. Hughes Academy Charter School and performing at local festivals. However, never did she imagine her...
Southwick High dedicates guidance offices to late longtime counselor, elected official
SOUTHWICK — Exactly one year after his death, the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District dedicated the Southwick Regional School guidance counseling office suite to the late George LeBlanc, in front of dozens of people Thursday afternoon. LeBlanc died one year ago on Feb. 9, 2022, a little less than three...
Westfield River conservation area would benefit all of watershed (Letters)
I urge Westfield city councilors to approve the purchase of the 17-acre Tekoa Narrows riverfront property. Vegetative greenways along all streams improve water quality, prevent flooding, and offer space for wildlife. This property has increased value because it connects with two other conservation lands, providing wildlife corridors, and passive recreation opportunities.
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations
Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
Bailey Tatro wins Miss Western Mass., uses platform to support social change initiative
The 2023 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant will feature two women with Springfield College ties. On Jan. 29, Olivia Tocchio, a Psychology and Criminal Justice major, was crowned Miss Pioneer Valley, and SC alum Bailey Tatro ’22 was named Miss Western Massachusetts. Both will compete for the honor of being named Miss Massachusetts in Worcester this July.
Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners
SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
Springfield, MA
