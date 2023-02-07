BPDA tells developer this isn't Dallas and it's not going to approve a plan to blast the hell out of a hillside on the Roslindale/Hyde Park line for a 'garden apartment' complex

Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Hyde Park developers split on whether the current economy means they should build apartments or condos
Two weeks after one developer said it wanted to change its proposed apartment building on Fairmount Avenue in Hyde Park to condos because of the current economy, another developer has filed a request to change a proposed condo building on Hyde Park Avenue from condos to apartments due to the current economy.
universalhub.com
Developer unwraps latest South End life-sciences project
The Druker Co. has filed plans with the BPDA to replace a vacant warehouse and a parking lot with a two-building, 588,000-square-foot life-sciences complex at 1033 Washington St. in the South End. The proposed 10-story buildings, each topped by shielded rooftop HVAC and mechanical systems, would include ground-floor commercial and...
universalhub.com
Developers propose 230-unit apartment building they say will put the Arboretum back in Arboretum Road
Two developers today filed plans for a six-story, 233-unit apartment building on Arboretum Road in Roslindale that will also include creation of a "gateway" to the Arnold Arboretum to replace what is now a litter-strewn underpass beneath the Needham Line train track. In a filing with the BPDA, Boylston Properties...
universalhub.com
Temporary addition to the Boston skyline
Adam Castiglioni was walking down State Street this morning when he looked up and saw a gigantic ship in Boston Harbor. It was the Iberica Knutsen, a Norwegian LNG tanker that had probably pumped out a huge load of LNG along Chelsea Creek and was now heading back across the Atlantic to pick up some more.
Southie Development News: 571 East First Street – Greyhound Garage
Banker + Tradesman is reporting that a Connecticut developer has purchased the Greyhound bus garage located at 571 East First Street for $19.4 million! Wowza!. Stamford-based Twenty Lake Holdings acquired the property and received $24.5 million in mortgage financing from ConnectOne Bank on Jan. 24th. According to the listing via...
universalhub.com
Board approves replacing old Greenway garage with 11-story lab building
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved an Ontario developer's plans to replace the aging parking garage at 125 Lincoln St. with an 11-story life-sciences building with ground-floor space for a banquet hall - and with plans for 50 to 60 units of affordable housing on Essex Street. Oxford Properties...
Boston Globe
A housing development at South Shore Plaza seemed like a home run. Not so fast, residents say.
BRAINTREE — The parking lots surrounding the South Shore Plaza seem to stretch on endlessly. There are more than 7,000 spots, most unfilled on even the busiest shopping days. So when ZOM Living proposed building 495 apartments on a portion of the parking lots, the developer made what seemed...
Two Green Line operators placed on paid leave after college student trapped under train, loses leg
Two Green Line operators have been placed on paid leave in connection with an MBTA trolly incident that left a Boston college student without a leg.
5 Boston-area developments to watch
Here are the major projects we're keeping an eye on this year.
universalhub.com
Two people who ended up in a pile at the bottom of that malfunctioning escalator at Back Bay sue MBTA, escalator company; MBTA now suing escalator company, too
Two Louisiana residents yesterday sued the MBTA and escalator company Kone, Inc. for the injuries they say they suffered when an escalator they were riding up from the commuter-rail platform at Back Bay suddenly reversed, sending people hurtling back to the platform in a heap on Sept. 26, 2021. They...
Crane tips over into Brighton construction site
A crane tipped over into a Brighton construction site Wednesday afternoon.
universalhub.com
Founders of oldest church in Roxbury were slaveowners
In a report for and on the First Church in Roxbury, Aabid Allibhai chronicles some of the horrible exploits of the colonial founders of the church, including its founding minister, as enslavers of both Blacks and natives, from their involvement in the slave trade to owning slaves themselves, to giving away newborn Black children "like puppies."
Public’s help sought in 1975 Boston cold case murder
“Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade’s long investigation.”
universalhub.com
Iconic Newton restaurant buying iconic Newton ice-cream place
Greg Reibman gets the scoop: Cabot's Ice Cream owner Joe Prestejohn wants to slow down a bit and is selling his place to Kay and Kevin Masterson, who own Johnny's Luncheonette in Newton Centre. They’re committed to keeping Cabot’s employees, look and feel. They’re committed to preserving the Prestejohn legacy...
caughtindot.com
Mayor Wu and Fire Commissioner Burke break ground on Engine 17 in Dorchester
New firehouse prioritizes firefighter workplace safety; design will complement the neighborhood. BOSTON – Monday, February 6, 2023 – Today Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, Public Facilities Department officials, firefighters, and community members broke ground on the future East Street site of Engine 17 in Dorchester. The new Engine 17 firehouse, located on historic Meeting House Hill, will be more energy efficient and better protect firefighters from workplace health hazards. The existing Engine 17, located next to the new site, originally opened in 1928. The City has allocated about $30 million toward the design and construction of the new fire station and public art to be displayed in the new building.
Barnstable Patriot
'It's been good to us.' Meet the sweetheart owners behind The Daily Paper cafes in Hyannis
The partnership began 21 years ago when they got married. Five years later, the couple pursued a business venture together. Samantha and Aaron Webb, co-owners of the restaurant The Daily Paper, are truly partners in life. Their paths first crossed in 1998. Samantha Smith, a Barnstable High School graduate, was...
universalhub.com
Of course it isn't fair: Switch problems at Lechmere
The MBTA reports delays of up to 15 minutes on the Green Line due to some sort of switch problem at Lechmere, you know, the brand-new Lechmere that's the linchpin of the brand-new Green Line Extension, not some superannuated Orange Line station somewhere. Only one rider says the delays are...
Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette
Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
7-vehicle crash causing lengthy traffic delays on I-95 in Needham
A crash involving seven vehicles is causing lengthy traffic delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 that runs through Needham on Friday morning.
wgbh.org
How a white chimney in Hanover lead to some truths about the Underground Railroad in Boston
Living in an area as rich in history as New England comes with a unique challenge: sorting through a multitude of oversimplifications, half-truths, and outright myths about the things that happened here all those years ago. "We like a story that's easy to follow,” said public historian Rachel Hoyle, programs...
