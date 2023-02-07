ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BPDA tells developer this isn't Dallas and it's not going to approve a plan to blast the hell out of a hillside on the Roslindale/Hyde Park line for a 'garden apartment' complex

universalhub.com
 3 days ago
universalhub.com

Developer unwraps latest South End life-sciences project

The Druker Co. has filed plans with the BPDA to replace a vacant warehouse and a parking lot with a two-building, 588,000-square-foot life-sciences complex at 1033 Washington St. in the South End. The proposed 10-story buildings, each topped by shielded rooftop HVAC and mechanical systems, would include ground-floor commercial and...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Temporary addition to the Boston skyline

Adam Castiglioni was walking down State Street this morning when he looked up and saw a gigantic ship in Boston Harbor. It was the Iberica Knutsen, a Norwegian LNG tanker that had probably pumped out a huge load of LNG along Chelsea Creek and was now heading back across the Atlantic to pick up some more.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Board approves replacing old Greenway garage with 11-story lab building

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved an Ontario developer's plans to replace the aging parking garage at 125 Lincoln St. with an 11-story life-sciences building with ground-floor space for a banquet hall - and with plans for 50 to 60 units of affordable housing on Essex Street. Oxford Properties...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Two people who ended up in a pile at the bottom of that malfunctioning escalator at Back Bay sue MBTA, escalator company; MBTA now suing escalator company, too

Two Louisiana residents yesterday sued the MBTA and escalator company Kone, Inc. for the injuries they say they suffered when an escalator they were riding up from the commuter-rail platform at Back Bay suddenly reversed, sending people hurtling back to the platform in a heap on Sept. 26, 2021. They...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Founders of oldest church in Roxbury were slaveowners

In a report for and on the First Church in Roxbury, Aabid Allibhai chronicles some of the horrible exploits of the colonial founders of the church, including its founding minister, as enslavers of both Blacks and natives, from their involvement in the slave trade to owning slaves themselves, to giving away newborn Black children "like puppies."
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Iconic Newton restaurant buying iconic Newton ice-cream place

Greg Reibman gets the scoop: Cabot's Ice Cream owner Joe Prestejohn wants to slow down a bit and is selling his place to Kay and Kevin Masterson, who own Johnny's Luncheonette in Newton Centre. They’re committed to keeping Cabot’s employees, look and feel. They’re committed to preserving the Prestejohn legacy...
NEWTON, MA
caughtindot.com

Mayor Wu and Fire Commissioner Burke break ground on Engine 17 in Dorchester

New firehouse prioritizes firefighter workplace safety; design will complement the neighborhood. BOSTON – Monday, February 6, 2023 – Today Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, Public Facilities Department officials, firefighters, and community members broke ground on the future East Street site of Engine 17 in Dorchester. The new Engine 17 firehouse, located on historic Meeting House Hill, will be more energy efficient and better protect firefighters from workplace health hazards. The existing Engine 17, located next to the new site, originally opened in 1928. The City has allocated about $30 million toward the design and construction of the new fire station and public art to be displayed in the new building.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Of course it isn't fair: Switch problems at Lechmere

The MBTA reports delays of up to 15 minutes on the Green Line due to some sort of switch problem at Lechmere, you know, the brand-new Lechmere that's the linchpin of the brand-new Green Line Extension, not some superannuated Orange Line station somewhere. Only one rider says the delays are...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette

Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
NEWTON, MA

