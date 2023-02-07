ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Related
paininthepass.info

No Injuries In Car Fire Off Of I-15 In Fontana Thursday Evening

FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> No injuries were reported after a car caught fire just off of Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol, Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were getting calls of a vehicle on fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the center divider just after Summit Avenue. The car fire was reported about 5:10pm Thursday February 9, 2023, with flames coming from the engine compartment.
FONTANA, CA
z1077fm.com

Suspected DUI causes Yucca Valley traffic collision, multiple injuries

A suspected DUI driver making an illegal turn in Yucca Valley caused a serious collision, injuring himself and two others. On Sunday (February 5) at around 3:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Palomar Ave and Yucca Trail, where they found a silver Honda CRV, driven by Isaac Jimenez, a 41 year-old resident of El Centro, and a silver Kia Rio, damaged and disabled.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10

Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Operation Dust Devil Week 7 – King of Hammers patrolled, 5,000 off-roaders contacted

As Operation Dust Devil entered its 7th week, San Bernardino Sheriff Deputies patrolled Victorville, Hesperia, Juniper Flat, Phelan and Apple Valley – issuing 26 California Vehicle Code Violations, 18 California Penal Code violations, and one county code enforcement citation. Three of the vehicles towed were quads being driven on the roadway in the town of Apple Valley.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Arson suspect killed in San Bernardino County pursuit

Authorities are investigating after a suspect was killed during a pursuit in San Bernardino County on Sunday. The man was identified as Antonio Garza, 44, from Yucca Valley. Deputies responded to a reported box trailer fire near Indio Avenue and Canterbury Street around 10:12 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Body of deceased man is found in North Etiwanda Preserve

The body of a deceased man was found in the North Etiwanda Preserve on Feb. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. A hiker located the body off the Etiwanda Falls trailhead at about 10 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies and detectives responded to the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater

Update 2/7/23 The man killed has been identified as Antonio Guzman, 44, of Yucca Valley Original Report 2/6/23 The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend. Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 The post 48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Pursuit of Yucca Valley Arson Suspect Ends with Lethal Force on I-10

A man suspected of arson in Yucca Valley led Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase ending in a lethal force encounter on the 10 freeway. At approximately 10:12 a.m. on Sunday (February 5), San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a box trailer fire at Indio Ave and Canterbury St, where they observed an unidentified suspect in the arson at the scene.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA

