FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> No injuries were reported after a car caught fire just off of Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol, Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were getting calls of a vehicle on fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the center divider just after Summit Avenue. The car fire was reported about 5:10pm Thursday February 9, 2023, with flames coming from the engine compartment.

FONTANA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO