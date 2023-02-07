Read full article on original website
Related
paininthepass.info
No Injuries In Car Fire Off Of I-15 In Fontana Thursday Evening
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> No injuries were reported after a car caught fire just off of Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol, Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were getting calls of a vehicle on fire on northbound Interstate 15 in the center divider just after Summit Avenue. The car fire was reported about 5:10pm Thursday February 9, 2023, with flames coming from the engine compartment.
paininthepass.info
Suspected Female DUI Driver Arrested After Fatally Striking A Male Changing Tire On I-15
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A woman is behind bars after allegedly crashing into a man who was changing a tire on Interstate 15 and killing him Monday night, both have been identified. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from Victorville Fire Department responded to the traffic crash. It...
vvng.com
Several people detained after high-speed pursuit ends Thursday morning in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Several people were detained after a high-speed pursuit came to an end Thursday morning in Apple Valley. At about 9:00 am, on February 9, 2023, VVNG members reported a pursuit involving a silver Dodge Ram with as many as 10 patrol units following. The...
vvng.com
Man killed changing tire ID’d; Victorville woman charged with felony DUI
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Victorville woman is facing the charge of felony DUI after a crash claimed the life of a man who was changing his tire on the Interstate 15 freeway. The victim was identified as Miguel Hernandez Valadez, 38, of Long Beach. The fatal crash happened...
vvng.com
Car slams into big rig on Highway 395 in Victorville; 1 critical, another injured
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A major crash on Highway 395 forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Victorville Tuesday evening. The incident was reported around 7:18 p.m., February 7, 2023, just south of Mojave Drive near Frida’s Mexican Food stand. Responding officers and emergency personnel located...
vvng.com
Kiowa Road in Apple Valley closed due to an officer-involved shooting investigation
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An officer-involved shooting (OIS) has prompted the hard closure of Kiowa Road in the Town of Apple Valley. It happened at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 13100 block of Kiowa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed the OIS. Huerta...
vvng.com
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed on the Interstate 15 Freeway while changing a tire Monday night. The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m., February 6, 2023, on the northbound 15 freeway just north of the Palmdale Road E. offramp in the City of Victorville. The crash...
z1077fm.com
Suspected DUI causes Yucca Valley traffic collision, multiple injuries
A suspected DUI driver making an illegal turn in Yucca Valley caused a serious collision, injuring himself and two others. On Sunday (February 5) at around 3:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Palomar Ave and Yucca Trail, where they found a silver Honda CRV, driven by Isaac Jimenez, a 41 year-old resident of El Centro, and a silver Kia Rio, damaged and disabled.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10
Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
z1077fm.com
Operation Dust Devil Week 7 – King of Hammers patrolled, 5,000 off-roaders contacted
As Operation Dust Devil entered its 7th week, San Bernardino Sheriff Deputies patrolled Victorville, Hesperia, Juniper Flat, Phelan and Apple Valley – issuing 26 California Vehicle Code Violations, 18 California Penal Code violations, and one county code enforcement citation. Three of the vehicles towed were quads being driven on the roadway in the town of Apple Valley.
Body found on San Bernardino County hiking trail
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a San Bernardino County hiking trail on Wednesday. The victim is a man, but his identity has not been released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The body was found by a hiker on the Etiwanda Falls trailhead in the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho […]
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCo
APPLE VALLEY – The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors awarded a truck driver $500,000, Tuesday, for unlawful detainment at a WinCo grocery store in Apple Valley. On February 6, 2019, a commercial truck driver was delivering a load of goods to WinCo Foods in Apple Valley.
Arson suspect killed in San Bernardino County pursuit
Authorities are investigating after a suspect was killed during a pursuit in San Bernardino County on Sunday. The man was identified as Antonio Garza, 44, from Yucca Valley. Deputies responded to a reported box trailer fire near Indio Avenue and Canterbury Street around 10:12 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies […]
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Teenager is arrested for allegedly shooting gas station clerk in Rancho Cucamonga
A teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a gas station clerk in Rancho Cucamonga on Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting occurred at 9:12 p.m. at the station at 10075 Arrow Route, when a customer walked in the store and...
Fontana Herald News
Body of deceased man is found in North Etiwanda Preserve
The body of a deceased man was found in the North Etiwanda Preserve on Feb. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. A hiker located the body off the Etiwanda Falls trailhead at about 10 a.m., the Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies and detectives responded to the...
z1077fm.com
Arson Suspect Killed in Deputy Involved Shooting on 10 Freeway Identified
Updated at 6:45 p.m., February 7: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect as Antonio Garza, and has corrected their press release. The suspected arsonist who led law enforcement officers on a pursuit that ended with a use of lethal force on the...
Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater
Update 2/7/23 The man killed has been identified as Antonio Guzman, 44, of Yucca Valley Original Report 2/6/23 The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at a house party in Victorville. It happened on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 1:55 a.m., in the 13000 block of Round Oak Way. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to...
48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend. Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 The post 48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Pursuit of Yucca Valley Arson Suspect Ends with Lethal Force on I-10
A man suspected of arson in Yucca Valley led Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase ending in a lethal force encounter on the 10 freeway. At approximately 10:12 a.m. on Sunday (February 5), San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a box trailer fire at Indio Ave and Canterbury St, where they observed an unidentified suspect in the arson at the scene.
Comments / 0