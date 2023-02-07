Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hal McMillin joined us this morning to recap the hunting seasons as we prepare for the spring outdoor season. This is Hal’s first time back after being elected Mayor of Westlake who says, “It’s great! It’s an opportunity to really serve people. And there’s a lot to it. I can tell you, it’s kind of like, right now in the first six weeks, its like drinking out of a firehose. You know, you’re busy. We’re getting the city cleaned up. We’re very excited about that. Got a project going on over there where we’re picking up some debris.”

WESTLAKE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO