High School Baseball Previews: Sam Houston Broncos
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Like the Sam Houston softball team, the Broncos baseball team was impressive in 2022 as they finished with a record of 33-10, and made the state quarterfinals, but that’s not how the Broncos see it, they expect more. “I think this group has really...
Cowboys end nine game losing streak with win over Southeastern
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following the Cowgirls tough overtime loss against Southeastern on Thursday, the Cowboys took the floor as they hoped to end a nine game conference losing streak. Thursdays game at The Legacy Center could not have started any better for the Cowboys as they jumped out...
McNeese track and field head coach reinstated to the program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Brendon Gilroy is returning as head coach of the track and field program at McNeese, after being placed on administrative leave during the final week of January. The decision to place Gilroy on leave was a “proactive decision” regarding an issue with another track and...
Leblanc Middle reopening Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Leblanc Middle School will open as normal tomorrow, Feb. 10, for faculty, staff and students. The power has been restored. The school was closed Thursday due to a power outage.
Venture Global Continues Open House Previews In Vinton
Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Feb. 10, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hal McMillin joined us this morning to recap the hunting seasons as we prepare for the spring outdoor season. This is Hal’s first time back after being elected Mayor of Westlake who says, “It’s great! It’s an opportunity to really serve people. And there’s a lot to it. I can tell you, it’s kind of like, right now in the first six weeks, its like drinking out of a firehose. You know, you’re busy. We’re getting the city cleaned up. We’re very excited about that. Got a project going on over there where we’re picking up some debris.”
Dale Mann, Edwina Medearis named Lord and Lady of 12th Night Royal Court
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The 12th Night Court for the City of Lake Charles has named two more community leaders as Mardi Gras royalty. Dale Mann and Edwina Medearis were honored as Lord and Lady of the court Friday. Medearis, owner of Tux Plus and Formal Dresses, has been...
LeBlanc Middle School closed due to power outage
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - LeBlanc Middle School will be closed today, Feb. 9, due to a power outage in the area, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. The school board says they will inform families if there will be school tomorrow around 5 p.m.
Construction starts on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Construction on another St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles is underway. Representatives with St. Jude and LaRocque homes turned over some dirt to mark the official groundbreaking of the home Thursday. This will be KPLC’s sixth time holding the giveaway, and builder Kyle LaRocque...
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Thunderbirds take flight at Chennault ahead of May’s airshow
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds visited Chennault International Airport Thursday before they take flight at the airshow in May. Thunderbirds #8 Advance Pilot Maj. Jeff “Simmer” Downie came for a visit to get more familiar with the airspace during their winter site visit flying in on the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
A nice Friday. A cooler weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Low-60s by 11 am. More cloud cover today versus the clear blue skies yesterday. 69 was the high yesterday in Lake Charles, 66 being our normal high. The record for yesterday was 80. We should see a high around 65 today. Generally on the cooler side for the weekend, especially our Saturday. We start to rebound with some mild temperatures in the early to the middle part of next week.
Heavy congestion on I-10 E due to accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is severe traffic congestion on Interstate 10 Eastbound near mile marker 41 due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is approaching two miles.
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
Check out the ‘Ultimate Mardi Gras Bucket List’ for SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you love Mardi Gras, you’ll love the “Ultimate Mardi Gras Bucket List,” where you’ll likely find something you’ve missed during this season. It was written by Shalisa Roland with Visit Lake Charles. The Texas native says the Iowa Chicken...
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 9, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 9, 2023. Shane Anthony Richard, 50, Sulphur: Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; stalking. Amanda Michelle Cano, 33, Vinton: Cruelty to juveniles; contraband in a penal institution. Rachela Janese Carter, 28, Lake Charles: Cruelty to...
IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Internal Revenue Service announced special Saturday hours at the Lake Charles Taxpayer Assistance Center. The center is located at 2829 Fourth Ave., Suite 105, Lake Charles, LA 70601. The special hours are for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment...
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
