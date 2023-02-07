The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) snapped a four-game winless streak as they defeated the Nashville Predators (24-19-6), 5-1, on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. After Matt Duchene got Nashville on the board five minutes into the contest, Michael Amadio answered with his eighth goal of the season just 1:23 later to tie the game. William Carrier gave the Golden Knights the lead 27 seconds later as broke in behind the Nashville defense and fired a shot past Juuse Saros. Phil Kessel added to the lead midway through the frame and Vegas took the 3-1 edge into the first intermission. Less than three minutes into the second, Chandler Stephenson slipped a shot into the Nashville net to make it a 4-1 advantage for the VGK. Alex Pietrangelo added an empty-net goal in the finale frame as the Golden Knights skated away with the 5-1 win.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO