Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
chatsports.com
Alex Nylander ruined the AHL All-Star Classic!
Alex Nylander wasn’t even supposed to go the AHL All-Star Classic. He was a replacement for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenceman Xavier Ouellet, who was injured, but then Alex rode into town and stole the show at the game, robbing the North Division of their rightful place in the final via a shootout that went on for so many rounds they actually had to reset the roster and allow players to have a second attempt. That scoundrel even had the nerve to change his number to 88 for the game. It’s an outrage!
NHL
Blues acquire two picks, Blais, Skinner from Rangers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, forward Sammy Blais and defenseman Hunter Skinner from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Targets in Potential Demko Trade with Penguins
The Vancouver Canucks are retooling their roster. The organization started by trading captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders last week. Additionally, the Canucks made a majority of their roster available outside of Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Andrei Kuzmenko. Netminder Thatcher Demko was a part of the untouchable group earlier in the season, but over the past few weeks, the club has received calls from multiple teams interested in trading for him.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Islanders
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (6-2 L @ VAN) and Feb. 9 (away). Vancouver is 46-55-13-3 all-time against New York, including a 18-28-10-2 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-5-1in their last 10 games against the Islanders, including...
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Dave Lewis
The former defenseman joins episode 39 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman Dave Lewis joins episode 39 of the podcast. Lewis talks to Cory and Greg about:. 2:48...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Panthers
The San Jose Sharks continue their road trip in Florida Thursday against the Panthers. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. The Sharks completed the comeback Tuesday night, defeating Tampa Bay 4-3 in OT thanks to Timo Meier. Erik Karlsson posted...
NHL
Tucker recalled from Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Tucker, 22, has dressed in 30 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording 15 points (two goals, 13 assists)...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Strong Checking, Shootout Heroics Spur 2-1 Win
The Philadelphia Flyers captured a 2-1 (2-1) shootout decision over the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Excellent defensiver structure, tight gaps, active forechecking and a penalty-free game against the NHL's No. 1 power play club keyed the Flyers to being the better team for the decided majority of the game.
NHL
DSP Returns to D.C.
On the penultimate day of 2022, ex-Caps winger Devante Smith-Pelly created and posted a heartfelt Instagram post to announce his retirement as a pro hockey player. Like every other member of Washington's first Stanley Cup championship team from 2017-18, Smith-Pelly will always be bonded tightly to D.C., and the District was his final NHL stop in a career that spanned nearly 400 regular season games. But Smith-Pelly's career also included three other NHL cities and a season playing in the KHL for that League's China-based team.
NHL
Kane was intrigued by possibility of trade to Rangers by Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane said he was disappointed to see the New York Rangers, a team he had interest in as a possible landing spot prior to the NHL Trade Deadline, acquire forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. "It's not like, the happiest I've been to...
NHL
Tarasenko trade to Rangers 'officially an end of an era' for Blues
The 31-year-old forward played an integral role when the Blues won their first championship in 2019 by defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games. He had 17 points in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games and finished second on St. Louis with 11 goals (Jaden Schwartz, 12). The Blues currently have...
NHL
Golden Knights Open Fathers Trip with 5-1 Win in Nashville
The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) snapped a four-game winless streak as they defeated the Nashville Predators (24-19-6), 5-1, on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. After Matt Duchene got Nashville on the board five minutes into the contest, Michael Amadio answered with his eighth goal of the season just 1:23 later to tie the game. William Carrier gave the Golden Knights the lead 27 seconds later as broke in behind the Nashville defense and fired a shot past Juuse Saros. Phil Kessel added to the lead midway through the frame and Vegas took the 3-1 edge into the first intermission. Less than three minutes into the second, Chandler Stephenson slipped a shot into the Nashville net to make it a 4-1 advantage for the VGK. Alex Pietrangelo added an empty-net goal in the finale frame as the Golden Knights skated away with the 5-1 win.
NHL
Armstrong makes big move as Blues get back to work
Blues General Manager traded Tarasenko, Mikkola to New York Rangers on Thursday. With the NHL All-Star Break and the bye week behind him, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong didn't waste any time getting back to work. On Thursday, just before the team reported to Centene Community Ice Center for their...
NHL
Ward excited for Hurricanes to host Stadium Series against Capitals
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Cam Ward began his NHL career by winning the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was a rookie and helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
GALLERY: Photos from the Devils Sweep the Deck Event
View photos from Tuesday's Devils event to benefit the Devils Youth Foundation. Take a look at the photos from Tuesday's charity event at Prudential Center:. Download the New Devils + Prudential Center Mobile App. Download the new app today and follow the Devils all season long!. by Staff / NewJerseyDevils.com.
NHL
Boucher predicts Islanders will make playoffs on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Horvat, veterans will propel New York down stretch, ESPN broadcaster says. Brian Boucher believes in the New York Islanders, and he's not quite sure why others don't. The retired NHL goalie and current broadcaster for ESPN and ABC joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast Wednesday and predicted that the Islanders will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
Vanecek pays homage to Brodeur and Resch with new mask
Vitek Vanecek decided to honor two franchise greats. The New Jersey Devils goalie rocked a new mask at Wednesday's morning skate, which took inspiration from the goalie masks of Hockey Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur and Glenn 'Chico' Resch. Vanecek's new mask has the Devils logo on top -- inspired...
NHL
DeJordy reflects on being ultimate EBUG with Black Hawks
Ironman goalie Glenn Hall had just pulled himself from the Black Hawks' Nov. 7, 1962 game against the Boston Bruins, unable to continue beyond 10:21 of the first period with a badly pinched nerve in his back. In came DeJordy, summoned from the stands, to make 24 saves in a...
