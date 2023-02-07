ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Heyman Takes Personal Shots at Cody Rhodes During WWE Raw Promo Ahead of WrestleMania 39

By Connor Casey
 3 days ago

Cody Rhodes cut a promo on this week's Monday Night Raw addressing the situation surrounding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, telling Sami Zayn "may the best man win" regarding his match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Rhodes was then interrupted by Paul Heyman, who officially congratulated Rhodes on behalf of "The Tribal Chief" for winning this year's Royal Rumble.

Rhodes then reflected on Heyman's history with his family, how Heyman's booking of Dusty in ECW helped "The American Dream" gain his confidence back in 2000 and how Heyman helped pave the way for Rhodes' work with the launching of All Elite Wrestling. Heyman then turned Rhodes' sentimentality on its head, saying his last conversation with Dusty before his death included "The American Dream" saying that Cody was his favorite son, but that Reigns was the son he always wanted.

Rhodes then cornered Heyman, saying all he wants is to win a wrestling championship but that everyone wants to make it personal. And thanks to Heyman, now he'll personally take the undisputed title from Reigns at WrestleMania.

This story is developing...

