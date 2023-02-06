ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

'I was levitating': Rapper Busta Rhymes on his show-stopping Grammys performance

By August Brown
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBmXY_0kehr8xG00

The Grammys honored 50 years of hip-hop on Sunday with a medley from dozens of stars past and present, ranging from Grandmaster Flash to Lil Uzi Vert. But it was a 50-year-old, Brooklyn's Busta Rhymes, who stole the show.

About two-thirds of the way through the 13-minute medley, Rhymes, dressed in a fire-engine-red pea coat, roared into his hook from the 1997 MTV staple “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” then vaulted into a torrent of bars from his part on Chris Brown’s “ Look at Me Now .” Rapping at the speed of sound, Rhymes looked to be in a trance; Jay-Z and other Grammys attendees leaped to their feet.

It was one of the evening's most memorable moments, in a performance that just about did the impossible — showcased a whole genre from its birth to the present. Rhymes, who released a new EP, "The Fuse Is Lit," in November, spoke to The Times by phone from L.A. the afternoon after his Grammy triumph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlSY8_0kehr8xG00
An array of stars during the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration at the 65th Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Your performance was a highlight from last night's show. How are you feeling about the history made onstage?

There are very few moments in life when you wake up the next day, and you realize your reality wasn’t just a dream, that it was a real space, real people, real emotions. It’s been challenging to not shed tears; when I get to have a moment to myself, I’m going to shed some tears of joy.

This thing, hip-hop, gave birth to everything about me, how I’ve been blessed to provide for family, all the way down to the ways I think and speak. To have a direct impact on the world with my little contribution — this was a milestone moment of culture.

Walk us through the rehearsal process for that segment. How did you prepare for such an intense performance?

We had three rehearsals, one off-site, one on-site, and then a full dress rehearsal in the morning. I got to be with my big brothers and sisters that I learned so much from, the pioneers and architects of the culture: Queen Latifah, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5, Run-D.M.C., Scarface. And my younger brothers and sisters, too: Lil Uzi Vert, Glorilla, Future. I’m backstage, able to have hours of time with them in the same space just to hang out, to laugh, to go through memories, to ask questions I never got to ask. I don’t even know how to describe it.

I didn’t rehearse for my verses specifically; it was more for the flow of the sequence of the medley and to finesse the stop-and-go points. I’ve done that “Look at Me Now” verse so many times in the last 10 years — that was the practice. I’ve mastered the skill set to articulate it clearly at such a rapid pace.

It’s unbelievable to me that I got to be in the middle of that. I don’t know if this will ever happen again. Life ain’t promised to nobody, so I’ll be holding this forever.

What was going through your head the moment the spotlight hit you?

Watching everyone rap leading up to my part made me nervous as hell. I didn't want to be the person to make a mistake or forget a lyric or trip on a wire. The anxiety was almost draining. But as soon as the moment came where they put us on our marks, my adrenaline went to 10. I just wanted to explode.

When I started “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See,” I locked in on certain people in the front row. I saw my brothers Fat Joe and DJ Khaled and Jay-Z and Pharrell, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Nile Rodgers and the Rock. I heard the roar, and that supercharged my battery. By the time “Hands" was done, I was levitating. I was out of my body.

I didn’t hear anything close to a mistake in your performance, but how do you feel you did?

The verse was flawless. Something greater than me took over. I just let God take the wheel, and it was all flowing through me like water. I was mistake-proof. We did a clean version so the Grammys wouldn’t have a reason to censor it. We wanted the audience to have the full opportunity to experience the flawlessness of the skill set on display.

What did you do after the show?

After, we got a celebration meal — incredible seafood and steak. We drank and toasted to the moment and to celebrate hip-hop. Everyone unanimously named that performance as the highlight, and I’m super humbled. I was just grateful to do my part.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Chris Brown throws temper tantrum after Grammys 2023 loss: ‘Who the f–k is this?’

Is ya man … on the floor … throwing a temper tantrum … over his 2023 Grammys loss? After Robert Glasper won the award for Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III” on Sunday, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to, well, be a sore loser. “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” the “Breezy” creator, 33, captioned a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.” Atop Glasper’s accolades, which include four previous Grammy wins, Brown once...
POPSUGAR

Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night

Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross

When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
msn.com

Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert

Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Complex

Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake

Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.
Jenn Leach

The richest rappers in the U.S.

It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
Page Six

Inside Mary J. Blige’s ‘intimate’ 52nd birthday party

It was a “family affair.” Mary J. Blige celebrated turning 52 with an “intimate” birthday dinner at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square’s new VIP space Wednesday, Page Six can exclusively reveal. We’re told the “Just Fine” singer dined with rapper Fat Joe, DJ SnS and the restaurant’s owner, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, at the brand-new private space 47 Below, which will serve as a club for members and VIPs. Insiders also tell us Blige was surprised with big cakes and huge sparklers while the “All the Way Up” rapper, 52, sang “Happy Birthday” to her with the help of the other attendees. Cummins...
Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
iheart.com

Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal

Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog, Billboard reports. The $200 million sale to Hipgnosis marks the largest rights sale for any artist of the "Ghost" singer's generation. It's also the company's largest acquisition yet. The sale includes Bieber's publishing, artist royalties from master recordings and neighboring rights in...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him

Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Flesh-n-Bone has some words of advice for Nelly. the viral video of the St. Louis rapper’s odd performance in Australia. Ahead of offering his warning, Flesh-n-Bone revealed that he has embarked on a personal sobriety journey, announcing that he has not had a drink in two months and has stayed away from weed and all other substances for six months.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
524K+
Followers
80K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy