Salma Hayek Yearned For Comedy, But Was Only Considered For Sexy Roles, She Claims

By Bruce Haring
 3 days ago
It all started with THAT scene in From Dusk Till Dawn in 1996. As everyone who saw the film remembers, Salma Hayek stole the show by playing the snake-dancing vampire stripper Santanico Pandemonium.

That was an unforgettable cinema moment. But, as Hayek told GQ Hype about the scene, it led to her being typecast.

“I was feeling insecure [and] just wanted to get through it,” Hayek recalled. “It was a really small part, but to my surprise, people really remember that moment.”

Even after her Oscar nomination in 2002 for Frida , her star turn as Frida Kahlo, “The types of roles that people offered me did not change at all,” Hayek said. “I really struggled and I thought that was going to change, but no.”

Riding to the rescue was Adam Sandler.

“My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn’t give me comedies. I couldn’t land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in (2010’s Grown Ups ),” she recalled. “But I was in my forties! They said, ‘You’re sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humor.’ Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the ’90s.”

Hayek confessed that made her sad at the time.

“But now here I am doing every genre, in a time in my life where they told me I would have expired — that the last 20 years I would have been out of business. So I’m not sad, I’m not angry; I’m laughing.”

Next for Hayek is the film Magic Mike’s Last Dance , where she gets to show both sides of her skills: sexy and funny.

