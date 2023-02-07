ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

You Paid For It: East St. Louis apartment hole

By Kevin S. Held, Elliott Davis
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cV6gV_0kehr1mB00

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.

Victoria Moore says she has a big hole in her bathroom and laundry room floor. She worries about stepping into the hole in the dark.

Top story: Thieves nab 4 vehicles within 20 minutes in south St. Louis

Moore has been dealing with this hole since about 2016. She says the housing authority told her several times that it would put in a work order, but no one ever came to fix the problem, so she’s been stuck with it.

FOX 2 tried to contact the housing authority, but no one answered or phone calls or email. Reporter Elliott Davis went to their office and reached someone in the executive director’s office. They told us what they’d Moore multiple times: that they’ll put in a work order. We will stay on this until the work gets done.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 6

Destiny Harris
3d ago

I hate I had to move there for 8 months. I got so tired of that place I ended up buying me and my baby a house 40 minutes away... Those people are stealing the money and don't care about no one...

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a St. Louis dad who died while in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) wants answers about what led up to his death. Courtney McNeal was arrested and taken to the City Justice Center on September 1, 2022. On September 6, McNeal died. For almost five months, the City Justice Center’s explanation was that the 41-year-old was, “found unresponsive.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis police car struck during second overnight accident on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police car was struck overnight on I-70 while providing cover for another crash site. According to SLMPD, I-70 at Riverview was shut down around 12:45 a.m. Friday due to a two-vehicle crash. One of the cars caught on fire and police responded to help look for the drivers, who ran from the vehicle after the crash.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Four wanted for St. Charles credit card thefts

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles. The St. Charles Police Department says all four used “fraudulent credit cards” Thursday to purchase items from a business located on Country Club Road.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy