Read full article on original website
Related
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ
The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
24-year-old Woman With Only Minor Injuries After Demolishing Pole in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a 24-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries after demolishing a utility pole in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:40 on Ocean Heights Avenue near Barnett Avenue in Scullville. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Tahreem Rajput was driving...
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Driver killed after car veers off N.J. road, hits tree, police say
A Vineland man was killed Saturday when his car ran off a roadway and struck a tree in Cumberland County, police said. Dillon Nash, 29, was driving west on Route 548/ Weatherby Road in Maurice River shortly before 4 a.m. when his car left the road near Franckles Lane, according to a State Police spokesman.
Flipped Tractor-Trailer Closes Route 130 In Florence
An overturned tractor-trailer and fuel spill closed Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 near the New Jersey Turnpike Pennsylvania extension in Florence township, according to the NJ Department of Transportation. Southbound traffic was using the right shoulder, 511nj.org...
4 suspects sought after brutal beating, robbery in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects after a person was brutally beaten and robbed in Center City last weekend.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
fox29.com
Owner of dump truck in Pennsylvania head-on crash that killed pregnant woman arrested
PHILADELPHIA - A Maryland man who owned a dump truck that was involved in a head-on collision in Pennsylvania that killed a woman and her unborn child last summer was arrested Thursday. Patrick Doran was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Virginia on a number of charges, including first-degree...
Driver killed when vehicle runs off N.J. road, hits utility pole, cops say
A Gloucester County man died in a one-vehicle crash Jan. 28 in Wenonah. Daniel E. Weber, 52, of Sewell was driving south on North Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road at a curve and hit a utility pole near West Buttonwood Street, according to Mantua Township Police Chief Darren E. White.
Girl, 14, Dies By Suicide Days After Filmed Attack At Ocean County High School
Adriana Olivia Kuch was always a happy child, her father Michael Kuch says."She was a wild child," he told Daily Voice on Thursday, Feb. 9. "She wanted to have fun."On Feb. 3, Kuch and his wife found their 14-year-old daughter dead by suicide in their Bayville home — two days after she was the vict…
Vineland, NJ, Police Seek Those Responsible For Damage at Historic Cemetery
Officials in Vineland are asking for your help as they investigate damage at a local historic cemetery. Police say several headstone markers and property at Siloam Cemetery on North Valley Avenue were toppled and/or displaced. Siloam Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in the city, dating back over 150 years. Officials...
Jury finds South Jersey armed bank robber with dirty socks on hands guilty after leaving beer bottle at scene
BROWNS MILLS, NJ – A Browns Mills man who robbed a bank in Pemberton at gunpoint has been found guilty by a jury of his peers. Cortney Bell, 38, was convicted and will be sentenced on April 21st for robbing a bank in Pemberton in 2019. On July 23, 2019, officers from the Pemberton Borough Police Department and troopers from the New Jersey State Police were called to the TD Bank on Elizabeth Street for a report of a robbery. “Upon arrival, employees and customers indicated a man came into the bank wearing a hooded sweatshirt, bandana, sunglasses, and dirty The post Jury finds South Jersey armed bank robber with dirty socks on hands guilty after leaving beer bottle at scene appeared first on Shore News Network.
Chopper 3 over tractor-trailer accident on County Line Road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks Counties. The accident happened at Maple Avenue and County Line Road Tuesday morning, which is along the border of Hatboro, Horsham and Warminster. Video from Chopper 3 shows a tractor-trailer and another video that looks completely destroyed. There's no update on injuries at this time. The intersection is blocked off at Maple Avenue and County Line Road. An alternate for commuters would be Meeting House Road or Blair Mill Road.Refresh this link for updates as they become available.
Authorities: Arson deemed possible after brush fire at National Park in Gloucester County
West Deptford police say they have a person of interest after a brush fire at National Park in Gloucester County Sunday afternoon.
thesandpaper.net
Causeway Project Shut Down in Stafford
While the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom continues, work just 2 miles west at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township has temporarily been halted with a restart date of sometime in the fall. The work stoppage is the...
Woman hit in the head after debris falls from Center City building
A woman was critically injured after part of a building's facade fell onto the street in Center City Philadelphia.
Firefighters Battle Massive Brush Fire In South Jersey
Firefighters from the National Park Fire Department and local fire departments managed to contain a huge suspicious brush fire in Gloucester County. The fire consumed 25 to 30 acres of land and took about three hours to bring under control, the National Park Fire Department said. National Park and Westville...
Gunfire shakes area near Broad Street as students depart school
Philadelphia Police say that people inside two cars fired shots at each other Tuesday afternoon in an area near two schools and a youth choir practice facility, just as students were finishing their day.
Comments / 0