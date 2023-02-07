ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Flipped Tractor-Trailer Closes Route 130 In Florence

An overturned tractor-trailer and fuel spill closed Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 near the New Jersey Turnpike Pennsylvania extension in Florence township, according to the NJ Department of Transportation. Southbound traffic was using the right shoulder, 511nj.org...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jury finds South Jersey armed bank robber with dirty socks on hands guilty after leaving beer bottle at scene

BROWNS MILLS, NJ – A Browns Mills man who robbed a bank in Pemberton at gunpoint has been found guilty by a jury of his peers. Cortney Bell, 38, was convicted and will be sentenced on April 21st for robbing a bank in Pemberton in 2019. On July 23, 2019, officers from the Pemberton Borough Police Department and troopers from the New Jersey State Police were called to the TD Bank on Elizabeth Street for a report of a robbery. “Upon arrival, employees and customers indicated a man came into the bank wearing a hooded sweatshirt, bandana, sunglasses, and dirty The post Jury finds South Jersey armed bank robber with dirty socks on hands guilty after leaving beer bottle at scene appeared first on Shore News Network.
PEMBERTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Chopper 3 over tractor-trailer accident on County Line Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks Counties. The accident happened at Maple Avenue and County Line Road Tuesday morning, which is along the border of Hatboro, Horsham and Warminster. Video from Chopper 3 shows a tractor-trailer and another video that looks completely destroyed. There's no update on injuries at this time. The intersection is blocked off at Maple Avenue and County Line Road. An alternate for commuters would be Meeting House Road or Blair Mill Road.Refresh this link for updates as they become available. 
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thesandpaper.net

Causeway Project Shut Down in Stafford

While the final phase of the multi-year, federally funded Causeway expansion and rehabilitation project on Ninth Street in Ship Bottom continues, work just 2 miles west at Marsha Drive in Stafford Township has temporarily been halted with a restart date of sometime in the fall. The work stoppage is the...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy