Mount Vernon, NY

yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County Police Make Arrest in Mt. Kisco Hit-And-Run

Westchester County Police have charged an unlicensed driver in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Mount Kisco that left a pedestrian seriously injured last week. Israel Cazanga, 63, of Moore Avenue was taken into custody yesterday following an investigation by detectives assigned to the Mount Kisco Precinct. Cazanga was charged...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
Daily Voice

Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area

Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
PEEKSKILL, NY
CNY News

New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley

A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: Gang of thieves is stealing women’s identities and writing fake checks

Law enforcement officials say that an alleged criminal gang accused of stealing identities across the country for years has struck again in New Jersey. The latest incident was at the TD Bank in Old Bridge. Officials say that this has become a pattern in Central Jersey specifically. They say that an unidentified woman is accused of writing a bad check. She is also accused of stealing a woman’s purse while in Tinton Falls and then using the check at the TD Bank in Old Bridge.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
pix11.com

Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
QUEENS, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Lower East Side man cuffed for building ghost guns in his apartment

A Lower East Side man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Jose Rivera, 47, was charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; one count of an attempt to commit the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; five counts of criminal possession of a firearm; five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeantoday.com

New York Caribbean American Legislators Celebrate Black History Month

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke says it is unfortunate that she is celebrating Black History Month during “a moment of unprecedented assault on truth by those desperate to rewrite America’s history in this troubling time of banned books and council curriculums.”
BROOKLYN, NY

