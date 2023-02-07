Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Long Island sees record warmth, cooler weekend with threat of showers on Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says it hit a record high of 62 degrees in Islip Friday - beating the previous record of 56 set in 2022.
Father of Kayla Green speaks out for first time as Mount Vernon cheerleaders ready for nationals
Marlan Green spoke with News 12's Veronica Jean Seltzer before the cheer team his daughter captained heads to nationals for the first time in program history.
Mount Vernon HS put in hold-in-place after altercation between students, their relatives
The school was placed on a hold-in-place between 10:40 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
Westchester County Police Make Arrest in Mt. Kisco Hit-And-Run
Westchester County Police have charged an unlicensed driver in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Mount Kisco that left a pedestrian seriously injured last week. Israel Cazanga, 63, of Moore Avenue was taken into custody yesterday following an investigation by detectives assigned to the Mount Kisco Precinct. Cazanga was charged...
2 more Bed, Bath & Beyond locations set to close on Long Island
A total of 400 stores have closed in the last year.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 7 additional stores to close in New Jersey
Stores in Elizabeth, Paramus, Watchung, Marlton, Manahawkin, North Brunswick and Ramsey will be closing.
Headlines: Mount Vernon murder, Tuxedo Park police officer arrested, former officer charged with stealing
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Drunk Driver Slams Into Telephone Pole In Northern Westchester: Police
A 74-year-old Northern Westchester man faces drunk driving charges after crashing his car into a utility pole, police said. On Saturday, Feb. 4, around 6 p.m., police in Yorktown responded to a single-car crash on Underhill Avenue by the intersection with Route 118, where a vehicle had collide…
Underage Drinking Detail: 3 Store Clerks From Peekskill Charged In Greater Cortlandt Area
Workers at four businesses have been charged with illegally selling alcoholic beverages to minors during a New York State Police detail in Northern Westchester and Putnam. During the initiative conducted on Saturday, Feb. 4, a total of 17 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plain clothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY driver’s license.
Family attorneys release photo of Gabby Petito with bloody face
Attorneys for Gabby Petito's family say the photo was taken just weeks before her killing.
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Feds investigate Mount Vernon City School District, superintendent for possible misuse of grant money
School officials confirmed records associated with federal grant money have been subpoenaed.
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
Police: Gang of thieves is stealing women’s identities and writing fake checks
Law enforcement officials say that an alleged criminal gang accused of stealing identities across the country for years has struck again in New Jersey. The latest incident was at the TD Bank in Old Bridge. Officials say that this has become a pattern in Central Jersey specifically. They say that an unidentified woman is accused of writing a bad check. She is also accused of stealing a woman’s purse while in Tinton Falls and then using the check at the TD Bank in Old Bridge.
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
Lower East Side man cuffed for building ghost guns in his apartment
A Lower East Side man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Jose Rivera, 47, was charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; one count of an attempt to commit the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; five counts of criminal possession of a firearm; five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.
New York Caribbean American Legislators Celebrate Black History Month
NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke says it is unfortunate that she is celebrating Black History Month during “a moment of unprecedented assault on truth by those desperate to rewrite America’s history in this troubling time of banned books and council curriculums.”
