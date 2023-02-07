Law enforcement officials say that an alleged criminal gang accused of stealing identities across the country for years has struck again in New Jersey. The latest incident was at the TD Bank in Old Bridge. Officials say that this has become a pattern in Central Jersey specifically. They say that an unidentified woman is accused of writing a bad check. She is also accused of stealing a woman’s purse while in Tinton Falls and then using the check at the TD Bank in Old Bridge.

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO