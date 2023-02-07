Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
4 injured, including 3 firefighters, in fire at supermarket in the Bronx
The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at the supermarket located at 1750 University Ave, according to the FDNY.
Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out
NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan
NEW YORK - More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side. According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets. The cars had a big bright red...
Update: Baby safe, not in vehicle stolen in the Bronx, police say
Authorities say they are looking for a purple Honda HRV with New York tags.
Man robbed at gunpoint while standing near food truck in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – These days, even waiting for your order at a food truck or hot dog stand in New York City involves risk. A man was robbed outside a Bronx food truck when a blue Honda SUV pulled alongside him, and an occupant of the vehicle pointed a gun at him, demanding his money and jewelry. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, but the NYPD has since identified the suspects using surveillance video camera footage. “The victim, a 30-year-old male, was standing near a food truck in the vicinity of Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue when The post Man robbed at gunpoint while standing near food truck in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Flaco, escaped Central Park Zoo owl, nearly captured, but foils trap
Flaco was spotted Thursday night, as he tried to grab a caged lab rat, set out by the zoo's staff.
Suspect found unfit to stand trial in Bronx attack on NYC transit worker
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man accused of attacking a transit worker at a Bronx subway station was deemed unfit to stand trial on Thursday, officials said. Alexander Wright was charged with assault in the Aug. 11, 2022 attack, which left Anthony Nelson with broken bones. Wright allegedly harassed people outside the Pelham Bay Park […]
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the murder of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
Man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl into truck in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they said attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into his truck in the Bronx. The alleged incident happened last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place in Throgs Neck. According to police, the girl...
Baby found safe after car stolen with newborn inside in the Bronx
A newborn baby was found safe after an SUV was stolen with the infant inside in the Bronx Thursday, according to police. The Purple Honda HR-V with plate number KLX7595 was stolen near the intersection of White Plains Road and East 230th Street.
Truck driver tried to lure teen girl off Bronx street: police
THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The driver of a white box truck tried to lure a 14-year-old girl off a Throgs Neck street, officials said late Thursday. The teen was walking near Milton Place around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when a man got out of the truck and approached her, according to authorities. He […]
Man rescued by first responders following boat explosion in Islip
Police say a man had to be pulled from the wreckage of a boat after an explosion in Islip. According to police, Scott Murray, 44, of Islip, was injured in an explosion on a sailboat that was secured to a dock in Islip Canal located on Main Street around 10:13 p.m.
Bronx tenants suing landlord for apartment repairs after fire
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dozen residents of a Bronx building filed a lawsuit against their landlord hoping the legal action will lead to repairs. In September of 2022, several apartments at 2490 Davidson Avenue were destroyed in a fire. Four months later, several tenants are still waiting to go home. Any Hernandez left her […]
Suspect chokes victim in an effort to steal cellphone on Midtown subway platform: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a man on a Midtown subway platform on Friday afternoon. According to police, at 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 14 a 49-year-old man...
Man beaten into critical condition, robbed of e-bike in W. Village
A man was left critically injured after he was beaten with a bike lock and robbed of his e-bike in the West Village, police said Thursday as they released images of the attacker.
Migrant, 26, attempts suicide at NYC's new shelter
A migrant attempted to commit suicide in a new city shelter in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
NYC woman tries to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake
NEW YORK - A Brooklyn woman has been found guilty in a bizarre identity theft plot of her doppelgänger, in which she tried to kill her with a poisoned cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Sheepshead Bay, faces up to 25 years in prison when she's sentenced on March 21. She had tried to kill a Queens woman who resembled her and then stole her identification cards and jewelry.
Derek Sanchez busted after shoving fingers into woman’s mouth in NYC: cops
A sicko was busted for allegedly shoving his fingers in a woman’s mouth and knocking her to the ground in Queens this week, authorities said Friday. Derek Sanchez, 21, got out of a black SUV and approached the 61-year-old victim on Gates Avenue near Fresh Pond Road around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. He stuck his fingers in the woman’s mouth and shoved her down onto the sidewalk. Sanchez then got back into the SUV and drove off, heading west on Gates Avenue. The victim – who suffered pain and swelling to her mouth – was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Cops are calling the incident a sexually motivated assault. Sanchez was picked up on a tip just after midnight Friday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault, police said. He has two prior domestic violence arrests, according to authorities.
NYC teen reported missing found dead with burns and gunshot wound
NEW YORK - The body of a 19-year-old who was reported missing from Brooklyn was found near freight train tracks in Midwood. Deandre Matthews was found with significant burn wounds throughout his body and a single gunshot wound to the head. They say he also showed signs of smoke inhalation.
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
