Bronx, NY

CBS New York

Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out

NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan

NEW YORK - More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side. According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets. The cars had a big bright red...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Man robbed at gunpoint while standing near food truck in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – These days, even waiting for your order at a food truck or hot dog stand in New York City involves risk. A man was robbed outside a Bronx food truck when a blue Honda SUV pulled alongside him, and an occupant of the vehicle pointed a gun at him, demanding his money and jewelry. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, but the NYPD has since identified the suspects using surveillance video camera footage. “The victim, a 30-year-old male, was standing near a food truck in the vicinity of Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue when The post Man robbed at gunpoint while standing near food truck in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect found unfit to stand trial in Bronx attack on NYC transit worker

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man accused of attacking a transit worker at a Bronx subway station was deemed unfit to stand trial on Thursday, officials said.  Alexander Wright was charged with assault in the Aug. 11, 2022 attack, which left Anthony Nelson with broken bones. Wright allegedly harassed people outside the Pelham Bay Park […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl into truck in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they said attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into his truck in the Bronx. The alleged incident happened last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place in Throgs Neck. According to police, the girl...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Truck driver tried to lure teen girl off Bronx street: police

THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The driver of a white box truck tried to lure a 14-year-old girl off a Throgs Neck street, officials said late Thursday. The teen was walking near Milton Place around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when a man got out of the truck and approached her, according to authorities. He […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Man rescued by first responders following boat explosion in Islip

Police say a man had to be pulled from the wreckage of a boat after an explosion in Islip. According to police, Scott Murray, 44, of Islip, was injured in an explosion on a sailboat that was secured to a dock in Islip Canal located on Main Street around 10:13 p.m.
ISLIP, NY
PIX11

Bronx tenants suing landlord for apartment repairs after fire

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dozen residents of a Bronx building filed a lawsuit against their landlord hoping the legal action will lead to repairs. In September of 2022, several apartments at 2490 Davidson Avenue were destroyed in a fire. Four months later, several tenants are still waiting to go home.  Any Hernandez left her […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC woman tries to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake

NEW YORK - A Brooklyn woman has been found guilty in a bizarre identity theft plot of her doppelgänger, in which she tried to kill her with a poisoned cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Sheepshead Bay, faces up to 25 years in prison when she's sentenced on March 21. She had tried to kill a Queens woman who resembled her and then stole her identification cards and jewelry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Derek Sanchez busted after shoving fingers into woman’s mouth in NYC: cops

A sicko was busted for allegedly shoving his fingers in a woman’s mouth and knocking her to the ground in Queens this week, authorities said Friday.  Derek Sanchez, 21, got out of a black SUV and approached the 61-year-old victim on Gates Avenue near Fresh Pond Road around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. He stuck his fingers in the woman’s mouth and shoved her down onto the sidewalk. Sanchez then got back into the SUV and drove off, heading west on Gates Avenue.  The victim – who suffered pain and swelling to her mouth – was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.  Cops are calling the incident a sexually motivated assault. Sanchez was picked up on a tip just after midnight Friday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault, police said.  He has two prior domestic violence arrests, according to authorities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

