A sicko was busted for allegedly shoving his fingers in a woman’s mouth and knocking her to the ground in Queens this week, authorities said Friday. Derek Sanchez, 21, got out of a black SUV and approached the 61-year-old victim on Gates Avenue near Fresh Pond Road around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. He stuck his fingers in the woman’s mouth and shoved her down onto the sidewalk. Sanchez then got back into the SUV and drove off, heading west on Gates Avenue. The victim – who suffered pain and swelling to her mouth – was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Cops are calling the incident a sexually motivated assault. Sanchez was picked up on a tip just after midnight Friday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault, police said. He has two prior domestic violence arrests, according to authorities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO