Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hometown Heroes: Life on a submarine
VIRGINIA, USA — Navy submarines are occasionally spotted in our bay, but what's it like to live on one?. The Navy invited CBS 8 to its base in Norfolk, Virginia to experience the confined quarters of a submarine and speak with the crew that includes a sailor from Chula Vista.
Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'.
SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
Ex-Marine Shane Hall is ready to 'Howl and Sway'
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — From the Marines to music, an award-winning Oceanside recording artist will soon release his new album. In this Zevely Zone, I met Shane Hall at the Sunshine Brooks Theater. Shane was singing a song called Ember off his new album Howl & Sway. The two-time San...
Naval training to keep the world’s most important waterways open, safe
VIRGINIA, USA — We saw during the pandemic what can happen when there are supply chain issues, but what you might not realize is that even when we're not in a pandemic, our military is on high alert to keep important shipping lanes safe. The Navy invited CBS 8...
surfer.com
Weekend Forecast (Southern California)
Overview: (February 10 – 12) After a fairly calm week, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty active across SoCal. Models have come into agreement that a system that’s currently producing 25-30’ waves will make its way down the Pacific Coast and give us some pretty nice ground swell this weekend.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
First Surfin’ Chicken Location Heading to San Diego in March
Quick-Service Chicken Restaurant Installing Multiple Locations in Southern California Walmart Stores
Otay Mesa continues to grow as a commerce hub
SAN DIEGO — Otay Mesa has quickly transformed into a community with dozens of new industrial projects. While some neighbors are impressed with the economic growth, those who have decided to leave the area, have done it mainly because they are tired of San Diego's industrial center, especially with more warehouses and airport renovations coming in the near future.
Over a dozen life vests found near panga on Carlsbad beach
A panga was found on a beach in Carlsbad Wednesday morning.
Segment of cliff collapses at Black’s Beach
A cliff collapse was reported Thursday at Black's Beach in La Jolla.
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
SanDiego.com
2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets
When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, CA [2023 Updated]
Oceanside is a beautiful beach town in Southern California. It’s famous for its stunning coastline, charming downtown area, and delicious restaurants. If you’re looking for something casual to eat or if you’re looking for a fine dining experience, Oceanside has something for everyone. Below are 20 of the best restaurants you will find in Oceanside, California.
Send a 'Singing Valentine' to someone special
SAN DIEGO — Valentine's Day is Tuesday, February 14. If you're looking for a gift for someone special that 'really sings' look no further. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Balboa Park to tell you how you can order a Singing Valentine. If the combination of flowers and...
San Diego man received 10 months' worth of water bills in same week
SAN DIEGO — Have you received your San Diego water bill lately? You may want to check because one man received ten months' worth in the past two days. San Diego City was scheduled to send water bills out every two months, but Birdland resident Ben Jarboe hadn't received one since April last year until they all came at once.
coolsandiegosights.com
A green February walk at Mission Trails.
Today was the perfect day for a walk at Mission Trails Regional Park. It’s February. The sun was out . . . a pleasant breeze . . . temperature low 70’s. The trails were almost dry after our recent winter rain. The footing was neither muddy nor dusty.
San Diego woman sues TSA and San Diego Airport for fall in security line
SAN DIEGO — A horrific fall in a San Diego Airport Transportation Security Administration line left a woman with a brain injury. . The fall was caught on camera and showed TSA agents leaving it to her husband and other passengers to help instead of rushing to her aid. The...
Controversy continues in Santee over transgender woman's locker room use at YMCA
Demands to cut ties between the city of Santee and the YMCA continued Wednesday night at a city council meeting.
Family of Felicia Johnson notified after human remains found in Houston forest
The family of a missing San Diego woman has been notified after human remains were discovered in a forest outside Houston, a family friend told ABC 10News.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0