CBS 8

Hometown Heroes: Life on a submarine

VIRGINIA, USA — Navy submarines are occasionally spotted in our bay, but what's it like to live on one?. The Navy invited CBS 8 to its base in Norfolk, Virginia to experience the confined quarters of a submarine and speak with the crew that includes a sailor from Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'.

SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Ex-Marine Shane Hall is ready to 'Howl and Sway'

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — From the Marines to music, an award-winning Oceanside recording artist will soon release his new album. In this Zevely Zone, I met Shane Hall at the Sunshine Brooks Theater. Shane was singing a song called Ember off his new album Howl & Sway. The two-time San...
OCEANSIDE, CA
surfer.com

Weekend Forecast (Southern California)

Overview: (February 10 – 12) After a fairly calm week, this weekend is shaping up to be pretty active across SoCal. Models have come into agreement that a system that’s currently producing 25-30’ waves will make its way down the Pacific Coast and give us some pretty nice ground swell this weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Otay Mesa continues to grow as a commerce hub

SAN DIEGO — Otay Mesa has quickly transformed into a community with dozens of new industrial projects. While some neighbors are impressed with the economic growth, those who have decided to leave the area, have done it mainly because they are tired of San Diego's industrial center, especially with more warehouses and airport renovations coming in the near future.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets

When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
SAN DIEGO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, CA [2023 Updated]

Oceanside is a beautiful beach town in Southern California. It’s famous for its stunning coastline, charming downtown area, and delicious restaurants. If you’re looking for something casual to eat or if you’re looking for a fine dining experience, Oceanside has something for everyone. Below are 20 of the best restaurants you will find in Oceanside, California.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Send a 'Singing Valentine' to someone special

SAN DIEGO — Valentine's Day is Tuesday, February 14. If you're looking for a gift for someone special that 'really sings' look no further. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Balboa Park to tell you how you can order a Singing Valentine. If the combination of flowers and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego man received 10 months' worth of water bills in same week

SAN DIEGO — Have you received your San Diego water bill lately? You may want to check because one man received ten months' worth in the past two days. San Diego City was scheduled to send water bills out every two months, but Birdland resident Ben Jarboe hadn't received one since April last year until they all came at once.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A green February walk at Mission Trails.

Today was the perfect day for a walk at Mission Trails Regional Park. It’s February. The sun was out . . . a pleasant breeze . . . temperature low 70’s. The trails were almost dry after our recent winter rain. The footing was neither muddy nor dusty.
SAN DIEGO, CA
