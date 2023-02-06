Read full article on original website
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from Canada
Fritznel Richard from Haiti had been living with his wife in Quebec, Canada for a year. The couple had crossed into Canada as migrants seeking asylum. Richard and his wife fled from Haiti to go to Brazil. From Brazil, the couple was able to enter the U.S. However, their ultimate goal was to end up in Canada. Perhaps, they believed that the asylum process would be easier in Canada.
US News and World Report
Shoppers to Face Fresh Price Hikes as Stores, Suppliers Pass on Costs
LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough...
US News and World Report
Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft
The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...
Biden's dramatic warning to China
President Joe Biden starkly warned he will protect America against Chinese threats to its sovereignty and singled out President Xi Jinping -- a striking escalation of a suspected spy balloon showdown during his State of the Union address.
US News and World Report
Take Five: the Truth About Inflation
LONDON (Reuters) - Inflation is in the driving seat for markets already taking a punt on when central banks will start to cut borrowing rates. That puts Tuesday's U.S. inflation data on the must-watch list. Who replaces Haruhiko Kuroda as the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) chief is also in focus with government nominations likely soon, while a deluge of UK data is due.
US News and World Report
7 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy in 2023
Natural gas prices have been falling because of relatively warm weather in Europe and the U.S. But the commodity's price is quite volatile and shouldn't be the sole reason for investing in companies that produce natural gas. For longer-term investors, the supply-demand fundamentals for the commodity seem to offer a...
US News and World Report
China Says Proposed U.S. Ban on Chinese Buying U.S. Property Violates Market Rules
BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate...
US News and World Report
Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
US News and World Report
Fed's Waller Says Crypto Is Risky, Harker Sees Continued Demand
(Reuters) -Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday had a pair of warnings for those involved in cryptocurrency assets, telling buyers they could lose their investments, and banks that they must guard against bad actors and risks to the financial system. Speaking at the same conference several hours later, Philadelphia...
US News and World Report
Credit Suisse Investor Loses Faith in Management Over Cash Outflows
ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's senior management has lost the confidence of investors after revealing cash outflows had persisted despite signalling they had stabilised, one of Germany's top investment managers told Reuters on Friday. Deka Investment, which manages assets worth 367 billion euros ($391.77 billion), said it was concerned that...
US News and World Report
Chinese State Media, AI Companies Warn of Risks in ChatGPT Stock Frenzy
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese state media on Thursday cautioned against risks in chasing local ChatGPT-concept stocks, while domestic artificial intelligence (AI) companies urged investors to be rational after their soaring share prices caught regulators' attention. ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by U.S. firm OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp, gives strikingly human-like...
US News and World Report
Blinken Says U.S. Shared Information on Chinese Balloon With Dozens of Countries
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States has shared information it has obtained about China's spy balloon with dozens of countries around the world. Blinken also told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that he had discussed with him...
US News and World Report
Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates: ChatGPT 'Will Change Our World'
BERLIN (Reuters) - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes ChatGPT, a chatbot that gives strikingly human-like responses to user queries, is as significant as the invention of the internet, he told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Friday. "Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could...
US News and World Report
Australia to Expand Rollout of Fifth COVID Vaccine Shot
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will roll out a fifth dose of COVID-19 vaccine later this month to all citizens aged 18 and above who have not contracted coronavirus or been vaccinated in the past six months, Health Minister Mark Butler said on Wednesday. The decision expands eligibility for the booster...
US News and World Report
EU Looks to Tighten Borders to Keep Unwanted Migrants Away
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders said on Thursday they would tighten their borders to keep away unwanted immigrants, with some seeking more fences and walls while others would rather spend the money on improving living conditions in worse-off parts of the world. Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Denmark...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Under U.S. Pressure, Lula Delays Brazil Docking of Iran Warships -Sources
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil bowed to U.S. pressure and declined an Iranian request for two of its warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro at a time when Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was planning his trip to Washington to meet U.S. leader Joe Biden, sources said.
