SBF's mom, Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executives are not cooperating with the investigation into the disgraced crypto exchange, filing says
FTX lawyers working on the bankruptcy case also said they have not been able to get "meaningful engagement" with Bankman-Fried's brother.
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
Dispute Over Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Conditions Resolved Between Crypto Mogul And Prosecutors: Report
A bail agreement is reached between Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors. The judge had restricted Bankman-Fried from contacting FTX and Alameda Research employees. Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors have come to an agreement regarding the conditions of his bail, according to a statement made by his legal representative on Monday, Reuters reported.
Federal prosecutors ask court to bar Sam Bankman-Fried from using Signal
The former CEO allegedly used the app to contact a potential witness. US prosecutors have asked a federal court to tighten Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions to prevent the disgraced entrepreneur from contacting his former colleagues. According to court documents , lawyers from the Department of Justice allege Bankman-Fried tried messaging the general counsel of FTX's US arm over Signal and email earlier this month. The communication was “suggestive of an effort to influence Witness-1's potential testimony,” the filing states.
Patience Wearing Thin for Judge Overseeing Bankman-Fried FTX Case
Sam Bankman-Fried is heading back to New York to face a federal judge once more. This, as the disgraced FTX founder and his legal team had their request to adjourn Thursday’s (Feb. 9) oral argument on the conditions of Bankman-Fried’s bail denied by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the public shouldn't 'rush to convict' Sam Bankman-Fried
Bill Ackman, known for his lucrative bet on COVID-19 crashing the market, extolled due process for SBF. Ackman was cleared after his own past brush with the law over allegations of market manipulation. He said defendants like Sam Bankman-Fried deserve the presumption of innocence at this stage. The billionaire investor...
FTX has chased politicians like Nancy Pelosi to return donations given before the crypto giant's collapse. They now have a deadline of February 28 to pay.
FTX previously asked for the money to be returned in December; donor recipients now have until the end of February to return funds.
Qatar does not advocate 'forgive and forget' for Russia, foreign minister says after colleague's controversial remarks
"Qatar has a very clear political stance on this: we don't accept the invasion of another country," Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNBC. He maintained that it was up to Europe to decide its energy future. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday appeared...
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
