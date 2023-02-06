ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 7

Related
Benzinga

Dispute Over Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Conditions Resolved Between Crypto Mogul And Prosecutors: Report

A bail agreement is reached between Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors. The judge had restricted Bankman-Fried from contacting FTX and Alameda Research employees. Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors have come to an agreement regarding the conditions of his bail, according to a statement made by his legal representative on Monday, Reuters reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Engadget

Federal prosecutors ask court to bar Sam Bankman-Fried from using Signal

The former CEO allegedly used the app to contact a potential witness. US prosecutors have asked a federal court to tighten Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail conditions to prevent the disgraced entrepreneur from contacting his former colleagues. According to court documents , lawyers from the Department of Justice allege Bankman-Fried tried messaging the general counsel of FTX's US arm over Signal and email earlier this month. The communication was “suggestive of an effort to influence Witness-1's potential testimony,” the filing states.
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy