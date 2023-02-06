Read full article on original website
Related
Hertz forecasts upbeat revenue after profit tops on strong rental car demand
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.O) said on Tuesday it expects revenue to rise sequentially in the second and third quarters of this year on the back of strong demand for rental cars in the face of economic worries.
NASDAQ
Disney earnings beat estimates as visitors crowd theme parks
LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N quarterly earnings on Wednesday topped Wall Street estimates as visitors packed the company's theme parks and made up for losses from streaming media. The Disney+ streaming service reported its first subscriber decline. The service shed 2.4 million subscribers as the...
United Airlines CEO Sees Southwest-Style Tech Problems Facing FAA, Airlines
The entire airline industry is in trouble if changes aren't made, according to United CEO Scott Kirby.
United Airlines Has a Boarding Problem Designed to Punish Budget Flyers
Southwest Airlines has some major problems and passengers may be wary of flying the airline, but its current problems don't tell the whole story.
Southwest Airlines reimbursed a couple for a $500 used car they bought to drive home after their flight was canceled
The airline is being "really generous" with refunds after its December meltdown, CEO Bob Jordan said. Making good with customers has cost it around $800 million so far.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after Powell embraces 'disinflation'
U.S. stocks closed out a volatile session sharply higher Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embraced the presence of disinflation in the economy during a speech in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) soared 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 265 points, or 0.7%. The technology-heavy...
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year,...
US News and World Report
Shoppers to Face Fresh Price Hikes as Stores, Suppliers Pass on Costs
LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough...
Markets guru Jeremy Siegel predicts stocks will keep surging this year - and warns house prices could plunge 20% from their peak
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to surge and house prices to tumble. The S&P 500 could notch a 20% gain this year, and home prices may fall 20% from their peak, he said. Siegel noted there was much more speculation during the dot-com bubble than the current tech rally.
Motley Fool
Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates
Stock-split euphoria has been a rare bright spot amid a challenging period for investors. In 2022, stock splits from Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet ignited investor interest in these top-performing stocks. This year, three brand-name companies stand out as the most logical choices to conduct a stock split. You’re reading a...
Time to Hail a Ride With Uber Stock? Here’s the Trade.
Uber stock spiked after the earnings report but is fading hard from the highs. Here's the trade now. Uber (UBER) - Get Free Report shares were up 7.7% at one point early in the Feb. 8 session after the ride-hailing company reported earnings. The stock then faded from the post-earnings rally. At last check Uber shares were up 2%, while Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report, which reports Thursday, was...
Uber focuses on 2023 profits as pandemic pain eases
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said on Wednesday it would focus on delivering profits this year, after rounding off 2022 with blowout earnings as a surge in demand for airport and office rides helped the company rebound from pandemic lows.
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
msn.com
US Stocks Edge Lower; Yum! Brands Earnings Beat Views
U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 40 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.07% to 34,132.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 12,073.74. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.25% to 4,153.57. Check This Out: Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks...
Bombardier jet deliveries to rise in 2023 despite supply chain pressure
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) on Thursday forecast higher business jet deliveries for 2023 despite supply-chain problems expected to subside but not disappear this year, chief executive Eric Martel said.
Wall St falls after recent strong gains, Alphabet shares sink
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down on Wednesday, paring most of the previous session's strong gains, with tech-focused shares leading the way lower. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Its shares sank 7.7% after its new AI chatbot Bard delivered an incorrect answer in an online advertisement.
3 Stocks With Short-Squeeze Potential in February
After a bullish January, these stocks have entered the crosshairs of short-squeeze hunters.
Motley Fool
These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Are Back in High Gear
The Nasdaq moved slightly lower in premarket trading Wednesday morning after a big move higher on Tuesday. Enphase Energy defied concerns about sluggishness in the solar power industry with its earnings results. Fortinet stayed on a steep growth path in serving its cybersecurity customers. You’re reading a free article with...
Comments / 0