NASDAQ

Disney earnings beat estimates as visitors crowd theme parks

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N quarterly earnings on Wednesday topped Wall Street estimates as visitors packed the company's theme parks and made up for losses from streaming media. The Disney+ streaming service reported its first subscriber decline. The service shed 2.4 million subscribers as the...
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
US News and World Report

Shoppers to Face Fresh Price Hikes as Stores, Suppliers Pass on Costs

LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough...
Marietta Daily Journal

Time to Hail a Ride With Uber Stock? Here’s the Trade.

Uber stock spiked after the earnings report but is fading hard from the highs. Here's the trade now. Uber (UBER) - Get Free Report shares were up 7.7% at one point early in the Feb. 8 session after the ride-hailing company reported earnings. The stock then faded from the post-earnings rally. At last check Uber shares were up 2%, while Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report, which reports Thursday, was...
Reuters

Uber focuses on 2023 profits as pandemic pain eases

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said on Wednesday it would focus on delivering profits this year, after rounding off 2022 with blowout earnings as a surge in demand for airport and office rides helped the company rebound from pandemic lows.
marketscreener.com

Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations

(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
msn.com

US Stocks Edge Lower; Yum! Brands Earnings Beat Views

U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 40 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.07% to 34,132.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 12,073.74. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.25% to 4,153.57. Check This Out: Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks...
Reuters

Wall St falls after recent strong gains, Alphabet shares sink

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down on Wednesday, paring most of the previous session's strong gains, with tech-focused shares leading the way lower. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Its shares sank 7.7% after its new AI chatbot Bard delivered an incorrect answer in an online advertisement.
Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Are Back in High Gear

The Nasdaq moved slightly lower in premarket trading Wednesday morning after a big move higher on Tuesday. Enphase Energy defied concerns about sluggishness in the solar power industry with its earnings results. Fortinet stayed on a steep growth path in serving its cybersecurity customers. You’re reading a free article with...

