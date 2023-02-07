Read full article on original website
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
Backstage Note on Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment From WWE RAW
One of the most praised segments from Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. They hyped up the match between Cody and Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania and talked about Dusty Rhodes’ history with Heyman. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the segment was...
Note On What Thunder Rosa Did At Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, notably after Willie Urbina was fired...
Gunther Sets 21st Century Record For WWE Intercontinental Title Reigns
Gunther’s reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion has hit a record for the 21st century. WWE announced on Instagram on Thursday that the Smackdown star’s run as champion is officially the longest of the 21st century to date. Gunther has been Intercontinental Champion for 245 days, making his reign...
WWE NXT Audience Drops to Eight-Month Low, Lowest Rating Since June
– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Numbers were down across the board for the post-Vengeance Day episode. A lot of the cable programming last night was dominated by coverage of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, along with NBA coverage on TNT.
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
WWE Reportedly Hires Blake Chadwick For Commentary Role
Fightful Select reports that WWE has hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the company. He started working with WWE this past Tuesday and will use the name Blake Howard. He will debut on tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up with Byron Saxton. Chadwick previously worked as a...
Update on EJ Nduka’s Status In AEW Following Dark Match
EJ Nduka wrestled his first AEW match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW offered Nduka a contract with the company after the match. The match was taped several weeks ago, and it’s unknown if the former MLW wrestler accepted the deal or not.
Note on Issues With AAA and AEW After Triplemania, AAA Wants More AEW Talent On Shows
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently issues between AEW and AAA over the booking of FTR’s loss at Triplemania last year. AAA booked FTR to lose to Dragon Lee and Dralistico, with Lee immediately announcing that he is going to WWE. WWE then published a story with ESPN and posted footage of the loss online.
Taya Valkyrie Says It Was ‘Really Cool’ To Be The First Woman In MLW Battle Riot
In an interview with Fightful, Taya Valkyrie spoke about her recent return to MLW and being the first woman ever to compete in the Battle Riot match. Here are highlights:. On her current run in MLW: “So I worked with Court Bauer before. So he reached out to me, explained what they were planning on doing and really bringing the women’s division to the forefront and I love that. I love changing the scene at a company and changing what people think of the women’s division somewhere. So I was onboard. We started with a few dates and now it’s led to me being the first ever Featherweight Women’s Champion at MLW. I’m happy to see all these new faces coming in and getting these opportunities, and how much he’s really bringing in a lot of extremely talented Mexican talent that I’ve known for many, many years who are now getting that American television exposure. It’s just a really great work environment and I’m happy to be there.”
Marc Maron Shares Off-The-Air Anecdote Involving MJF
– As noted, AEW World Champin MJF appeared on a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron. During the show, host Maron shared an anecdote of what it was like chatting with MJF before they started recording thei podcast. Maron stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s funny though. He’s talking normal, and I’m like, ‘So this is going to stop right when we go on?’ He’s like, ‘Oh yeah. I’m going to be the biggest d*****bag Jew from Long Island that you’ve ever met.'”
Pantoja’s STARDOM Supreme Fight 2023 Review
February 4th, 2023 | EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 1,832. The Triangle Derby stuff has been fun but this feels like STARDOM’s first major event since Dream Queendom. Also, cheering is back in Japan so that adds to tonight. Naniwa Roulette Match. There are a lot of...
Bianca Belair Confirms Hulu Series Began Filming During Royal Rumble, What to Expect
Bianca Belair has confirmed that her Hulu reality series with Montez Ford began filming over Royal Rumble weekend, and previewed what to expect from the show. Belair spoke with Matt Aguilar of ComicBook Nation at the PPV and talked about the upcoming reality series; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Sol Ruca will take on Zoey Stark on tonight’s show, a match that was set up last week when Ruca made the save for Indi Hartwell when Stark attacked her after their match.
Malakai Black Wants To Pursue Trios Titles & Try More Work With Brody King
In a recent interview with HardLore, AEW’s Malakai Black shared his thoughts about upcoming goals for himself and the rest of the House of Black (per Wrestling Inc). He mentioned expanding the stable’s presentation and his hopes to work with (and against) stablemate Brody King inside the ring. You can find a few highlights from Black and watch the complete video below.
WWE News: Note On Name Change For New WWE Announcer, Details On Nikki Bella Says I Do Finale, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
– As previously reported, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role. He will make his debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, along with Byron Saxton. PWInsider reports that the name ‘Howard’ was chosen as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year from complications of heart bypass surgery.
More Details On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract, Correction on What She’s Earning
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the rumors that Mercedes Mone is making more in NJPW than Chris Jericho did are false. According to the WON, Mone is “not even close” to making what Jericho made and is not making as much as she could make in WWE or AEW. However, it’s still “very good” money for a per-appearance deal.
Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown. That show, which is from Uncasville, CT, has 4,875 tickets out. RAW on February 13 in Brooklyn has 9,442 tickets out. Smackdown on February 17 in Montreal is virtually sold out...
Willow Nightingale on Living the Dream in AEW, Becoming a TV Regular
– During a recent edition of Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, AEW star Willow Nightingale discussed how much she’s loving her AEW run and how she’s living her dream. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Willow Nightingale on her journey in AEW: “I feel really fortunate because,...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Promo From WWE Raw, Explains How It Could Lead to a Cody Heel Turn
– During the latest edition of Wrestling with Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had tremendous praise for the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo segment from last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Freddie Prinze Jr. on Paul Heyman’s promo...
