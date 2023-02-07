In an interview with Fightful, Taya Valkyrie spoke about her recent return to MLW and being the first woman ever to compete in the Battle Riot match. Here are highlights:. On her current run in MLW: “So I worked with Court Bauer before. So he reached out to me, explained what they were planning on doing and really bringing the women’s division to the forefront and I love that. I love changing the scene at a company and changing what people think of the women’s division somewhere. So I was onboard. We started with a few dates and now it’s led to me being the first ever Featherweight Women’s Champion at MLW. I’m happy to see all these new faces coming in and getting these opportunities, and how much he’s really bringing in a lot of extremely talented Mexican talent that I’ve known for many, many years who are now getting that American television exposure. It’s just a really great work environment and I’m happy to be there.”

6 HOURS AGO