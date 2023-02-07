ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team

A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum, Jordan Clarkson react to LeBron James pulling out ‘Headband Bron’ look in Lakers vs. Thunder

LeBron James is rarely seen wearing a headband nowadays, though it was a huge part of his on-court look early in his career. And so when he pulled out the “Headband Bron” look on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jayson Tatum and several other NBA stars see it as a sign that the Los Angeles Lakers star is really locked-in to break the scoring record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward

The Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday pulled off a huge trade and acquired three players to bolster their roster, and one of those players could make things a little awkward in the locker room. The Lakers acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a three-way deal with the Timberwolves and Jazz. We already... The post Lakers’ acquisition of Malik Beasley could make things very awkward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
ClutchPoints

2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.

The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas

D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
