$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
32 Texas Cities With Food In Their Name That Will Leave You Hangry

Reading through these Texas town names will leave you craving something to eat, possibly craving something named after one of these towns that were named after food!. Texas covers 268,597 square miles. Yes, it's a big state home to approximately 1,798 cities (Texas Demographics) along with hundreds of additional unincorporated municipalities and towns. With that many city and town names, founders had to be pretty creative when it came to naming their city.
10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About

Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
Who Are The Top 10 Largest Landowners in The State Of Texas?

Texas is a big state. Vast. From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned, with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country. Fun tidbit, by contrast, Nevada is...
The History of Why Texans Love Eating a Pickle While Watching a Movie

A common weekend activity for many in Texas is to head to their local movie theater for a couple of hours of big screen entertainment. After getting our tickets, the first place we'll head to before heading into the auditorium is the concession stand. We need that large popcorn with extra butter and a large drink before finding our seat. But did you know that Texas is the only state where enjoying a pickle with our movie is a thing? Let's look at the history of why that is.
Getting a Divorce in Texas, Who Gets to Keep the Dog?

I truly hope by clicking on to this article you are just wanting a good laugh, and a tiny bit of information. The reason I say that is because I don’t wish divorce upon anyone, they are a painful. But if you were to be in a situation where the relationship just isn’t working anymore, if both people want to keep the dog or cat or any animal for that matter how does the state of Texas decide who keeps the pet in a divorce?
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration.
