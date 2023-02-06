A common weekend activity for many in Texas is to head to their local movie theater for a couple of hours of big screen entertainment. After getting our tickets, the first place we'll head to before heading into the auditorium is the concession stand. We need that large popcorn with extra butter and a large drink before finding our seat. But did you know that Texas is the only state where enjoying a pickle with our movie is a thing? Let's look at the history of why that is.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO