Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Spring-like Weather on Thursday will be short-lived
High pressure will be at its max Thursday with the warmest temperatures expected for our area. Then, a trough will dig down the coast, bringing cooler, windier conditions and even bringing a few showers by Saturday. The system doesn’t have a lot of moisture, but it does have cold, unstable conditions. This should be enough for scattered showers and perhaps a thunder or hail shower. Cooler air will linger through Sunday before warming back up Monday, but it looks like we’ll be in for a bit of a temperatures roller coaster next week.
Valentine’s Day Strawberry Impact
Valentine's Day is almost here and strawberries are a big staple. The atmospheric rivers and flooding damaged a lot of strawberry crops on the Central Coast back in January. The post Valentine’s Day Strawberry Impact appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Tricky emergency repairs of a crumbling cliff below Scenic Road set to begin Feb. 14.
A small section of Scenic Road along Carmel State Beach was left suspended over thin air after the wave of storms that hit Monterey County in January, leaving behind a complicated engineering fix for the Monterey County Public Works department. After talking to consultants that specialize in such tricky situations...
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
sanbenito.com
Local Scene: Honor Band accolades, Highway 25 delays
The San Benito County Arts Council invites the community to a Pop-Up Market at The Art Depot in downtown Hollister on Feb. 11, from noon to 4pm. The market will feature original artworks, art prints, wall décor, handcrafted resin gifts and more. The Art Depot is located at 35 Fifth St., Suite D in the historic train depot.
KSBW.com
What is Valley Fever? Cases increasing on the Central Coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — Valley Fever is a fungal infection that attacks the lungs. People can become infected when they breathe in fungal spores. The fungus is in the soil in places like the Southwest and the Central Valley. Dr. Martha Blum, medical director of infectious prevention at Montage Health,...
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
How much damage would a magnitude 7.8 quake cause in San Francisco? We asked experts.
While such large earthquakes are rare, residents should always be prepared for "the big one."
Lake Nacimiento gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now
Monterey County officials have been releasing some of the reservoir’s water into the Salinas River to prevent it from spilling.
KSBW.com
Salinas shelter dogs take to the skies
SALINAS, Calif. — Two Doberman Pinschers went on a plane trip on Thursday after getting accepted into a rescue group in southern California. The pair came to Hitchcock Animal Services in Salinas underweight and not socialized. The shelter said that it became clear to volunteers that the dogs needed...
Major Highway 1 tree removal making way for new lanes, pedestrian overcrossing
Highway 1 will begin to look a bit different starting in April, with partial bus-on-shoulder lanes and exit-only auxiliary lanes set to break ground between 41st Avenue and Soquel Drive. Though the goal is to improve efficiency for Santa Cruz County car and bus commuters alike, some have raised concerns that the projects will bring little to no traffic improvement.
I'm in charge of water for 98,000 people in Santa Cruz. Here is what I'd like you to know.
Santa Cruz Water Director Rosemary Menard is worried about our memory, specifically about what she calls our "weather memory whiplash." That's when we think our water crisis is over because of a few storms, like the ones we had in January. It's not, she tells us here. In fact, ongoing climate change means our water crisis will likely get worse. "Future water rationing will allot only half as much water to families as water rationing of the past, and future rationing will include businesses," she says. "That might be easier for an accountant, but not so much for a restaurant, brewery or hotel."
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Feb. 8, 2023
KING CITY — The FEMA Mobile Disaster Assistance Registration Intake Center trailer will be in King City and San Ardo this week to offer disaster assistance for those impacted by winter storms. With hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, the FEMA trailer will be at the King City Library, 402 Broadway St., through Feb. 10 before going to the San Ardo Library, 62350 College St., on Feb. 11. The trailer, which was stationed in Chualar, Gonzales, Arroyo Seco and Greenfield last week, is staffed by FEMA personnel to assist with registration and answer questions about disaster assistance programs, which include financial and direct services. Assistance is also available online at tinyurl.com/winterstormmc.
kion546.com
Santa Cruz County in fight with northern California over housing a violent predator
PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted vendor, Liberty Healthcare Corporation, now proposes that he stay in Paradise with state supervision.
KSBW.com
City of Monterey puts end to vital services for cruise ships
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey city leaders are putting an end to vital city services for cruise ships. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, passionate arguments were made about the economic versus environmental impacts of the cruise ships. The city does not have the authority to ban cruise ships into...
montereycountyweekly.com
Hoteliers agree to higher guest room fees in a race against other tourist destinations.
As travel began picking up again in earnest after Covid-19 shutdowns, Monterey County hoteliers found themselves losing the race against other California tourist destinations like Napa, San Luis Obispo and San Diego when it comes to attracting high-value guests – the ones who stay more nights and spend more money than day visitors, says Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Rob O’Keefe. Making sure those guests choose Monterey County as a destination takes marketing dollars, of which the county has about half as much to spend compared to competitors like Napa Valley.
hoodline.com
Concerns mount as Santa Clara Co. homeless count falls out of sync with other Bay Area counties
Santa Clara County is going rogue when it comes to counting its homeless residents. The county just conducted its federally mandated "point-in-time" homeless census, which is typically conducted every two years, out of sync with every other Bay Area county. The pandemic delayed the 2021 count until 2022, and instead of doing another count this year for 2023, every Bay Area county except one opted to avoid conducting the count two years in a row, deciding to wait until 2024 for the next one. Santa Clara County was the only county to go ahead with its count for 2023. As the schedule looks now, all other counties will do counts in 2024, 2026, 2028, etc., while Santa Clara County will now hold its counts in odd-numbered years as it did pre-pandemic.
Possible meteor may have fallen in Merced County
The National Weather Service says a possible meteor fell in Merced County overnight!
andnowuknow.com
California Giant Berry Farms' Alan Ediger Details Current State of the Strawberry Market
WATSONVILLE, CA - It’s the month of love, and I can think of one heart-shaped produce item that is drawing shoppers to grocery stores this time of year: strawberries! Growers on both coasts of the United States are shipping beautiful berries to retail buyers across the country, and California Giant Berry Farms is one of them.
Comments / 0