Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
teslarati.com
Tesla dominates in California, led by Model Y
The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in California in 2022, while the Tesla Model 3 took second place in the state beating out all legacy automakers. It’s no secret that California is a Tesla stronghold. Anyone who has so much as had a layover at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has noticed the crazy number of Teslas and electric vehicles generally. But Tesla’s popularity in the state seems to have come to a head as its Model Y and Model 3 were the top two best-selling vehicles in California in 2022.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss Teased In GM, Netflix Super Bowl Ad (Video)
The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is set to launch soon, with the 3WT and 4WT trim levels scheduled to debut in Spring 2023, while the range-topping RST First Edition trim will follow later in Fall 2023. Although more Silverado EV variants will follow, GM has been tight-lipped about any major details. Now, the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss has just been teased in a recent GM / Netflix promotion.
Will Ferrell Wants To Remake Stranger Things With Silverado EV Pickup
As part of the General Motors (GM) "Everybody In" campaign, the automaker has partnered with Netflix to "increase the presence of EVs in Netflix-produced shows and films." To highlight the partnership and both companies' commitment to a more sustainable future, it has released two videos to let the world know, both featuring Will Ferrell. The first is called "Why not an EV?" and the second is "Let's Give EVs More Screen Time."
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Ford Who? Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's True Rival
Legacy carmakers and upstarts are all battling to compete with Tesla. But for CEO Elon Musk, his main rival is not who you think.
fordauthority.com
Future Ford EVs For Europe May Ditch VW MEB Platform
Ford and Volkswagen first announced an alliance between the two automakers back in 2019, which aims to mitigate the cost of new vehicle development by sharing those expenses, along with platforms, powerplants, and entire vehicles. The first fruits of that effort – as well as a strategic partnership announced roughly one year later – are a handful of rebadged products, such as the next-generation Ford Transit Connect, which will live on in Europe as a VW model with Blue Oval badging, while a pair of new Ford EVs are slated to launch in Europe in the next year or so riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. However, future Ford EVs in Europe may not follow suit, according to Financial Times.
3 of the Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact plug-in hybrid SUV it's important to do your research. Here are some options you may want to consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Has Good News For Fans of Its EVs
Ford finished 2022 with 61,575 total EVs sold in the No. 2 position behind Tesla in sales.
Carscoops
GM Reportedly Benchmarking Ford Maverick On US Soil: Could It Be Working On A Rival?
Compact trucks like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz have seen surprising popularity ever since the segment had its resurgence last year. Now, a new report claims that GM has been benchmarking a Ford Maverick in the USA, and there’s a possibility it could result in a potential competitor in the near future.
fordauthority.com
Ford Benchmarking 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country
Ford and General Motors have been bitter rivals in the automotive world for over a century now, and as such, both have made a habit out of benchmarking each other’s vehicles. Of course, benchmarking is also a common practice in the automotive market as a whole, with different companies constantly working to stay ahead of the competition. In that regard, Ford Authority has spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking a number of GM vehicles in recent months, including the GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Tahoe PPV, and 2023 Corvette Z06, to name just a few. Now, we can add yet another vehicle to that list – this 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country, which was spotted towing a camper.
