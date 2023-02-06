ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup

A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
MICHIGAN STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla dominates in California, led by Model Y

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in California in 2022, while the Tesla Model 3 took second place in the state beating out all legacy automakers. It’s no secret that California is a Tesla stronghold. Anyone who has so much as had a layover at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has noticed the crazy number of Teslas and electric vehicles generally. But Tesla’s popularity in the state seems to have come to a head as its Model Y and Model 3 were the top two best-selling vehicles in California in 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss Teased In GM, Netflix Super Bowl Ad (Video)

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is set to launch soon, with the 3WT and 4WT trim levels scheduled to debut in Spring 2023, while the range-topping RST First Edition trim will follow later in Fall 2023. Although more Silverado EV variants will follow, GM has been tight-lipped about any major details. Now, the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss has just been teased in a recent GM / Netflix promotion.
CarBuzz.com

Will Ferrell Wants To Remake Stranger Things With Silverado EV Pickup

As part of the General Motors (GM) "Everybody In" campaign, the automaker has partnered with Netflix to "increase the presence of EVs in Netflix-produced shows and films." To highlight the partnership and both companies' commitment to a more sustainable future, it has released two videos to let the world know, both featuring Will Ferrell. The first is called "Why not an EV?" and the second is "Let's Give EVs More Screen Time."
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
fordauthority.com

Future Ford EVs For Europe May Ditch VW MEB Platform

Ford and Volkswagen first announced an alliance between the two automakers back in 2019, which aims to mitigate the cost of new vehicle development by sharing those expenses, along with platforms, powerplants, and entire vehicles. The first fruits of that effort – as well as a strategic partnership announced roughly one year later – are a handful of rebadged products, such as the next-generation Ford Transit Connect, which will live on in Europe as a VW model with Blue Oval badging, while a pair of new Ford EVs are slated to launch in Europe in the next year or so riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. However, future Ford EVs in Europe may not follow suit, according to Financial Times.
Carscoops

GM Reportedly Benchmarking Ford Maverick On US Soil: Could It Be Working On A Rival?

Compact trucks like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz have seen surprising popularity ever since the segment had its resurgence last year. Now, a new report claims that GM has been benchmarking a Ford Maverick in the USA, and there’s a possibility it could result in a potential competitor in the near future.
Variety

‘White Lotus’ Creator Mike White to Pen Super Bowl Spot for Cosmetics Brand

From the Sicilian terraces of the Four Seasons to the asphalt tailgate parties of Phoenix, Emmy-winning writer Mike White is headed to the Super Bowl. The former “Survivor’ contestant and “Enlightened” creator has delivered HBO a ratings and pop culture sensation with his dramedy “The White Lotus” for two seasons now, and will lend his talents to e.l.f. Cosmetics for a commercial airing on the big game this Feb. 12. This will be the first ever commercial for the Gen Z-beloved brand, and will air in the second quarter during the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Reuters

YouTube says homepage back up after brief outage

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) YouTube said on Wednesday its homepage was back up, after saying earlier that it was down for some users. The company did not disclose the number of users affected from the outage.
fordauthority.com

Ford Benchmarking 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country

Ford and General Motors have been bitter rivals in the automotive world for over a century now, and as such, both have made a habit out of benchmarking each other’s vehicles. Of course, benchmarking is also a common practice in the automotive market as a whole, with different companies constantly working to stay ahead of the competition. In that regard, Ford Authority has spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking a number of GM vehicles in recent months, including the GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Tahoe PPV, and 2023 Corvette Z06, to name just a few. Now, we can add yet another vehicle to that list – this 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country, which was spotted towing a camper.
The Verge

Google Stadia barely made a dent in the cloud gaming market

When Google announced last year that it was closing down Stadia because the cloud gaming service hadn’t “gained enough traction,” it wasn’t abundantly clear exactly how the platform stacked up against competitors like Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming. Now, statistics shared by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) show that Stadia had a significantly smaller presence than rival services, with an estimated zero to 5 percent share of the cloud gaming market in 2022 (via 9to5Google).

