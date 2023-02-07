ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Two UCLA students assaulted near campus parking structures

By City News Service
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two female UCLA students were assaulted by the same man near two campus parking structures, the UCLA Police Department announced today.

The man approached the first victim around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Parking Structure 1. He demanded money, attempted to kidnap the victim, held her hands together and refused to let go. The suspect claimed he had a gun.

However, none was seen or discovered, police said.

The man approached the second victim around 6:45 p.m. Sunday near Parking Structure 7 and committed similar acts, police said.

In both cases, the victims were able to pull away from the suspect and leave the area. One victim from the second incident sustained scratches to her hand, police said.

The suspect was described at a Black man between 25 and 40 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, dark hair, brown eyes, and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with lettering and light blue jeans.

During the second incident, the suspect was last seen with a red/orange blanket.

